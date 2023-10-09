ASUS India opens ‘Khelon Ka Pitara’
The campaign encourages millennials to resume their passion for gaming
ASUS India has launched the new campaign “Khelon Ka Pitara'' featuring Ronit Roy as the protagonist. The campaign takes viewers on an emotional journey, exploring how millennials have witnessed the transformation of gaming devices in the country.
Through this evocative video, the brand strives to bring back the excitement and joy that millennials felt when they played games and inspire them to start playing again. It is all about reigniting that passion for gaming with #ResumewithAlly.
The video campaign traces the evolution from the early days of handheld battery-powered devices to exhilarating multiplayer gaming marathons in cybercafes, weaving a narrative that mirrors the growth of gaming technology over the past few decades. It not only showcases the competitive spirit but also captures the deep sense of satisfaction and joy experienced while immersing in the world of gaming.
Commenting on the launch of “Khelon Ka Pitara,” Paramjeet Singh, Marketing Head Consumer PC & Gaming, Systems Group at Asus India said, “In the dynamic landscape of technological evolution proliferating across human generations, we are proud to introduce our latest campaign, "Khelon Ka Pitara. The campaign is designed to establish a meaningful connection with the millennials, who were the first generation to start gaming and facilitate a bridge to their Gen Z and Alpha kids, who are currently immersed in the advanced stage of gaming. ROG Ally along with this campaign signifies a distinctive and shared gaming affinity between the millennial generation and their progeny, aiming to foster mutual interest in gaming, bridging the generational gap and creating a lasting bond amongst them.”
Paragon’s Diwali film salutes heroes who prioritize duty over celebrating with family
The ad film will be broadcasted on HotStar throughout the World Cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 4:47 PM | 2 min read
Paragon has gone live with its latest festive campaign, a celebration of the Diwali. This campaign shines a spotlight on the often-overlooked heroes who prioritize their duty over spending time with their families. It subtly accentuates their unwavering commitment to hard work, ensuring that others can enjoy the festivities.
The campaign's narrative revolves around a small business owner who finds himself working on Diwali and, as a result, unable to be with his family for the celebration. As he embarks on a lengthy journey, he encounters families joyously celebrating Diwali at various stops along the way, evoking bittersweet memories of his own family back home. His journey culminates in a heartwarming video call from his family, who are seen celebrating without him. To everyone's surprise, the client takes the phone and conveys his well wishes to the family, delighting the driver with this thoughtful gesture.
Through this narrative, the film explores themes of family, duty, and selflessness. It pays tribute to local business owners and frontline workers who consider their duty as sacred as religious devotion and continue to work even during significant family celebrations. Paragon underscores its commitment to providing comfort and support to those who bear the weight of responsibility on their shoulders during challenging times. Paragon's footwear range not only adds style but also offers comfort, durability, and versatility.
Sachin Joseph, Executive Vice President of Paragon Footwear, expressed, "This video is a testament to Paragon's unwavering support for small business owners. Our goal is to infuse a sense of celebration and encouragement for our customers and those who selflessly contribute to their professions, often at the expense of their family and festive moments."
The video is part of Paragon's broader festive campaign series touching upon Durga Puja & Diwali Festival and is now accessible on the brand's various social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. In an exclusive partnership the ad film will be broadcasted on HotStar throughout the World Cup.
SRK plays double role in Thums Up's World Cup 2023 campaign
The film, by Ogilvy, shows the constant tussle of opinions in our own mind about team India lifting the cup
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 4:03 PM | 1 min read
Thums Up & Ogilvy get SRK to play a double role for the latest Cricket World Cup campaign, showcasing the constant tussle of opinions in our own mind about team India lifting the cup.
Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Office, Ogilvy India (North): "Cricket is a wave that rides on pure emotion. When the team is playing well, we all rally behind the team, and suddenly with one bad performance, we lose all hope. It's intense. It's almost like there are two sides within all of us, constantly pushing against one another. The doubter and the believer. This is exactly the emotion we've played out in our latest campaign with SRK bringing to life this struggle of the mind and heart."
