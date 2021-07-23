Zee Cinema to air world TV premiere of 'Saina'

ZEE Cinema has announced the world TV Premiere of Saina on 25th July, 12 noon.

Talking about the movie, Saina Nehwal said, “It was surreal to see my own life on screen. Amole Gupte's creative vision, Parineeti and Naishaa's portrayal of myself are both a delight to watch. This experience of rewatching my journey has made me realise that sure, hard work and talent is what drives you to live your dreams, but one of the most important aspects is the support system. I am indebted to my parents, my husband and coaches as without them, my life wouldn’t be the same. They constantly motivated me and pushed me to chase my dreams, and that’s what kept me going on the most difficult days. I can only hope that my story will positively motivate young dreamers to go all out in the pursuit of their dreams.

Sharing her experience, Parineeti Chopra said, "Saina has inspired millions and it was extremely fulfilling to play her on-screen. It took blood and sweat to transform myself. I vividly remember spending my days as an athlete and even crying out of pain on the court. But it was all worth it. Saina Nehwal was my initial guiding force. Priyanka Chopra even gave me pointers on how to mould myself for the role, since she played a sports character in the past. I am so excited as Zee Cinema brings the story to a much wider audience yet again with the World Television Premiere of Saina on 25th July".

Amole Gupte shared, "My journey with project Saina began about 6 years ago and it was no less than a rollercoaster. My passion grew with every setback faced by the film, however at one point I may have had lost hope, but, like Saina’s support system in the movie, my diligent team helped me keep the show running. I am grateful that Saina, herself, advised Parineeti which added to the authenticity of the character. We were able to tell a story that’s a must-watch for anyone driven by passion, and with the World Television Premiere of Saina on Zee Cinema, we get to achieve that."

Saina is a biopic following the dreams of a small-town girl who went on to conquer the world of badminton and become the pride of an entire nation. It also highlights the immense support system including her family, coach and friends that turned her dreams into a reality.

