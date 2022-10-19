Real Sports to now represent ace badminton champ Saina Nehwal

Real Sports, a sports marketing agency from the house of JetSynthesys, has now signed ace badminton champ Saina Nehwal.

The company will look at newer avenues for Saina to explore and grow her personal brand both within India and across global shores.

Talking about the association, Rajan Navani, CEO and Founder, JetSynthesys said, "At JetSynthesys, we always endeavour to foster purposeful partnerships. Now with Saina Nehwal onboard, we are optimistic about the success this association will bring to both parties. We are delighted to welcome her to our sporting family and hope this is the start of an exciting phase ahead."

“Following Real Sports’ work which includes a roster of eminent sporting personalities, I am looking forward to leverage their industry knowledge and expertise to do interesting projects and collaborations in the future,” said the badminton star, Saina Nehwal.

Excited about the new development, Tarish Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, Real Sports said, “Our firm is very pleased to represent Saina Nehwal, who has achieved significant milestones throughout her career. Our team looks forward to nurturing her personal brand as she challenges new limits in her journey. We are grateful to Saina for trusting us.”