Tish Condeno, Senior Category Director (Sparkling Flavours), India & South-East Asia, The Coca-Cola Company: “We believe that the ICC Cricket World Cup is the biggest sporting event for the country. Partnership with the ICC provides us with a unique opportunity to unite our customers, consumers, brands, and cricket through diverse engagement formats. Our collaboration with SRK as the ‘Voice of Belief’ for Thums Up’s association with ICC World Cup campaign embodies our commitment to turning every doubt into an unwavering belief.”
Tanishq’s Pujo film is an ode the strength, progressive thinking of Bengali women
Tanishq’s ‘Aishani’ campaign is conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:40 PM | 3 min read
To celebrate the most awaited festival of Bengal, Tanishq, the jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has launched a new campaign ‘Aishani’ which is an ode to the resilient spirit of women of Bengal. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas Bangalore for Tanishq, the Pujo campaign rooted in the essence of Bengal's women, celebrates their unwavering strength, progressive thinking, unique perspective, and their ability to stand up for what they believe is right.
The film is set on the premise of the strength and perspective so powerful that every Bengali woman withholds. The film encompasses the aspect of how every empowered Bengali woman embodies the strength to stand by her convictions, empowers those around them, and is a source of inspiration for generations to come. Their perspective is a powerful force that shapes not only their own lives but also the society around them. In a land graced by the presence of Maa Durga, every Bengali woman possesses the courage to take a stand for herself. 'Shorboroope Debi, Shorboroope Shokti' encapsulates this essence, paying homage to the divinity and power within every Bengali woman.
Tanishq's Pujo campaign this year encapsulates the authentic essence of Bengal's women, accentuating their distinct perspectives and intuitive way of perceiving the world. Through a compelling narrative by Lowe Lintas, the campaign shares inspiring stories, from a stay-at-home father's journey to the intriguing dynamics of an arranged marriage conversation. The film illuminates how women's unique perspectives not only set them apart but also empower them to envision the world through a transformative lens.
The film at the heart of the campaign tells the story of a young girl in Bengal who draws inspiration from the strength she witnesses in the women around her. Initially, she views strength as purely physical, but as she grows and learns from her surroundings, she begins to grasp that true strength extends far beyond the physical realm. She comes to understand that genuine strength is rooted in staying true to one's beliefs and values. These early lessons become the foundation upon which she builds her own path, fostering her future thinking marked by resilience, empowerment, and a commitment to her convictions.
Speaking about the campaign, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM – Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd, said "This Pujo, like every year, we celebrate the Aishani’s of Bengal – The women of Bengal who epitomize the strength of progressive thought, the courage to break stereotypes and the unwavering spirit of Maa Durga to lead the path of what is right.
Their cultural upbringing, enriched with strong female role models including Maa Durga herself, juxtaposed with their sense of responsibility of passing on a better world order to the next-gen, builds in them unwavering confidence to empower themselves but also those around them.
Tanishq is proud to be a part of their stories, their struggles, their courage, celebrating their remarkable, diverse journeys. Aishani by Tanishq is not just jewellery; it is community of strong Bengali women, a symbol of their enduring power, and a celebration of the legacies they have built.”
Speaking about the campaign, Sonali Khanna, President and Branch Head, Lowe Lintas Bangalore said “The goddess Durga is a tremendous source of inspiration for all Bengali women and is worshipped as an embodiment of strength and willpower.
Coincidentally, Tanishq is a brand that believes deeply in the power of women, and the crucial role they play in our society. We saw the emotional strength and self-belief of Bengali women as a perfect complement to the brand’s core ideals and were keen to present this unique facet of Bengali culture to the world. Making every woman live the experience of Shorboroope Devi, Shorboroope Shakti.”
