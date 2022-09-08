Parineeti Chopra is the face of Jovees Herbal

Cosmetic brand Jovees Herbal has released a new TVC featuring leading actress Parineeti Chopra. The TVC features the actress showcasing the brand's wide range of face washes and highlighting its all-natural ingredients. The quirky TVC highlights the need for your skin to feel fresh and flawless irrespective of your surroundings.

The 20-second TVC is written and conceptualized by Puneet Chadha and Devaiah Bopanna, ex-senior writers at AIB and conceptualizers of the CRED advertisement. It begins with the actress stuck in a desert, thirsty and dehydrated. Then she comes across two people who are also in the desert and asks them for some water. As soon as she gets the water, she uses it to wash her face with Jovees Herbal face wash rather than quenching her thirst. The camera zooms out to reveal her entire face, which looks radiant and refreshed. This humorously exemplifies how essential Jovees Herbal is to her. In the TVC, Jovees Herbal is shown to be an absolute lifesaver for the protagonist. The film beautifully captures the importance of keeping the skin hydrated, moisturized, nourished, supple and soft.

Apart from the television commercial, this new campaign will also be extended to Outdoor, OTT, Print, and Digital Media.

*Speaking about her association with Jovees, Parineeti Chopra said, “I am very particular about using natural and herbal products on my skin, and Jovees Herbal is a brand that I identify with. The products have always worked wonders for my skin, and I am glad to be associated with them.”*

Rakhi Ahuja, CEO of Jovees Herbal, said, “Parineeti is a fabulous actress and an incredible role model. Her natural beauty and fresh face make her the perfect choice to represent Jovees Herbal’s commitment to providing only the best to its customers. Moreover, her personality truly resonates with the brand, as her compassion towards marine life aligns with the cruelty-free nature of our brand.”

Yuvraj Ahuja, Directors, Jovees Herbal said, “Parineeti has always been an advocate of natural and herbal products and we are thrilled to have her on board as our brand ambassador. With her strong following and influence, we are confident that she will help us reach a wider audience and strengthen our position as a leading player in the herbal skin & haircare market. We are aiming to increase our retail presence by 3X with the help of this campaign. ”



Speaking on the collaboration, Ujjawal Ahuja, Director, Jovees Herbal said, “With this collaboration, we aim to provide our customers with the highest quality products and services. We are planning to increase the marketing budget by 4X. This increase will allow the company to reach a wider audience through TV and other advertising channels. Parineeti Chopra has been chosen to help us achieve this goal and we are confident that she will be a great asset to the brand.”



Jovees Herbal is available on various leading e-commerce platforms and in over 35000+ store outlets. This campaign will allow the brand to reach a larger online and offline audience. The company also intends to further expand its presence in the international market. The brand is currently present in Sri Lanka, Middle East, France, Malaysia, Mauritius, and other countries.

