Ranbir & Alia: The next power couple to rule the ad world?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of Bollywood's most famous couples, will reportedly tie the knot on April 14, 2022. The couple's low-key wedding has been dominating social media feeds for the past couple of days. Several reports claim that many brands have been reaching out to the soon-to-be married couple for brand endorsements together. This is not the first time that two Bollywood celebrities who have tied the knot have received proposals for advertising endorsements as a couple. We have seen Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan endorsing several brands together after they got married. Experts believe that as more advertisers capitalise on Ranbir-Alia's popularity, their brand power will skyrocket. They, however, believe that it is only a temporary boost and that once the publicity wears off, they will be just like any other celebrity couple.

The couple has already been endorsing brands together but it will be interesting to see what brand #Ralia does in the future for marketers and advertisers.

According to Aviral Jain, Managing Director, Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business, their wedding buzz is at an all-time high and brands definitely want to rope in couples for endorsements. A similar push was seen during Virat-Anushka and Ranveer-Deepika’s wedding. “Brands and marketers definitely want to engage with celebrity couples. Since they have been endorsing couple of brands together, there is an acceptance among the audience to see them as a couple. Once they get married, it will add to the charm of the endorsements audience will get to see.”

He went on to say, "It's definitely positive for both of them, and the wedding is shaping up to be the biggest Bollywood event. Both of them have their own portfolio of brands, but it is a known fact that they will surely get to do new endorsements together.”

Jain believes that brand value is driven by multiple factors, including the number and the size of endorsements. “With them coming together, I am sure these factors will become stronger, especially the brand portfolio.” The other part of the valuation is driven by digital presence, social media followership, and engagement rate. Interestingly, Bhatt is present on social media whereas Kapoor is not there. But certain brands may exploit this combination very well.

As per the latest Celebrity Brand Valuation Study by Duff & Phelps, A Kroll Business, Bhatt at No.4, became the most valued female celebrity this year with a brand value of USD 68.1 million. Bhatt moved up two ranks this year. Whereas, Kapoor’s brand value was USD 26.7 million.

Bhatt has 86.2 million followers (on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter together), while Kapoor is not active on social media.

N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA said, “They get an extra weightage as a couple apart from being individual endorsers. The couple endorsements come in for certain/specific categories which they can tap into. It's not necessarily an increase of brand value, but it's like a ‘new line of business.”

He further explained that some ads have male and female leads where it will make sense to have the duo endorsing it together. “It will look more genuine and will bring more value to the couple's brand image. It will not be easy to get both of them together as it can cost extra bucks for the brands,” he added.

In most of the cases when a celebrity is in the news for good reasons, it in fact leads to a rise in their endorsements fees. According to the industry estimates, Bhatt's endorsement fee is pegged around Rs 4-7 crore per endorsement whereas Kapoor charges around Rs 8 crore. The couple has already been endorsing brands together, they have made appearances in Lays and Flipkart ads.

Samit Singha, Managing Partner, Alchemist Brand Consulting said the fact is that the whole wedding charm is topical, so obviously it will create some temporary increase in their value but it is not going to make a significant change in their individual brand value in the future.

