Ranbir Kapoor to deliver curated messages to fans with OPPO’s new campaign

OPPO announced the launch of its latest campaign with Bollywood heartthrob, Ranbir Kapoor as he gets all set to dribble up some excitement for customers across India. As a part of this exciting campaign, #SayItWithRanbir, starting 5th July, Ranbir Kapoor would be all out to sweep fans off their feet as he delivers curated messages to their families, friends, and near ones. And well, the chosen messages would be recorded using the industry-first Bokeh Flare Portrait Video feature of the soon-to-be-launched 5G super phone Reno6 Pro 5G and the Reno6.

OPPO to open the campaign for fans to share the messages for their families, friends and loved ones through Instagram using hashtag #SayItWithRanbir for the next seven days. Among all the requests received, four select messages to be chosen via lucky draw to be delivered by the Bollywood actor on OPPO’s Instagram channel as part of this uniquely designed campaign. Go ahead and check out, Ranbir Kapoor’s launch video announcing the commencement of this exclusive campaign titled #SayItWithRanbir. Additionally, OPPO’s Instagram handle would also feature all the messages Ranbir delivers.

Commenting on the campaign, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, “We are delighted to partner with Ranbir Kapoor for this campaign ahead of the launch of the much-awaited Reno6 series, slated to up the innovation quotient with the game-changing Bokeh Flare Portrait video feature that captures every emotion in portrait, delivering absolutely professional-grade video experiences. With somebody as popular as Ranbir Kapoor joining hands with us for this campaign, we believe the excitement quotient is expected to definitely go up. Through this campaign, we present you with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to dedicate messages to your loved ones through Ranbir, capturing his video on the upcoming OPPO Reno6 series smartphones. I am really excited about this, stay tuned and get ready to #SayItWithRanbir.”

