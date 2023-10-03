Auto sector revs up ad budget for festive season
Along with TV, OTT and digital, carmakers are stressing the use of radio and vernacular communication to connect with consumers in the last mile
The automobile industry has increased its advertising budget as it is optimistic about the festive season, expecting it to be one of the best in the last few years.
According to carmakers in India, including Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors, the auto sector is growing continuously as the need for personal mobility is growing.
Carmakers revealed that the ad spends are likely to increase this time which will resonate in the sales and customer responses too.
“The industry is going to see loads of launches and ad spends will definitely increase,” said Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility.
Since the festive season is also coinciding with the ICC Men’s World Cup, automobile brands have amped up their marketing budgets along with launching more products and aggressive campaigns.
The marketing budget for Maruti Suzuki is up by 15% compared to last year and it recently launched a campaign on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of its ARENA channel.
“We have the World Cup also this time so we will be rolling our campaigns there too. The budget has increased by 15% over the last year. The annual budget for the marketing campaigns this year is close to about Rs 1,000 crore,” Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer- Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, said.
According to the TAM Adex report on the auto industry, ad volumes for the sector on TV witnessed growth of 50% during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22 with Maruti Suzuki India ascending to 1st position with 11% share of ad volumes.
The others among the top 10 advertisers for H1 2023 are TVS Motor Company (11%) followed by Tata Motors (8%), Hyundai Motor India (6%), Suzuki Motorcycle India (6%), Renault India, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp and Okaya EV (5% each) and Yamaha Motor India at 4%.
Srivastava said that there has been an upswing of 24% in retail so far since Onam in August.
“Festive season kickstarted with Onam in August and the beginning has been good. We saw an upswing of almost 24% in retail. We are also looking at the overall festive season which is for 83 days this time. We are expecting one million car sales in the industry in this period.
“It will be the first time ever for the industry to cross the one million mark in the festive season. The last highest number of sales was 9.34 lakh in 2021. The beginning has been good and it is currently going strong. We’ve seen an uptake during Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi period also,” he said.
Udit Malhotra- Head of Marketing, MG Motor India, also expressed confidence that this festive season will be very exciting and that he looks forward to welcoming more customers to the MG Motor family.
“We are optimistic about the upcoming festive season as we witness great excitement among individuals. MG Motor India has announced its centenary campaign ‘100 Years of Driving Smiles’ to enhance customer experiences. The duration of this campaign will be from August to November,” Malhotra said.
The auto sector is relying heavily on the strong H1 and says that the growth will be sustained in the second half as well with a lot of launches. Srivatsa shared that the festive period looks positive for the sector.
“The auto sector has been growing continuously as the need for personal mobility is growing. The festival season will be one of the best in the last few years. H1 for the sector was strong and the growth will be sustained in the second half as well,” he said.
MG Motors’ Malhotra said that as a customer-centric brand, MG Motor India embarks on celebrating 100 years with its customers which coincides with the festive season.
“The marketing campaign is centred on 100 years of driving smiles which is dedicated to enhancing customer journey and expressing our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal patrons who have been integral to our remarkable journey. We have put in place different initiatives to engage and delight our existing customers. These benefits are one of the many such initiatives for our valued customers who are at the heart of our festivities,” he said.
The auto sector is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the best marketing of their products by using all the popular media – TV, OTT, radio, digital.
Carmakers are stressing the use of radio and ensuring vernacular communication to attract more consumers.
“During the festive season, in-person retail engagement becomes crucial. Radio has emerged as a powerful tool for connecting with consumers in the last mile. Additionally, TV, newspaper, cinema, and OTT platforms have given thrust to brands, serving both long-term brand building and rapid promotion of products,” said MG Motors’ Malhotra.
If you're not in the experience business, you're not in business: Ravi Santhanam, HDFC
The CMO of HDFC Bank was speaking at the 10th-anniversary edition of Kantar BrandZ India event
By e4m Staff | Sep 29, 2023 8:27 AM | 4 min read
HDFC brand was not built on communication and that's the first message that we all take for ourselves. This brand was built on redefining what banking is and delivering on that redefinition, said Ravi Santhanam, Chief Marketing Officer, HDFC Bank while speaking at the 10th anniversary edition of Kantar BrandZ India event.
