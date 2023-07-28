Linear TV continues to be a 'powerhouse platform' for D2C brands
During a panel discussion, experts discussed how linear TV remains a potent asset for new and emerging D2C brands
In the kaleidoscopic landscape of media and marketing, TV’s presence remains paramount particularly for new and emerging Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands looking to scale up. Television in India possesses an exclusive advantage with 88% of its audiences watching together having shared experiences and presenting an unrivalled opportunity for D2C brands to reach, engage, and retain a diverse, yet targeted audience.
The professionally generated content on TV makes it a powerhouse platform for brands by delivering sticky & high attention viewing in contrast to fragmented and distracted consumption across user generated platforms. This elevates the discovery of new and emerging D2C brands by consumers and makes them a household name very quickly. A well-executed TV ad builds sustained impact and leaves an imprint of the brand message long after the ad was seen. Linear TV establishes a bridge between the offline and online worlds, encouraging potential customers to explore more about the brand, its offerings, and its values.
“Linear TV’s ‘big screen’ advantage builds long-term memory structures for brands, which is far more important for new brands," said Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM, during a panel discussion at the recently concluded exchange4media’s D2C Revolution Summit 2023.
The sheer scale of linear TV is simply unparalleled with a universe of nearly 900 million, it can introduce a brand to a massive audience that is inaccessible via other platforms. The presence of HD channels offers affluent audiences at scale willing to experiment with new brands & experiences even at a significant premium to the market average. Over 1 of 4 Indian homes watch HD channels giving D2C brands a compelling opportunity to not only expand their reach among a relevant audience but also achieve greater efficiency and reduce the cost of acquiring customers (CAC).
The linguistic diversity of India visible in the varied content consumption and preference for regional channels has enabled new & emerging D2C brands to leverage TV and address audiences exclusive to specific geographies. While endorsing the power of regional TV channels, Ravi Kabra, Co-founder, Skippi Ice Pops said that they decided to tap the regional markets of AP/Telangana and Gujarat. "The results were amazing. We connected with the audience very fast. We got incoming leads for people who wanted to become stockists. Call flows increased to nearly 3X to 4X times in a day. Our product was being picked up immediately. It was a great move for us, and we will be doing it more often". Presence of regional TV channels have lowered entry costs for D2C brands who can now start small on TV, test & learn before building up to a pan-India campaign.
Nothing comes close to the power of TV’s great characters that lifts brands create a sense of aspiration as well as credibility about the quality of their offerings. According to 4700BC’s Chirag Gupta, when a brand comes to the stage of reaching out to audiences via TV, they need popular faces who have a sense of connection with the viewers. "The influencers in the digital medium only talk to their segment of audience. TV influencers have a wider reach," said Gupta.
Finally, Linear TV is also fully brand safe and de-risks brands from any missteps online. It remains a potent asset for new and emerging D2C brands. Its ability to capture high viewer attention, high reach, leverage regional channels for specific market outreach and powerful yet authentic characters reinforce its standing as an indispensable platform in the marketing plans. The adage of "TV advertising might not be the newest kid on the block, but it sure is the most impactful one!" continues to ring loud & clear.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
ILH and Ideabrew Studios team up for community-driven content distribution in India
This strategic partnership will provide ILH's Diamond Members a unique opportunity to publish two podcast episodes per week
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 11, 2023 4:16 PM | 2 min read
In an industry-first collaboration, Internet Lifestyle Hub (ILH), India's largest online coaching and training community, has joined forces with Ideabrew Studios, the country's largest audio network, aiming to revolutionize community-driven content distribution.
With a robust network of 450 podcasts, 200 creators, and millions of listeners, Ideabrew Studios has an impressive roster of creators including Ankur Warikoo, Ayaz Memon, Abhash Jha, Dr.Cuterus, Rachana Ranade, and Aanam Chasmawala. Now, Siddharth Rajsekar, founder of Internet Lifestyle Hub, will join their ranks. The podcasts can be found on Bingepods.com and all major global streaming platforms.
This strategic partnership will provide ILH's Diamond Members a unique opportunity to publish two podcast episodes per week, totaling eight per month, on any topic related to their niche. Each episode will carry the ILH Stamp, and include links back to the website and funnel, driving community-driven content distribution and promoting the spread of wisdom.