Reliance Jewels pays a poetic tribute to ‘Swarn Banga’
The Swarn Banga film has been conceived and executed by Team Scarecrow M&C Saatchi
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:36 PM | 6 min read
Reliance Jewels has woven a tale of timeless elegance and unwavering commitment to excellence. The brand has carved a niche for itself by paying homage to India’s rich heritage and culture. With a heart devoted to crafting the finest pieces inspired by different regions of India, they have become a beacon of trust and sophistication.
The journey began with "Apurvam", a collection that whispered the enchanting tales of Hampi. Following this, "Utkala" paid homage to the art heritage of Odisha, while "Kaasyam" drew inspiration from the divinity of Benaras.
"Rannkaar" unveiled the Karigari of the Kutch desert, and "Mahalaya" showcased the royal heritage of Maharashtra. Next in line came "Thanjavur," an ode to the mystical kingdom adorned with spellbinding art and Dravidian architecture.
Now, on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, Durga Puja and Diwali, Reliance Jewels presents, "Swarn Banga," a collection that captures the craft, culture and creativity of Bengal through promising poetic verses.
The Inspiration behind Swarn Banga
The Swarn Banga collection draws its creative inspiration from Bengal’s vibrant cultural heritage. Just like every other collection, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi conducted thorough research and discovered a treasure trove of fascinating insights. And when it came to deriving inspiration for the jewellery, the agency zeroed in on three key elements: Terracotta, Shantiniketan and Durga Puja.
Terracotta: Imagine Bengal's clay, moulded by skilled artisans into stunning sculptures of Bankura horses to the temples of Bishnupur. This collection pays homage to this earthy art form, reflecting the intricate textures and patterns.
Shantiniketan: Drawing inspiration from the surroundings of Tagore's serene Shantiniketan, this collection effortlessly incorporates the essence of Upasana Griha, the prayer room at Vishva Bharati University, and the exquisite Alpona designs. These intricate Alpona patterns and motifs celebrate the timeless beauty of Bengal's artistic traditions.
Durga Puja: Think of Bengal's grandest celebration, where colours, lights, joy, and devotion fill the air. The Swarn Banga collection beautifully captures this festive spirit, from the intricate idol-making at Kumartuli to the exquisite idol ornamentation, and the artistry of Sholapith and Jute Craft woven into each piece. Each piece is like a miniature celebration in itself.
A Poetic Tribute to Bengal
Bengal has always shone brightly in the world of poetry. This stunning collection from Reliance Jewels pays a heartfelt tribute to the land’s rich poetic heritage. Inspired by the verses crafted by legends like Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, and Jibanananda Das, the collection breathes Bengal and solely Bengal.
Swarn Banga doesn't just capture poetry; it captures the tranquil beauty of Shantiniketan and the vibrant spirit of Durga Puja. Each piece of jewellery carries the devotion and festivity that fills the air during this grand celebration. Just like the intricate terracotta sculptures, the designs narrate the timeless tales of the poetic land.
Whether it's the graceful curves of a bangle or the intricate motifs of a necklace, every piece of jewellery tells a story, whispers verses of love, and recites the ballads of Bengal. They are a lyrical expression of the region's literary greatness.
Celebrating Bengal’s Musicians & Poets
In the heart of Bengal, where music and poetry dance as one, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has partnered with exceptional artists who breathe life into this film.
Debojyoti Mishra, a celebrated composer known for his melodies in movies like "Raincoat," "Chokher Bali," "Chitrangada," and more, has left an indelible mark. His tunes have graced the films of the esteemed director, Late. Ritu Da (Rituparno Ghosh). Mishra even secured the Best Music Director award at Spain's Imagine India Film Festival for 'Bansuri: The Flute.'
Srijato, an acclaimed poet, has woven Bengali lyrics that resonate with the essence of the land. He's the grandchild of classical vocalist Sangeetacharya Tarapada Chakraborty and the nephew of the Khalifa of Kotali Gharana, Pandit Manas Chakraborty. Srijato's words vividly capture the very spirit of Bengal.