In his keynote talk, Santhanam outlined how the Indian banking system had a problem in 1969 and how nationalisation was the solution. At that time, all Indian banks were nationalised, he shared. “Today, when the banking system has a problem, the solution is to privatise the banks and how did it change happen in India? It happened because of HDFC Bank,” he said.
He highlighted that HDFC Bank is run by a group of professionals, not promoters. “We are 100% owned by the public and no promoters even today. And these groups of professionals came together and created something which we all as Indians can be proud of.”
He added that this was always built on defining what is going to be banking and delivering on these expectations. “The products and services with technology are an enabler and setting really phenomenally great service standards. What it does in terms of an emotional benefit for the consumer. It created what is called trust. People can trust us with their money."
According to the 10th edition of Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands Report, HDFC Bank ranked second. “We are very happy to be the seventh largest bank in the world and we want to be much more. Today, we have almost 8.25 crore customers and the group that has come together we have 10.5 crore customers that we serve day in and day out.” Santhanam further stated that communication has played a very small supporting role in this.
He shared that HDFC Bank has phenomenal marketing analytics. He said, “We found the trust definition has changed. Earlier the definition of trust was 'I will trust you with my money.'" Today, it's about trusting banks with customers' first-party data, according to Santhanam. "So we need to have invested in marketing analytics. I have an 80-member data science team sitting inside marketing, looking at big data on the cloud, doing phenomenal analytics to understand each and every transaction and interaction the consumer does so that we can bring it all together to become more relevant for our customers and that further increases the trust.”
He also shared that it's important to be a bit more consumer-friendly. “We have the power of almost all the top brands here. We work with them as a banker to them, so we have the ability to bring it all together. Instead of participating with them, we decided to create our own properties and hence we created festive treats.”
Speaking about how banks can differentiate themselves from others in the space where almost every bank looks very similar and does almost the same products and services. He shared that the way they can differentiate is going to be on the basis of their services. He said the digital way of doing things will allow them to enhance the services.
He also spoke about the major concern people are facing is fraud. “We found fraud to be the one which is actually hurting people. People lose money through sharing OTPs.” The brand launched a new campaign, 'Vigil Aunty', to encourage people across the country to practise safe banking habits.
“If you're not in the experience business, you're not in business, and this is especially true for banking as a sector and banking as a category. And it is on the pillars that we will continue to concentrate our efforts,” he concluded.
Consumer durables advertising on TV grew 2.5X in H1
According to TAM Adex report, Prestige Range was the leading brand among consumer durables in Jan-Jun '23 on both TV and print
By e4m Desk | Sep 29, 2023 7:54 AM | 3 min read
The volume of consumer durable advertising on television increased 2.5 times in Jan-June’23 compared to the same period in 2022 and three times compared to Jan-June 21.
According to the TAM Adex report on the consumer durable category for H1, print ad space climbed by 43% in Jan-Jun'22 and 38% in Jan-Jun'23 compared to Jan-Jun'21, while ad space declined by 3% in Jan-Jun'23 compared to Jan-Jun'22. On the other hand, the category ad volume on radio increased 2.2 times in Jan-Jun'23 compared to Jan-Jun'22. Meanwhile, ad impressions of the category on digital declined by 30% in Jan-Jun'23 compared to Jan-Jun'22.
On TV, TTK Prestige India and Franke Faber India together accounted for 58% of the category’s advertising share. TTK Prestige India was the leading brand with a 39% share of category ad volumes in H1’23. Hawkins Cookers, Kottaram Trading Company and Bajoria Appliances were the exclusive advertisers among the top ten of H1’23 over H1’22. The Prestige Range and Faber Kitchen Appliances together contributed 58% share of ad volumes on TV for the Consumer Durables category.
Meanwhile, on TV the preferred genre for the category was GEC and Movies which collectively added 66% of ad volume share for the Consumer Durables/Home Appliances category during Jan-Jun’23.
TTK Prestige India not just on TV but also remained the lead advertiser on print medium. As well. The advertiser retained its first position with a 37% share of ad space in Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22. Sterne India and Philips Domestic Appliances India were the exclusive advertisers present in the top ten list during Jan-Jun’23 over Jan-Jun’22. Among the top brands on the print medium, Prestige Range again topped the list with a 37% share of ad space in Jan-Jun’23. NU Range of Products and Philips Home Appliances were the exclusive brands present in the top ten during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22.