ILH and Ideabrew Studios' partnership will harness the power of Ideabrew's content management system (CMS), enabling the distribution of podcasts across 100+ platforms and reaching diverse communities. At ILH's Reboot 2023 event, Ideabrew Studios co-founder Ashwin Gangakhedkar highlighted the importance of creating a unique sonic identity. He emphasized that hosting podcasts helps coaches solidify their reputation as respected industry authorities.
Ashwin Gangakhedkar added, "Being a podcast host helps online coaches cultivate and expand their sales funnel, fostering continuous growth and engagement. By leveraging the power of podcasts, online coaches can cultivate and expand their sales funnel, fostering continuous growth and engagement.”
The collaborative initiative will also promote faster discoverability due to the community effect. As listeners engage with one podcast, they will automatically receive recommendations for similar podcasts within the community.
Siddharth Rajsekar, Founder of Internet Lifestyle Hub, expressed his excitement about the new venture. Having already completed over 70 episodes of his podcast, 'Freedom Business Podcast,' Rajsekar said, "As a sound guy, I've always found myself going deeper when recording a podcast because it is a single sensory medium. The tribe will be onboarded soon, creating a win-win for the creator, listener, ILH, and Ideabrew Studios. There's a perfect marriage between Ideabrew Studios and ILH.”
This new collaboration promises to redefine the podcast landscape in India by enhancing accessibility, diversity, and engagement in community-driven high-quality content distribution. This is part of Siddharth’s latest initiative, Internet Lifestyle Hub Publishing platform that will make wisdom go viral through different mediums.
'Top three things that make Infomo a formidable third pillar in digital advertising world'
Rohit Verma, Infomo’s Global Chief of Strategy & New Initiatives, on the main strengths of the ad tech company, its AI and ML offerings and more
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 10, 2023 4:59 PM | 4 min read
Infomo is the new player in global ad tech. The Singapore-headquartered company has made a big splash in India since October 2022, when it launched its partnership with Vi (Vodafone Idea) on their Vi Ads platform. Since then, many advertisers in India have deployed Vi Ads, powered by Infomo.
We sat down in Noida with Rohit Verma, Infomo’s Global Chief of Strategy & New Initiatives, to learn more about Infomo and why it’s growing so quickly.
Excerpts:
What are the three main strengths of Infomo, and why do you think you can succeed in the crowded world of digital advertising?
The single most important thing that makes our offering so attractive for advertisers, agencies, publishers and SMEs is that we are the first to empower telecom carriers to become the third pillar of digital advertising.
Google and Facebook have been the two pillars of digital advertising for the past 10+ years, but now, Infomo is bringing our tools and processes to telcos all over the world to empower them to use their data to become the third pillar of digital advertising offering full consumer privacy and meeting data compliance requirements.
As the world goes cookie-less, our strengths will become even more evident as we position our offering and value propositions to media buyers and sellers, enabling telecom carriers to compete head-on with Google and Facebook in many ways.
Does the telco ID create another kind of walled garden?
A telco-based national ecosystem, like the one we have with Vi Ads, operates transparently within the open internet, NOT a walled garden.
The advanced AI/ML offerings built into the telco ecosystem provide better value for advertisers and greater revenue for publishers.
Google and Facebook are hugely successful businesses and derive their strength from data available for targeting. They continue to work on models which were viable for the past 15+ years. Translucent at best and opaque at worst, such walled gardens have attracted pushback from regulators in Europe and the US.
Agencies are being squeezed for margins and publishers are being squeezed for revenues while costs are ramping up. Key stakeholders across both sides (media buying & media selling) are finding the Infomo-powered telco ecosystems transparent and better value for money. Both agencies and publishers operate within the open internet and are being impacted by walled gardens.
Infomo is the flag bearer of programmatic. We’re not walled gardens and opaque. We are open and transparent.
How does artificial intelligence and machine learning contribute to your offering?
AI and ML are key to Infomo’s platform, second only to the power of our telco IDs.
The incumbent global advertising systems that were built over the past 15 years ago are designed to buy and sell only media, unlike Infomo offerings which “staple” media and data.
Designed to leverage the power of data, Infomo has been developed ground up for exploiting AI & ML capabilities at the core.
Being data-centric by design, our data platforms are driven by sophisticated AI/Ml algorithms. As a result, we can offer both media buyers and media sellers comprehensive first party data capabilities and customer data platforms that are designed for auto-enrichment of data.
You and your Infomo colleague showcase your Infomo white-labeled Agency Trading Desk. Can you tell us what it is?
