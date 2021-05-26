IPL 2021 to resume on September 18 or 19 in UAE: Reports

The remaining 31 matches will be played in a three-week period somewhere between September 18 and October 10

The Indian Premier League 2021 will be resuming on September 19 in the UAE, say media reports. The tournament, which was suspended on 11th May due to the ongoing Covid pandemic, will also see its final match played on October 10, 2021.

According to a report, the BCCI has a plan in place to conduct the rest of the matches in the UAE within a month. The three-week window between the dates will be sufficient for the remaining 31 matches to conclude.

Reports say that BCCI has finalised the itinerary and there will be 10 double headers, seven evening matches and four main games.

The players will have to go through a bubble-to-bubble transfer after their England tour and isolate for three days in UAE.

However, the selected window pushes IPL too close to the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to take place on October 18. To avoid the possibilities of a clash, the Emirates Cricket Board, who will host the ICC tournament, has assured BCCI to make the requisite changes in the schedule to accommodate the IPL matches, according to a sports news portal.

The Caribbean Premier League scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 19 will also have to be rescheduled. BCCI will request that the league be concluded four to five days in advance to coincide with the conclusion of the India tour of England.

Back in the first week of May 2021, multiple players were tested positive for Covid-19 despite being a bio bubble.

Although there's no official confirmation, media houses report that BCCI will most likely make the announcement after the Special General Meeting on May 29.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)