According to the report, Hindi was the most preferred language for the category when it come to advertising on print media with a 38% share of ad space.
Unlike TV and print, Havells India leads the top ten advertisers list on Radio. The advertisers solely added a 75% share of category ad volumes in Jan-Jun’23. Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company and Kottaram Trading Company were the exclusive advertisers present in the top 10 list during Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22. Among the top ten brands, Lloyd Durable Range was leading in Jan-Jun’23 with a 41% share of category ad volumes on Radio.
Meanwhile, Samsung India Electronics was the advertiser on digital with a 46% share of category ad impressions in Jan-Jun’23. The top two advertisers collectively added 58% share of ad impressions in Jan-Jun’23. LG Electronics India, Xiaomi Technology India, Haier Appliances and Oplus Mobitech India were the new entrants in the top 10 advertisers in H1’23.
Eveready powers up new TVC for Ultima and Ultima Pro batteries
The campaign by TVC spotlights the company's enhanced Ultima and Ultima Pro range of premium alkaline batteries
By Sonam Saini | Sep 28, 2023 4:24 PM | 4 min read
Eveready Industries India Ltd (EIIL) has introduced their new range of Ultima Alkaline batteries through a campaign ‘KhelengeTohSikhenge’. The campaign has been unveiled alongside a TVC that showcases the Ultima and Ultima Pro range of premium alkaline batteries with increased power and longevity.
Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the campaign shared a fresh perspective on play – highlighting its importance for children and moving the needle from play being just fun to learning through play with battery-powered toys.
Anirban Banerjee, Sr. Vice President & SBU Head (Batteries & Flashlights) of Eveready Industries India Ltd. told e4m that as they revamp their Ultima series of batteries with a new look and feel as well as much smarter and enhanced capabilities, these batteries are much longer lasting and are primarily used for high-drain devices.
He also stated that these batteries are typically utilised in a wall clock or a remote and that this is the majority of the consumption that occurs. Many of these households purchase high-drain gadgets such as blood pressure monitors, wireless mice, and smart remotes. They use a lot of battery consumption, so it's better to charge them with alkaline batteries. As a result, there is some segmentation in the market where standard products use regular batteries and some high-drain devices utilise these alkaline batteries and among these, toys are one of the battery guzzlers.
"To ensure consumers that the best type of batteries for these products are the entire ultima range," he said. The emphasis is on the notion that in a generation where kids prefer to watch TV or online and have a lot of screen time, it is sometimes better for them to play with toys since playing establishes a lot of different kinds of learning and these learnings do not end when the child plays. Therefore for those toys, we recommend Ultima.”
The TVC campaign depicts a mother's point of view as her young children play nonstop with battery-powered toys and engage in meaningful ways with others around them to learn vital values and life skills like friendship, sharing, and compassion on a daily basis.
Banerjee claimed that the primary TG for Eveready Ultima batteries would be parents with children aged 2 to 12 years. "Kids in that age group consume a lot of toys, so that would be our core TG, but the extended TG would be for anyone who uses high-drain devices."
The commercial also introduces Ultima, a new and upgraded alkaline battery line with 400% more power for longer-lasting toys and gadgets. This battery embodies Eveready's commitment to innovation and power, setting new industry benchmarks for excellence in both appearance and capability. Banerjee added, “This launch signifies the fact that over the period of time we have treated batteries as low involvement products and thus from the next generation point of view we want to ensure that consumers are aware that in batteries there are segments.”
The brand claims that the new range comprises the AA/AAA Eveready Ultima batteries, which present 400% longer-lasting, as well as the AA/AAA/D Eveready Ultima Pro, which boasts a remarkable 800% longer-lasting claim.
These batteries aim at delivering a consistent performance across a spectrum of modern devices and high-drain applications which have become more common in recent years such as toys, video games, smart remotes, wireless keyboard/mouse setups, trimmers, and medical equipment.