The third formidable leg of the Infomo offering is the AI/ML driven Infomo ATD (Agency Trading Desk). Let me explain what this is and why it’s so powerful.
All large agencies spend vast sums on hiring and training specialists in Facebook, and specialists in Google, and specialists in programmatic.
This is very expensive and unwieldy.
The customized Infomo ATD is designed to work for agencies (large and small), publishers, brands, and even in SMEs.
It automates media buying across disparate channels (search, social and programmatic) via one single window. AI/ML algorithms bring in robotic media buying reducing people costs, dramatically improving media spend optimization and quicker KPI based convergence for campaigns running across multiple properties and multiple channels using multiple creatives.
The agency can now use a small team for multi-channel media buying instead of having a team each per channel. The SME can use the ATD to create and run media plans as per KPIs required by the campaign.
Via the ATD, the media buyer has a single view of the customer and access to various channels and tools to reach and engage. ATD users can control the campaign from one single window.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
JioCinema offers 11-language coverage during India’s tour of West Indies, and for free
With this offer, the reach and viewership of the bilateral series is expected to touch new heights
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jul 4, 2023 11:15 AM | 3 min read
After a successful IPL season, JioCinema is back with yet another exciting inning that is set to captivate the hearts of cricket fans across India. The stage is now set for the highly anticipated India tour of the West Indies, and JioCinema is ready to bring all the live action right to your screens, that too for free and in 11 languages covering a wide audience. With the commitment to providing top-notch entertainment, JioCinema has established itself as a premier streaming platform, and this upcoming bilateral series promises to be a treat for cricket enthusiasts nationwide.
The bilateral all-format tour holds immense significance, especially with the new World Test Championship cycle tipping off and the ODI World Cup on the horizon. Fans across the country seeking answers about the best team composition and the optimal batting order for the World Cup can expect their queries to be addressed during the thrilling clashes witnessed on JioCinema.
JioCinema’s decision to stream all the matches for free is a game-changer for cricket lovers, as was evidenced during TATA IPL 2023. India’s tour of the Caribbean will be brought to fans by JioCinema with high-quality live coverage, ensuring that fans can enjoy the action-packed matches according to their own viewing preferences. Additionally, JioCinema's availability in 11 languages caters to the diverse linguistic preferences of viewers across the country, making the experience even more inclusive and enjoyable. With this, the reach and viewership of the bilateral series is expected to touch new heights.
However, it's not only the fans who stand to benefit from this exciting development. Advertisers now have an opportunity to align their brands with JioCinema's newest offering. The India-West Indies tour is going to be the prime focus of cricket enthusiasts across the nation between July and August. Advertisers can leverage this captive audience to maximize their reach and engagement. The tour's timing is ideal as it coincides with various festive occasions such as Independence Day and Onam. These celebrations are known for increased consumer spending, and JioCinema's streaming platform provides advertisers with a prime opportunity to connect with potential customers during this festive fervor.
Moreover, considering the upcoming big shopping festivals during the festive season, advertisers have an even stronger reason to tap into JioCinema's streaming platform. With the aggregation of the India tour to West Indies, advertisers can capitalize on the massive viewership, thereby maximizing their marketing efforts during this crucial period.
JioCinema's decision to stream the India-West Indies limited overs cricket for free in 11 languages is a groundbreaking move that will revolutionize the way fans experience international cricket. With the bilateral series serving as a litmus test for the upcoming World Cup, cricket enthusiasts can expect a thrilling spectacle.
(This is advertorial content curated by partner team)
Joyville's JoyHo campaign creates sensational buzz, hooks the audience on social media
The campaign was kicked off with a video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 22, 2023 2:40 PM | 4 min read
Joyville Shapoorji Housings's innovative social media campaign for JoyHo, India's largest home-buying festival, surpasses expectations, engages potential homebuyers, and amplifies the brand's social media presence.
Joyville Shapoorji Housing, a renowned real estate developer, has taken the digital world by storm with its electrifying social media campaign for JoyHo, India's biggest home-buying festival. The objective was to create an unprecedented buzz on social platforms, ignite conversations, and surpass the previous season's success. Under the tagline "larger-than-life," Joyville orchestrated a meticulously crafted social media strategy that perfectly matched the grandeur of the festival.