Together, Mishra's melodies and Srijato's verses create a harmonious jugalbandi that beautifully portrays Bengal's cultural richness through its music and poetry.
The verses in Hindi, adding another layer of beauty, are penned by Manish Bhatt, co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi.
Swarn Banga Film- The Creation & its Creators
The Swarn Banga film, brought to life by Team Scarecrow M&C Saatchi tells a tale of a woman named Swarn Banga embarking on a treasure hunt. As she explores the Terracotta temples of Bishnupur, Upasana Griha in Shantiniketan, and Durga Puja celebration, she stumbles upon hidden romantic verses penned by her lover.
The 3-minute and 18-second film is directed and cinematographed by Sudeep Chatterjee. A National Award winner, celebrated for his outstanding work on films like Padmaavat, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Chotushkone, Guzaarish, Bajirao Mastani, Chak De India and many more, lends his attentive eyes to this masterpiece and turns it into a visual poetry.
Choreographer Vitthal Patil has masterfully breathed life into the anticipation-filled journey of the protagonist as she embarks on a quest to discover the poems. A recipient of the National Film Award and winner of esteemed dance competitions such as Nach Baliye 2, Dance Premier League, and Zara Nachke Dikha S2, his choreographic expertise has also left a mark on films such as Naach, Khoya Khoya Chand, Dus Kahaniyaan, and Yeh Ballet.
Anirban Bhattacharya’s eloquent recitation is the thread that weaves the storyline seamlessly. A versatile artist, who has excelled as an actor, singer, and director. His noteworthy films as an actor include Eegoler Chokh, Durga Shohay, Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, Dhananjay, and Shah Jahan Regency.
Tapan Kumar Seth, renowned for his work on projects such as Vinci Da, Ekannoborti, Bose: Dead/Alive, Byomkesh, and Charlie Chopra, served as the Production Designer for the Swarn Banga film.
The Print Campaign has been shot by Prasad Naik. His work includes covers and fashion editorials for Vogue, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar, Wallpaper, Elle and L’officiel as well as campaigns for Vogue EyeWear, PH Purses, L’oreal, Swiss International Airlines, Ravissant, Nivea, Dove, Killer Jeans, Pantene, Panasonic, Sony, Samsung and many more. He has also been awarded Photographer of the Year at the Vogue Beauty Awards 2013.
Manish Bhatt, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating, “In this era of moment marketing, I can't recall any brand embarking on a sustained series of an elaborate 360-degree campaign, including exceptionally comprehensive films. We've created 6 campaigns in this series over a 4-year period. It truly is a golden opportunity for Scarecrow to work on the 6th ad in the series with consistency. Especially in a culture that not only boasts a rich legacy but also, in contemporary times, stands as one of the most artistic and creative cultures in India, which empowers women. Poetic in its true essence.”
Sunil Nayak, the CEO of Reliance Jewels, also shared his perspective, saying, ““Bengal, with its vibrant artistic legacy, holds a special place in India’s art and craft history. And this eighth collection in our series of jewellery inspired by different regions of India is a testament to our commitment to celebrating the rich culture and traditions of our nation. The Swarn Banga collection, with its timeless design, intricate workmanship, and grace, is sure to be adored by our customers for years to come.”
MakeMyTrip Homestays gets cricket superfans for quality check in latest campaign
Sudhir Chaudhary, Saravanan Hari, Sugumar, Gayan Senanayaka (Sri Lanka), and Shoaib ‘Tiger’ Bukhari (Bangladesh) feature in film
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 3:16 PM | 2 min read
ACC talks of strengthening trust in new campaign
The ACC campaign honours and acknowledges the dedication and sacrifices made by our armed forces
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 1:59 PM | 2 min read
ACC has launched its latest campaign that embodies its legacy of trust and durability. The film ‘ACC Bharosa Atoot’, takes viewers on an enchanting journey that beautifully captures a range of emotions and experiences, with trust as the cornerstone.