Banerjee stated that the campaign's marketing strategy and media mix will be headed by TV and digital, followed by other mediums. "Awareness will be the primary goal, so we are attempting to use TV and other facets of digital to maximise reach in addition to OOH and print, which will complement the media campaign. It will be a 360-degree blend." Banerjee informed that Eveready in the past few years has not been salient with the media. It was only in the last six to eight months that it came back into creating awareness and because of that larger portion of the company’s spend goes into TV, digital and print. On the advertising budget, he informed that by the end of this year, the company's ad budget would go up by 50-70% as compared to the previous year.
Sukesh Nayak, CCO, Ogilvy India said, "Khelenge Toh Sikhenge" is an empowering platform that helps look at playing with toys in a new way. The games children play with their toys have a lot to teach them. Lessons on partnership, sharing, caring, teamwork, empathy and more can be learnt by continuous play. Eveready, India’s No. 1 battery with its new long-lasting Ultima batteries wants to own and build this empowering platform. And help enable every child in every household across India to learn something new and meaningful, every single day.”
Recently, Eveready also unveiled its new logo that marks a strategic brand transformation, forging a future-ready, self-aware brand committed to innovation, vibrancy, modernity, trust and empathy.
Asian Paints co-founder Ashwin Dani passes away at 79
The tycoon was also the non-executive director of the billion-dollar company, which is among Asia's biggest paint companies
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 3:29 PM | 1 min read
Ashwin Dani, the co-founder of Asian Paints, has passed away. He was 79. The tycoon was also the non-executive director of the billion-dollar company founded by Dani's father Suryakant Dani.
Dani joined the company, which is counted among Asia's biggest paint companies, in 1968.
The billionaire businessman had a Master's in polymer science from the University of Akron, Ohio, United States, and a Diploma in colour science from Rensselaer Polytechnic, Troy, New York, United States.
He pioneered the technique of Computerised Colour matching in the Indian paint sector. He has been at the forefront of introducing many revolutionary products for the first time in India.
Dani also played a key role in setting up a joint venture between Asian Paints Limited and PPG Industries, Inc., US.
Asics India onboards hockey sensation Manpreet Singh as brand athlete
As part of the association, Manpreet will wear Asics apparel and footwear during his training and competitions
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 3:22 PM | 3 min read
Asics, a Japanese sports performance brand, has announced roping in of Indian hockey sensation Manpreet Singh as its brand athlete.
“With a shared commitment of the brand's value, ASICS India is delighted to align with Manpreet Singh, a defender and the former captain of the Indian Men’s Hockey team,” stated a press release.
ASICS’ brand philosophy, "sound mind, sound body," emphasizes the need to maintain a perfect balance between mental and physical well-being. The brand envisions to not only supporting but also encouraging the young talent of the country to achieve new heights and set benchmarks. Following the brand's direction and ideation, ASICS India is onboarding Manpreet Singh as its newest brand athlete, considering his vision and dedication towards both sports and life aligns seamlessly with the brand philosophy, added the release.
Manpreet Singh Pawar, one of India's most celebrated hockey icons, has achieved remarkable success in his career. Under his leadership, India also won a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games, Silver medal at the Champions Trophy and Gold medal at the Asian Champions Trophy. He led the team to earn a Bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, ending India's 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. Singh has also been recognized for his individual achievements with the Arjuna Award and the FIH Player of the Year Award.
Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South Asia,” We are delighted to announce ASICS India's association with Manpreet Singh as our newest brand athlete. We are glad to share that Manpreet stands as India's most revered Hockey icons and his inspirational journey shines as a guiding light for young athletes nationwide, perfectly embodying our brand philosophy of 'Sound Mind, Sound Body. Together, we look forward to inspiring individuals across the nation to embrace a holistic approach of well-being, where mental and physical health go hand in hand. We are confident that this association will help us inspire more people to achieve their fitness goals."
Talking about this collaboration Manpreet Singh commented, "As an athlete, my journey has been defined by unwavering commitment, teamwork and the pursuit of excellence. Joining hands with ASICS, a brand that shares my belief in the synergy of a ‘sound mind and a sound body’, is an exciting new chapter in my career. I am honored to be part of a brand that not only supports athletes but also encourages holistic well-being. Together, we aim to inspire and empower individuals to strive for their best, both on and off the field. I look forward to this incredible partnership and the journey ahead as we continue to champion the values of sportsmanship, resilience and balance."
