Bajaj Almond Drops unveils 'Hair karenge dare' campaign featuring Parineeti Chopra

Bajaj Almond Drops, the biggest brand in Bajaj Consumer Care Limited's haircare portfolio, has launched a new integrated campaign featuring Parineeti Chopra. With the new 'Hair karenge dare' campaign, Mullen Lintas Mumbai has taken the brand Bajaj Almond Drops in a new space, with the tone of voice that portrays the attitude of the young consumer.

Bajaj Almond Drops hair oil has maintained its functional positioning as a ‘nourishing oil that reduces hair fall’ but has taken the plunge into a bolder space with the new campaign idea. The campaign idea is rooted in the insight that when women look into the mirror, they seek perfection and reassurance, and experiencing hair fall during hairstyling can potentially trigger anxiety and stress, ultimately coming in the way of their self-esteem. Mullen Lintas' campaign film nudges women to challenge the mirror by instilling in them a bold, confident and daring attitude. With Bajaj Almond Drops Hair Oil taking care of their hair fall problem, women no longer fear experimenting with their hair by trying new hairstyles. In the film, Parineeti, sports three beautiful and bold hairstyles, inspiring women and encouraging them to style their hair fearlessly.

Commenting on the campaign, Jaideep Nandi, MD, Bajaj Consumer Care Limited, said, “The challenge given to Mullen Lintas was to give the brand a narrative that is not just problem-solution but occupy a space that young consumers would relate to. The film is rooted in a true insight and the execution brings it alive.”

Talking about the campaign, Azazul Haque, CCO, Mullen Lintas, said: “The brand had got in the problem-solution space in the past few years and we wanted to shift it into something more attitudinal that women of today could relate to. The idea of 'Hair Karenge Dare' was loved by all from the very go. Also, the idea was to break the clutter in the category. The creative idea of Challenging the mirror does that. It's rooted in an insight, is extremely attitudinal and breaks the clutter.”

Commenting on the integrated campaign, Ameer Ismail, President, Lintas Live said, “With society’s progression and positive evolution, our teams got creative and bold to leverage opportunities, and amplify this clutter breaking idea. At Lintas Live, we are excited to be leading this campaign for Bajaj Almond Drops with our trademark 'LIVE' approach. The highly engaging, attitude altering narrative, rooted in the agency's ethos to create compelling and disruptive storytelling, aims to further the brand’s reach and equity.”

Building on the new positioning, the brand has developed social media campaigns focusing on User Generated Content (UGC), leveraging their fast-growing digital presence. In a campaign developed by Lintas Live, followers of the brand could vote for their favourite hairstyle on social media which would be featured in the ad film with the celebrity. Additionally, the users were also encouraged to share their innovative hairstyles in the form of images and reels to see if the new campaign idea is able to engage the TG and get them involved. Lastly, a new Bajaj Almond Drops Stylebook collated by entries of women styling their hair fearlessly, in daring and fun ways, is also currently underway.

The integrated campaign is already live across multiple platforms, including television, print, digital and the brand's social media assets.

