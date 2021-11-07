Zee Cinema celebrates the strength of togetherness with 'Rehna hai saath saath’ campaign

During the pandemic, we all went through our share of challenges. After practicing ‘social distancing’ for nearly a year and half, we have realized how much we crave human connection. Not being able to dine with friends, see loved ones or interact with co-workers has intensified the value of relationships. What these tough times have truly taught us is that we are a collective. Our joys and growth are closely interlinked to one another. Now as we move ahead, we value those connections even more. Echoing the same insight, Zee Cinema has launched its campaign #RehnaHaiSaathSaath, which celebrates the spirit of unity, belonging, hope and positivity.

Zee Cinema is known for Blockbuster movies and family entertainment. The channel shares a deep emotional bond with its audiences built over time through its content and communication, which is why it has, today, become a part of audiences’ family. Brand research shows that audiences place the channel in the Orange needstate of Needscope model, which is strongly associated with attributes of Togetherness, Belonging, Harmony, hope and encouragement. With the Brand philosophy of ‘Jazba Hai Jeene Mein, Jab Cinema hai seene mein’, Zee Cinema always aims to infuse positivity and inspire every individual to make the most of everything life has to offer. This campaign is in line with the same brand purpose, where the channel aims to foster a deeper connection with its viewers using extremely topical and therefore unmistakably relatable truths.

The campaign is strongly connected with the nature of content the channel offers and the values it portrays. It takes a cue from one of the most-watched films on the channel during the pandemic – Hum Saath Saath Hain. People connected with this film even more during this phase because it made them ’feel good’ and more importantly ‘feel together’. The channel took this essence to build a campaign around the theme #RehnaHaiSaathSaath.

Together, Zee Cinema and its creative agency Lowe Lintas conceptualised and created a series of three brand films that puts the spotlight on an array of emotions people experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. Capturing the sentiment – ‘Ek daur se guzar ke hi humein pata chala, saath rehne ki ahmiyat, these heartfelt stories highlight how we now treasure connection with each other more than ever. These brand films will be promoted across TV and digital platforms in a multi-phased campaign.

Talking about the brand campaign, Ruchir Tiwari- Cluster head, Hindi movie channels, ZEEL said, “Zee Cinema has family entertainment at its heart and strives to deliver it with every movie presentation. During the pandemic, we tried to help our audiences stay entertained and engaged with heart-warming films. In this phase, we have all experienced a whirlpool of emotions. Here, connections have helped us survive and togetherness is what helps us progress. Rehna Hai Saath Saath is an extension of this sentiment. Through this brand campaign, we want to celebrate each audience member, their spirit and our ability to work together through it all. We hope to instil this spirit of happiness and deliver the promise of quality entertainment to all the families connected with us.”

Kartik Mahadev, CMO- Content business, ZEEL added, “Cinema is an inspiring and binding medium. This became even more apparent when we gathered around our television, as families, and watched movies together during the difficult phase of lockdown. The same is reflected by the 13% viewership rise for the Hindi Movies Genre during the 2nd wave. Zee Cinema has always been a champion of blockbuster movies and cinema’s core attribute of inspiration and togetherness. We, as a society, come together and do the extraordinary when times are tough. The “Rehna Hai Saath Saath” campaign captures this spirit of togetherness that has helped us emerge stronger. Each brand film mirrors the story of not just one person but the story of us as a people. It encourages us to move forward with a new sense of positivity.”

With festivities enveloping our spirits, Zee Cinema’s ideology - Seene Mein Cinema gains momentum as the channel gears up to air back-to-back blockbuster movies like Rashmi Rocket, Thalaivi, Squad, Antim, Sooryavanshi, Sanak and many more. With this brand campaign, the Zee Cinema family aims to create meaningful touchpoints to interact with their audience while wholeheartedly celebrating hope, positivity, and togetherness.