As part of this association, Manpreet will wear ASICS apparel and footwear during his training and competitions. Last month ASICS India announced the onboarding of tennis star Sumit Nagal as well.
Kapil Sharma and Pooja Hegde in Meesho's festive sale campaign
The ad is centred on the brand's ‘Mega Blockbuster Sale 2023’ campaign
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 2:44 PM | 2 min read
Meesho announced its festive ‘Mega Blockbuster Sale 2023’ campaign, conceptualized to highlight its core proposition of offering quality products at the best prices.
The ad campaign stars celebs Kapil Sharma and Pooja Hegde. "Through this campaign, Meesho aims to establish itself as the preferred choice for customers seeking the best prices and deals for their festive shopping needs. Meesho’s 0% commission model helps sellers provide the lowest prices on the platform. Meesho has recorded 140 million annual transacting users. This forms a sizable portion of India’s internet population and provides sellers with a wide customer base across the country. Enabling sellers to tap into a large and diverse customer base has boosted their earning potential," said the company.
Commenting on the launch of the campaign, Nilesh Gupta, General Manager, Growth, said, “As the season of Diwali approaches, people are eagerly awaiting festive sales which encompass the best deals of the year. Indian consumers are becoming increasingly tech-savvy and compare pricing across platforms before making a purchase. Our messaging, ‘Meesho check karo’ reinforces that customers can avail of quality products at the ‘right’ prices on Meesho. With the adorable and quirky duo of Kapil Sharma and Pooja Hegde, we are enlisting humour to build a strong rapport with the audience and create a sense of relatability.”
Commenting on his association with Meesho, Kapil Sharma, said, “Over the last couple of years, Meesho continues to be an ideal choice for customers looking at shopping from different geographies of the country. I am glad to be associated with a brand that takes diverse and ever-evolving customer needs very seriously and strives to provide them with the best shopping experience.”
Pooja Hedge added, “As we embrace the festive spirit, I am delighted to partner with Meesho in bringing an extraordinary shopping experience for everyone. Meesho’s festive campaign is a testament to the joy of giving and receiving during this special time of the year. I'm excited to be part of a campaign that not only offers an incredible selection of products but also brings the magic of the festive season right to your doorstep.”
The campaign will be amplified through television and social media platforms. With ~120 million product listings across 30 categories, Meesho aims to ensure that customers across India have a plethora of affordable options to choose from this festive season.
Pak fan seeks 'mauka' for the 8th time in Star Sports' World Cup ad
The film aims to build anticipation and excitement for arch-rivals India and Pakistan's 8th faceoff during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 1:32 PM | 2 min read
When India and Pakistan face off in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, it's more than just a sporting event – it's a blockbuster that captures the hearts of millions of passionate fans. As the official broadcaster of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the Star Sports Network unveils a quirky and emotionally charged campaign film that aims to build anticipation and excitement for the match. With India maintaining a perfect record against Pakistan in the ODI Cricket World Cup, having won all seven encounters between the two sides, the upcoming clash set for October 14th, 2023, promises to be a mouth-watering battle that the world eagerly awaits.
The campaign highlights India’s ‘Wait for Eight,’ as they look to maintain their unblemished record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup, while acknowledging the fervent hopes of Pakistani fans for their team's elusive victory. The film also encapsulates the emotions of Indian cricket fans who vividly remember the World Cup victories against Pakistan and eagerly anticipate another triumph. It also introduces an endearing twist as the ghost of a familiar passionate Pakistani cricket fan, still waiting for his 'Mauka' (opportunity) to see his team win against India in the World Cup, meets the confident Indian ghosts, symbolizing the unbroken streak of victories India holds against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. The film stars none other than iconic Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, popular Bollywood sensation Shehnaz Gill, and renowned stand-up comedian Akash Gupta. This exceptional ensemble cast seamlessly blends cricket and entertainment to deliver a campaign that is bound to strike a chord with fans across the globe.
The last game between the ‘Greatest Rivals’ (India & Pakistan) in Asia Cup 2023 was the highest-rated ODI match ever, outside of World Cups. The fervour and enthusiasm surrounding the encounter between these two nations will be at all-time high as they clash at the biggest ICC event in India after more than a decade.