ACC’s latest campaign honours and acknowledges the dedication and sacrifices made by our armed forces.
The storyline, rich in symbolism, begins with an evocative scene of an airplane's shadow touching down gracefully on an airstrip. It's a metaphorical homecoming, a return to trust. Following this, we see an army, the embodiment of resilience and dedication, marching forward. Their unity is captured in a simple yet profound moment when two hands meet in a handshake – a silent declaration of the trust soldiers place in each other, which is emphasised by the words ‘Bharosa Lagta Hai’.
The narrative takes a tender turn as we see an army man returning to his family. The air is thick with anticipation until joy shines from a young girl's eyes, seeing her father. As she rushes to envelop him in a hug, the scene encapsulates the pure, unadulterated bond between a father and daughter. A mother looks on, her eyes reflecting a mix of pride and emotion, her smile capturing the essence of family and the ties that bind.
Navigating through the picturesque hill road on a serene drive, the narrative captures a mother's gentle guidance steering her family home, while a reassuring touch from the father underlines their shared journey and bond symbolizing the trust of ACC. Adding another dimension to the tale, the vast expanse of a concrete bridge and dam emerges as a testament to the quality and durability synonymous with ACC. The ending is on an emotional note, culminating with the entire family coming together and leaving the simple yet powerful message - ‘Ghar bhi bharose se banta hae’.
Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, “From urban megastructures to every home, ACC has played an instrumental role both in India’s growing infrastructures and in the lives of common people. Through this film – Bharosa Atoot', we would like to take people on a journey of why we build what we build. A journey to show the positive impact of our company on the lives of millions of Indians and the nation. A journey of winning the unbreakable trust of India.”
Kurien the adman, risk-taker and friend
Guest Column: Seema Mohapatra, Co-founder at Ten Years Younger Productions, remembers the late Kurien Mathews, his brilliant mind and his zest for life
By Seema Mohapatra | Oct 9, 2023 8:45 AM | 2 min read
The sudden loss of Kurien leaves me speechless. When I received the distressing news, my friends inquired about his full name, but I couldn't immediately recall 'Mathews.' To me, he was always just Kurien - the one who offered advice, always had time and never failed to greet me with a warm smile and a tight hug.
Kurien was a constant source of ideas, plans, and innovative strategies. Conscious Foods, where he was a Director, was a significant passion project for him, emerging just as the organic movement gained momentum. Similarly, he ventured into Rage Communications during the early days of digital. I distinctly remember him emphasizing the importance of assessing the practicality and worthiness of starting a business - an endeavour that showcased his remarkable foresight and business acumen.
Our formal introduction occurred during my BBC days and his tenure at TBWA. His offices were always impeccably designed, a lesser-known passion of his that involved using beautiful wood and crafting exquisite interiors. Whether it was his workplace, his home, or the inviting atmosphere he created during his famous Onam lunches and intimate Christmas brunches, Kurien's warmth enveloped us. Over time, Kurien became a close friend, and alongside Anant and his circle, I was fortunate to be part of this group.
My heart is filled with warmth as I reflect on the countless delightful conversations we shared over numerous drinks, pondering various business opportunities. I recall how he saw potential in us working together, a thought that meant a great deal. As life grew busier, our meetings became occasional. I thank my stars that I had the chance to meet and speak with him a few times recently. Our last meaningful conversation revolved around the need for the economic viability of my passion projects.
Kurien, you will be deeply missed. The industry loses a sharp thinker, brimming with vitality, ready to explore the next big thing. He was a kind soul with an exceptional sense of humour, and boundless empathy with a beautiful and loving family. Travel well, my friend, as we bid farewell to yet another great man who has ventured to the other side. Up there, the Brand and Communications community must have a ball, potentially starting many new agencies. Go brand and market the heavens!
Kurien, the adman, thinker, astute businessman, risk-taker, and dear friend.
Seema Mohapatra, Co-founder at Ten Years Younger Productions
