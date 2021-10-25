Rhiti Sports joins the race to own one of the 2 new IPL teams: Reports

10 of the 22 bidders are now in the race to buy new IPL teams, which will enter the league from the upcoming 2022 season

According to reports, sports marketing and management company Rhiti Sports has joined the race to bid for one of the two new IPL franchises.

The bids for two new IPL teams, Ahmedabad and Lucknow, were opened in Dubai today.

The reports further revealed that 10 of the 22 bidders were in the race to bag the rights for one of the two franchises that include the owners of Adani Group, the English club Manchester United, Hindustan Media Ventures Pvt Ltd, Capri Global, Torrent, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, and Irelia Company Pte Limited (Singapore-based company).

From 2022 onwards, the IPL will become a 10-team tournament with the inclusion of two new IPL teams. Before this, Pune Warriors India and Kochi Tuskers Kerala were added to the IPL for the 2011 season. Kochi Tuskers Kerala was played for only one season, in 2011, and was terminated the following year. Whereas, Pune Warriors India withdrew from the IPL in May 2013.

