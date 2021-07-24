Cherish small moments with big smiles, says Tanishq's ‘Little Big Moments’ campaign

Jewellery retailer, Tanishq, from Tata Group, launches its new TVC campaign, ‘Little Big Moments’, an ode to those moments that need a special everyday celebration.

The new TVC campaign brings alive the small moments in our lives that infuse joy and make our days even more special. The Little Big Moments TVC highlights that happiness doesn’t only come from elaborate celebrations or grand gestures, but it is often hidden in the smallest moments all around us.

The 60-second heart-warming digital film conceptualised by Tanishq and Lowe Lintas, celebrates a very special moment between a mother and a daughter by showcasing that life is lived in micro moments and it is all about finding extraordinary in the ordinary.

The film beautifully captures moments that can easily be tucked away in our daily lives, and often go unnoticed. But if we took a moment, a little pause to truly cherish them, they could become sparkling gems that shine on as timeless memories. Small joys in life are waiting to be celebrated and Tanishq’s new campaign emphasizes the importance of celebrating these special little big moments.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM, Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd., said, "They say Life is what happens when you are busy making other plans. And while we keep searching for happiness in the big milestones; in our midst; our everyday lives, there are many micro-moments, tucked away in the corners, waiting to be experienced, lived and to be cherished that fill our lives with immense joy and smiles.

Our new campaign is a reflection of these everyday moments and a reminder to everyone to cherish the micro-moments, which often go unnoticed. We have added some of the most unique pieces in our latest collection that truly amplify the joy of these little big moments.”

Speaking about the campaign, Sagar Kapoor, Chief Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “In these unprecedented times, we believed that there is an opportunity for Tanishq to inspire people with a simple, but powerful thought - celebrating the little joys of life. Those seemingly obvious everyday moments that are tucked in a loved one’s smile or in an evening, playing board games with your grandparents – The new campaign celebrates a collection that is an ode to these little gems.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)