Voot Select launches original series Candy

Video-on-demand service Voot Select will launch its latest original, a thriller series CANDY.

Directed by Ashish R. Shukla, Voot Select’s latest offering CANDY, is a murder mystery starring Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy. It will be launched on September 8th, 2021.

Set against a picturesque backdrop of a boarding school in the mountains, CANDY revolves around drugs, politics, ambition, a gory murder, and a series of secrets wrapped around a ‘CANDY’.

In the mists of Rudrakund, the gruesome murder of a school student pushes troubled teacher Jayant Parekh (Ronit Roy) and local cop Ratna Sankhawar (Richa Chadha) to unravel a web of disturbing secrets that involve rave parties in the hills, cold cases from the past, malevolent demons in the woods and a hallucinogen smuggled under the garb of Candy. While one section of the society is petrified about the mystery killings and the rumors revolving around an evil force, the others try and solve the mystery behind the drug infused candy sold to school kids. With infinite twists and turns, CANDY is a thrilling journey through the world of dark secrets where sins dwell.

On strengthening the platforms original content slate, Ferzad Palia, Head – Voot Select, Voot Kids and International Business at Viacom18 said, “Ever since its launch, Voot Select, has been synonymous with top-drawer storytelling. Candy, our latest Original Series, is yet another compelling story that audiences will be glued to, right till the very end. Candy marks the launch of our new content slate and we’re excited to bring more high-quality entertainment to India.

Commenting on the launch of CANDY, Manjit Sachdev, Head – Originals, Voot and Voot Select, said, “At Voot Select, we have been putting efforts to create relevant content that is unique and engages our subscribers with innovative and immersive experiences. CANDY’s gripping storyline and top-drawer cast will ensure to keep our users at the edge of their seats. The thrill and excitement of the show will deliver top-notch entertainment as we look forward to create more such stories that are compelling and meaningful.”

Speaking about the experience directing the show Director Ashish R. Shukla said “It was great directing a stellar and talented star cast for a show like Candy that is so intense and layered. Richa and Ronit have been fantastic and very collaborative. Shooting in the biting winters in Nainital was very challenging and intense but the entire cast was able to triumphantly channel the same into their acting. The brilliant output is here for all to see. The show is intriguing, thrilling and will keep the audience hooked till the very end. I am very excited to see how people will respond to our show.”

The eight-part series, CANDY is produced by Wakaoo Films and directed by Ashish R Shukla. With Richa Chadha and Ronit Roy in lead roles, the show also features Manu Rishi Chadha, Gopal Datt Tiwari, Nakul Roshan Sahdev and Riddhi Kumar in prominent roles.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)