Recognizing the emotional significance and anticipation associated with home ownership, Joyville cleverly weaved a simple yet powerful message into its social media posts: "Ab wait nahi joy hoga" (No more waiting, only joy). This strategic cue aimed to inspire potential homebuyers to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes during the festival. The campaign was kicked off with an intriguing video featuring former cricketer and Joyville's brand ambassador, Saurav Ganguly, which generated immense curiosity and anticipation among his followers.
In the video, Ganguly hinted at sharing significant news but paused mid-sentence, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting the revelation. Within seconds, the video resumed, and Ganguly proclaimed, "Kuchh cheezon ka wait achha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedne ka wait kyun? India's biggest home-buying festival is Live toh ab wait nahi joy hoga" (Waiting doesn't feel good for certain things, so why wait to buy a home? India’s biggest home-buying festival is live, so no more waiting, get ready for celebrating). This masterstroke generated an immediate impact, setting social media ablaze with discussions and conversations across various platforms.
Sriram Mahadevan, Managing Director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, expressed his appreciation for the remarkable campaign, “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response received for our JoyHo social media campaign. It has truly ignited the spirit of homebuying in India, encouraging people to seize the moment and invest in their dream homes. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences and assisting individuals in creating a lifetime of joy. Join us as we continue to celebrate the joy of finding your dream home.”
Joyville's social media team played on the "wait" factor, delivering captivating content that resonated with the audience. They presented relatable scenarios such as "Khana deliver hone ka wait acha nahi lagta na, toh ghar khareedna ka wait kyun?" (Waiting for food delivery doesn't feel good, so why wait to buy a home?). Additionally, the team employed social-friendly abbreviations like "BRB" (be right back) and "TTYL" (talk to you later) in witty posts, striking a chord with the audience and leaving them yearning for more.
The campaign's impact extended beyond Joyville's immediate sphere as influencers joined forces to spread the word about the #JoyHo campaign like wildfire, amplifying its reach and resonance.
Harnessing the power of creativity, Joyville incorporated Apple Memojis to create delightful snackable videos featuring Mr. and Mrs. Joy, the brand's social media ambassadors. Through short comic sketches, these videos brought relatable insights about homebuying to life, eliciting laughter and encouraging potential homebuyers to take the plunge and buy their dream homes. Joyville's approach was not limited to external viewers; it also engaged its internal employees through "Throwback to JoyHo" films, evoking nostalgia and building excitement for the current festival. Virtual workshops were organized for channel partners, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing to ensure a unified celebration of joy.
P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “We believe in the power of creativity and innovation to connect with our audience at Joyville. The JoyHo social media campaign exemplifies our commitment to captivating narratives and engaging content. It's been an incredible journey, fueling conversations, driving digital traffic, and growing our fan base. We are grateful for the overwhelming support and look forward to influencing even more people to experience the joy of homeownership.”
The campaign's success was evident on Twitter, where the hashtag #JoyHo trended at the number one spot on India's top Twitter search trends. This accomplishment further fueled nationwide conversations and ignited a passion for the festival among users.
Joyville's JoyHo social media campaign has achieved remarkable results, reaching over 7.9 million people, and generating traffic of 14 million. These staggering numbers stand as a testament to the unwavering creativity and dedication of Joyville's marketing team.
Crafting a comprehensive strategy that left no stone unturned, Joyville's social media campaign captivated audiences, drove unprecedented traffic, and expanded the brand's customer base to new heights. As the JoyHo festival continues to unfold, Joyville Shapoorji Housing invites everyone to abandon the wait and embrace the joy of finding their dream home.
Pinkvilla Style Icons Edition 2 attains digital reach of over 1 billion
The second edition made waves on the digital front, establishing a fresh benchmark for style-based awards in the country
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 8, 2023 10:55 AM | 2 min read
Pinkvilla, the leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, is thrilled to announce the resounding success of the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. This prestigious event brought together the biggest names from Bollywood, South Cinema, Sports, Business, and various other fields to honor their exceptional style quotient.
The star-studded affair took place on 7th April 2023 in Mumbai and proved to be an unforgettable night of style, recognition, and celebration.
The awards were graced by the likes of Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Nora Fatehi, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Rohit Shetty, Govinda, Sania Mirza, Disha Patani, Sivakarthikeyan, Mouni Roy, Adivi Sesh, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Kundra, Tejaswi Prakash, Sharad Kelkar, Maniesh Paul, Shehnaaz Gill, Anupam Mittal, Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Sophie Choudry and many more.
