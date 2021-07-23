Pitch BrandTalk: Thought leaders to discuss brands that matter

The exchange4media group is coming back with the 2021 edition of the Pitch BrandTalk, a half-day conference on Friday, 30th July 2021 from 2 pm onwards. The theme for this edition of Pitch BrandTalk is Brands That Matter.

Brand preference and loyalty are not static; they must be earned and re-earned over time. With consumer expectations getting magnified every day, consumers' perceptions of brands are increasingly tied to their sociability - how they touch consumer lives beyond the requisites of their operational framework. Brands that have constantly kept people at the heart of their functioning and an empathy-first approach have been successful in dialling up their emotional quotients. At Pitch BrandTalks, brand leaders across sectors come together to understand what it is that a brand ingrains itself with to become an entity that truly matters to consumers and all other stakeholders.

The Pitch BrandTalk Conference brings India's most reputed brands and industry veterans from advertising, media and marketing to interact and share insights on their game-changing marketing stories. The conference is an outgrowth of exchange4media’ s positioning as the touchstone of the advertising and marketing space and assembles some of the most dynamic leaders in the brand community in a unique forum created to encourage dynamic conversations. Taking this forward, the third edition of the Pitch BrandTalk Conference celebrates iconic brands and provides brands a platform where the company’s top management share their success stories through real case studies.

At the conference, there is an interesting set of brand leaders lined up who will be sharing their valuable insights through panel discussions, fireside chats and standalone sessions. To not miss any of these sessions and keep in pace with the ever dynamic marketing industry,

