Disney+ Hotstar to up ad rates for remaining IPL inventory by 20% from April 1

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is happening at an opportune time for Star Disney India-owned video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. With the economy returning back to normal, the advertisers, buoyed by the growth in consumption, are willing to take big marketing bets.

As the demand for IPL ad inventory grows by the day, Disney+ Hotstar has decided to increase the rates for the remaining ad slots of the property by 20% from April 1. The platform has roped in 12 sponsors for IPL 2021 with few more deals in the offing. "Prices for the remaining slots will increase by 20% from April 1, 2021," a source close to the development said.

IPL 2021 will take place from April 9 to May 30.

The source said that Disney+ Hotstar has already closed the deal with 12 sponsors and is looking at closing the remaining deals closer to the IPL. "With the immense digital growth in 2020, one can see great traction and response across categories of advertisers," the source added.

The source also noted that some of the key features on Disney+ Hotstar like Super 4s, Super 6s, Fall Of Wickets (FOW), Milestones, and Super Savers sold out sooner than anticipated. "The platform has received significant interest from brands across various categories to leverage the scale reach and high visibility proposition that IPL offers," said the source.

A Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson, meanwhile, confirmed that two more associate sponsors - Amazon Prime and Coinswitch - have joined the roster to take the total sponsor count to 12. The platform has onboarded Dream11 as a co-presenting sponsor along with Upstox and Vimal Elaichi as the ‘co-powered by’ sponsors. The associate sponsors are PhonePe, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), Unacademy, Pharmeasy, Livspace, Swiggy, Parle Agro, Amazon Prime, and Coinswitch.

"Currently, Disney+ Hotstar has 12 official sponsors and is looking at closing a few more deals over the next few days," the spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, IPL 2021 will see 300+ brands using IPL to reach their consumers through Disney+ Hotstar. "During IPL 2020, 300+ brands across categories benefitted immensely through their association with Disney+ Hotstar and we are now looking at similar or higher numbers for 2021."

In line with the requirements of clients, Disney+ Hotstar is offering a variety of features, starting from billboards, pre-rolls, mid-rolls to interactive ad formats, squeeze-ups on live, and many more. The platform aims to equip its advertisers with features that can help them engage with their target audience in new and interesting ways.

"To further increase the element of excitement, Disney+ Hotstar is introducing another social feature called Watch Parties, which will give our viewers the experience of a stadium in the safety of their homes. The feature will be rolled out to provide advertisers with immense opportunities to form deeper engagements with the right set of audiences. Additionally, features like Video Duets and Hotshots help drive rich interaction opportunities for brands and viewers through branded videos and stickers," the spokesperson revealed.

Disney+ Hotstar allows brands to reach highly engaged, affluent audiences across India through the platform’s industry-first sharp targeting options on live sports. "The platform has a host of innovative advertising and branded content solutions for businesses to reach out to, and engage with their audiences more effectively, telling their brand stories on live cricket like never before," the spokesperson noted.

In order to widen the advertiser pool on IPL, Disney+ Hotstar is offering a host of innovative technology advancements and targeting options to advertisers. "Traditionally, IPL is considered to be an expensive property with limited access to large advertisers. However, with Disney+ Hotstar’s innovative technology advancements and targeting options, advertisers across categories and sizes can leverage this property. They are now equipped to choose not only the audiences but also ad formats that suit their marketing objectives and budgets ensuring an impactful outreach strategy on the platform."

Queried about the association with platforms like The Media Ant, the spokesperson said Disney+ Hotstar works with a wide variety of partners including all of the major media and creative agencies. The spokesperson added that the ad inventory is not apportioned to any partner. "We rather work with them to ensure their client goals are met as much as possible."