The three-month-long campaign, which culminated in May end with a post-event leg, witnessed an overwhelming response from millions of fans, celebrities, and style enthusiasts alike. The results of this remarkable edition speak volumes about the impact and influence of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on the media and entertainment industry.
Pinkvilla's dedication to quality content and a captivating campaign achieved an astounding organic reach of 1.3 billion, captivating a global audience. The awards campaign generated tremendous enthusiasm among viewers, resulting in 8 million organic interactions on social media platforms.
These impressive numbers demonstrate the profound impact of the awards on the social media landscape.
Speaking about the resounding success of the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Nandini Shenoy, CEO & Founder of Pinkvilla said, "We are immensely proud of the resounding success achieved by the second edition of Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards. Looking ahead, our vision for the future of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards is to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the world of fashion and style. Our goal is to create a global platform that celebrates creativity, individuality, and innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of fashion.”
Mukul Kumar Sharma, COO at Pinkvilla added, “Pinkvilla continues to redefine lifestyle and entertainment genres, creating unique experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide. We thank our partners, sponsors, and the entire Pinkvilla team for their unwavering support. With their collaboration and our passionate audience, upcoming editions will be even more spectacular and influential.”
The event received valuable support from renowned brands such as AJIO, ReelStar, LG Refrigerators, Kalyan Jewellers, Asmita Patel Global School Of Trading, Jovees Herbal, Eva, Butt-Chique, CavinKare Indica Easy, The Gift Studio, 98.3 Mirchi, Wizcraft, and Bright Outdoor.
Jos Alukkas shines bright with Vserv AudiencePro, achieves remarkable OTT campaign results
Jos Alukkas' OTT campaign, powered by Vserv AudiencePro, achieves exceptional engagement with a 95% Video Completion Rate & 1% CTR surpassing industry benchmarks
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 6, 2023 10:19 AM | 3 min read
During the festive season, as brands strive to captivate consumers, Akshaya Tritiya becomes a pivotal moment for jewellery brands seeking maximum engagement. Among them, Jos Alukkas, renowned for its unwavering trust and elegant craftsmanship, sought to promote its latest Subha Manglayam video commercial across multiple platforms.
The challenge on hand was to identify the most relevant audience segments across channels to promote the brand’s latest TVC. Jos Alukkas, in collaboration with DentsuX, joined hands with Vserv AudiencePro to tackle the challenge. Vserv AudiencePro is a customer intelligence and activation platform that brands use to make their marketing spends efficient across multiple channels.
Vserv AudiencePro identified the most relevant audiences for Jos Alukkas and activated the audiences on OTT platforms like Hotstar and Zee5. Leveraging the power of quality 2P segments from Vserv AudiencePro platform allowed the brand to find its niche audiences across the open internet.
By reaching the audience segments like frequent jewellery shoppers, high digital spend index users, clothing and accessories’ spenders, matrimonial service transactors, investment planning transactors and many others, Jos Alukkas successfully identified the ideal audience to ensure the TVC resonated with the right viewers.
The campaign's performance on OTT platforms was nothing short of exceptional. Hotstar, one of the leading OTT platforms, delivered an impressive 95% Video Completion Rate (VTR) for the 40-second non-skippable video cut of the TVC. This outstanding engagement rate highlighted the successful targeting strategy employed by Vserv AudiencePro, ensuring the TVC reached the intended audience effectively. Additionally, Zee5 delivered an impressive 1% Click-Through Rate (CTR), surpassing the industry benchmarks. Jos Alukkas and DentsuX trusted Vserv AudiencePro on making in-target reach on OTT campaigns and the success speaks for itself.
Sushil Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Jos Alukkas, expressed satisfaction with the campaign's outcomes and stated, "We are thrilled with the remarkable results of our collaboration with Vserv AudiencePro. Their expertise in customer intelligence and activation, combined with our captivating video creative, ensured that our TVC reached the right audience on OTT platforms. The high engagement rates on Hotstar and Zee5 are a testament to the success of our partnership."
Zeba Lakhani, Agency Spokesperson, DentsuX said, "Working closely with Jos Alukkas and Vserv AudiencePro has been a rewarding experience. The strategic targeting and churning of beautiful video creatives have played a crucial role in achieving exceptional engagement rates on OTT platforms. It's remarkable to witness how the campaign surpassed industry benchmarks, driving impactful results for Jos Alukkas."
Jefi Praveen, General Manager & Business Director at Vserv, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with Jos Alukkas, stating, "We are thrilled to have collaborated with Jos Alukkas for this extraordinary OTT campaign. With a deep understanding of the southern regions, we recognize that while television remains a primary platform for larger brands due to its extensive mass reach, it is essential to consider the evolving preferences of audiences who are increasingly turning to OTT platforms. These platforms have become synonymous with television, given their substantial and growing viewership. When brands join us in leveraging our customer intelligence and activation platform for their OTT campaigns, we ensure optimal effectiveness within the campaign results. Our outstanding engagement on Hotstar and Zee5 for Jos Alukkas is a testament to the success of our precise targeting and data-driven approach, surpassing industry benchmarks."
Zee Marathi’s sensational comeback: 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' returns
The show is all set to mark its return with a game-changing element 'a special chair'
By NATIVE CONTENT | Jun 5, 2023 2:22 PM | 4 min read
Zee Marathi announces the comeback of one of its most popular chat show “Khupte Tithe Gupte” after a hiatus of 10 years. The much-loved show is all set to mark its return with a game-changing element: “a special chair”. Avdhoot Gupte will be seen hosting the show and astounding the guests seated in this chair by posing probing questions that are designed to unsettle them.
With a stellar lineup of celebrities, the show will feature prominent politician Raj Thackeray and versatile actor Shreyas Talpade as its inaugural guests. The show's tagline, ‘Ata Khupnaar Nahi Tochnar’ (It will not only prick but also poke you), promises an engaging experience for both guests and viewers alike.
Speaking about the comeback of the show Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer-Ad Sales, ZEEL, said “Khupte Tithe Gupte is an iconic talk show in the Marathi entertainment industry. As such, I am delighted at its return on Zee Marathi on popular demand from both viewers as well as advertisers. With a superlative line-up of celebrity guests in this season, I am confident that it will continue to earn the love of audiences and maintain its legacy as the foremost chat show in the industry. I am also extremely pleased to once again welcome Cotton King as the Presenting sponsor for Khupte Tithe Gupte, which has been associated with the show since its very 1st season.”
Talking about the show Amit Shah, Chief Cluster Officer – North, West and Premium Channels, ZEEL, said “Zee Marathi has a long-standing legacy in Maharashtra, creating IPs that resonate deeply with our viewers. We take pride in being a brand that consistently delivers impactful content offerings. We are glad to bring one of our most-watched shows “Khupte Tithe Gupte,” after a decade. The talk show stirred conversations and high engagement for the channel 10 years ago and we are overwhelmed by the immediate response being received on its return. This season has been crafted with utmost dedication, pouring our heart and soul into every aspect, be it the impressive guestlist or innovative elements like introducing the “Chair.” With this show, we aim to continue creating memorable moments for our viewers and reinforce Zee Marathi’s position as the ultimate destination for exceptional content.”
Zee Marathi has consistently delivered a well-balanced content mix earning the appreciation of sponsors. The return of this show has been met with overwhelming support from brands that stands as a testament to the program and channel's equity. With the launch of Season 3, brands have once again demonstrated their enthusiasm towards the show.
Kaushik Marathe, Director, Cotton King says, “Cotton King has been associated with Zee Marathi for the last 15 years. In fact, we started our TV campaigns with Zee Marathi. Khupte Tithe Gupte was and remains the most awaited show on Marathi TV because of its format and its host Avdhoot Gupte. The flamboyance and bindaas attitude that Avdhoot Gupte brings to the table adds a spark to the show! Cotton King was associated with the 1st season of Khupte Tithe Gupte which led to the brand growing leaps and bounds through the exposure received on this show. We hope that Khupte Tithe Gupte witnesses’ success as it is coming back after a very long time.
Dr. Gauri Kanitkar, Managing Director, Anuroop Wiwaha Sanstha, says, Anuroop and Zee Marathi have a longstanding connection that spans over a decade. Throughout this time, both brands have progressed in unison and have held a significant influence over the Marathi community. Programs such as 'Khupte Tithe Gupte' hold a special place in our hearts. The show not only provides delightful entertainment but also delves into the personal development, ideology, and transformation of the guest participant. Being associated with a show that offers meaningful content to the audience brings us great joy, and we extend our best wishes to Zee Marathi for its continued success!
As the countdown begins, "Khupte Tithe Gupte," is all set to surprise the audience with their new style every Sunday at 9 PM on Zee Marathi
