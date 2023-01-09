How Web3 can weave a fascinating future for marketers
Web3 can build solutions that prioritise user privacy & security while improving the overall user experience, say industry players
While some might say the official jury is still out on the actual applications of Web3, essentially a new version of the internet itself, tech evangelists, brands, agencies that represent them and the more informed of the consumers that purchase their products, are seemingly all in.
And as Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, affirms: “It is more interactive, connected and secure than ever!”
Beyond the Web
Kothari believes that web3 can be a great tool for business development. “Slowly and gradually, with the advancements in tech, the man-machine relationship is maturing from master-servant to partner. With the help of cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and big data, websites and apps will be able to process information intelligently and human-like in this stage of the internet's evolution,” he says.
For Samir Asher, Co-founder & COO, Tonic Worldwide, Web3 is the stuff of science fiction made real. “It's a digital realm where artificial intelligence and machine learning join forces with blockchain to create a smarter, more secure, and more responsive internet.”
Kruthika Ravindran, Associate Director - Key Accounts, TheSmallBigIdea, points out that Web3 can be used at every single stage of the marketing cycle – “Right from understanding the audience, to improving the products, services and experiences, to managing all the data and so on and so forth. With fully immersive multimedia environments, the possibilities of Web3 are endless.”
Kothari further enthuses, “Coming to advertising, building community is everything. Artists have started leveraging NFTs and Digital Collectibles to lure their fan base. Furthermore, advertisers can take experiential advertising a notch above with in-game ad modelling and show their ads in 3D. It will be fascinating to observe how marketers come up with creative ideas to take advantage of the opportunity in the Web3 era.”
As part of its Digital 3.0 initiative, White Rivers Media has been engaging with some of the top Indian business houses to help them understand the digital transformations their organizations would have to undergo to move from Web 2.0 to Digital 3.0.
Siddharth Bhansali, Founder, Noesis.tech and CTO, Zoo Media, believes that Web3 is expected to dominate the conversation in the tech industry because it has the potential to fundamentally change the way the internet works by replacing centralized systems with decentralized ones. “This could have a wide range of applications, from enabling more secure and private online communication to enabling more transparent and democratic decision-making processes.”
“While a lot of Web3 and its adoption is debatable, what's important is that it's opening new questions and providing new examples of how our relationship with the internet is changing. Web3 may or may not be the next "platform" moment, but it's a sign that big change has started to take place both at the technology layer that powers the internet as well as the perception layer that influences what people think they can use the internet for,” adds Bhansali.
One potential way to utilize Web3 technologies in advertising and marketing would be to focus on building solutions that prioritize user privacy and security, while also improving the overall user experience. This could involve developing decentralized platforms that offer more control and transparency to users, as well as using decentralized identity solutions to enable more personalized and targeted advertising in a more privacy-friendly manner.
Consumers First
Amer Ahmad, Director of Technology, Blink Digital, believes the key principles of Web3 - decentralisation, transparency and giving power back to the users are key factors at play. “While we are still at a very early stage in terms of Web 3 adoption, brands, which are realising that they must meaningfully engage with their customers and build communities, will most definitely have a first-mover advantage. More so, these brands can use the Web3 channels as new and sustainable revenue streams.”
“The two most common aspects are the metaverse and NFTs. But they’ve been used mostly as PR-led activations, as opposed to long-term deployments. The Web3 space is so versatile that the technology can be used across industries, from community building to democratizing ad inventory acquisition. My personal opinion is that we will see sustainable, long-term brand-led use cases around Web3 technologies in 2023, as opposed to PR-led activations,” he notes.
Krutin Shah, Co-founder and COO, Phyvital Inc, agrees that Web3 has shown promise to increase the efficiency of transactions while creating trust / transparency. Additionally, most of the major VCs and tech companies are starting to invest heavily into Web3 to create the next set of products. This is the key why Web3 will continue to dominate trends in 2023.
“We are starting to see Web3 to have alternative ways to advertise or market to Gen Z and younger folks. Globally, younger folks are not on Facebook or traditional sites, they are adapting web3 community tools, which is where we will have to market / advertise to them,” says Shah.
Web 3 technologies are also making it possible to connect a vast array of devices through the Internet of Things (IoT), creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration, explained Asher. “And with the power of cloud computing, Web3 is able to handle vast amounts of data and provide insights and predictions in real-time.”
And by providing more customised, precise, and engaging experiences for customers, observes Asher, Web 3 technologies have the potential to make a significant impact on the advertising and marketing industry. In advertising and marketing, Web3 has a variety of specific applications: tailored content; interactive experiences; improved targeting; and smart content.
In a nutshell, as Asher says: “Users are transported to a brand's product or concept, fully experiencing it in a way that feels more realistic and exciting than any traditional ad could ever hope to achieve. And with the added element of interactivity, customers can truly engage with the brand on a deeper level, forging a connection that goes beyond just a fleeting advertisement.”
Metaverse to reality: Will Meta platforms bounce back in 2023?
Amid massive loss in market value, layoffs and high-level exits, Meta now has to deal with a €390m penalty imposed by a UK court for illegal use of data for targeted ads
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 6, 2023 8:59 AM | 5 min read
On 4th of January, when an Indian Tribunal rejected Google’s plea and ordered it to pay Rs 1,300 crore as the penalty imposed by the anti-trust regulator for anti-competitive practices, a British court imposed a €390m (about 350 pounds) fine on Meta platforms for illegal use of users’ data in targeted ads.
“Facebook and Instagram cannot ‘force consent’ by saying consumers have to accept how their data is used, or leave the platform,” said the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), asking the company to change its data usage policy within three months. As Facebook and Instagram have European headquarters in Ireland, the DPC assumes the role of EU data regulator.
Clearly, it wasn't a good start to 2023 for the Mark Zuckerberg-led company, which owns both platforms, especially when it is struggling on many other fronts.
Although the company performed very well in India in FY22 clocking over Rs 16,000 crore through its ad business, a 75% jump compared to the previous year, 2022 was particularly a bad year or perhaps the worst for Meta platforms globally.
The US-based tech giant lost 60 per cent of its share value in a year following macroeconomic headwinds and a massive dent to its ad business (mainly due to Apple's privacy policy), and investors’ dwindling confidence in its metaverse ambitions.
To manage the finances, the company announced in November that it would lay off roughly 13% of its workforce or more than 11,000 employees. Around the same time, top Meta executives like Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, legendary developer John Carmack, Meta India head Ajit Mohan, Policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal and WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose parted ways with the company.
These developments also sparked a debate in the media and advertising fraternity – will Meta will be able to better its prospects in 2023, especially under the current global economic scenario and waning investor confidence in the company's metaverse ambitions?
After all, Facebook alone has close to three billion users, including 400 million users in India. Almost all major brands in India spend a significant chunk of their digital advertising budget on Facebook and Instagram.
Besides, micro, small and medium enterprises, especially the ones which switched to online marketing during the pandemic years, are largely dependent on Meta for advertising.
Paras Mehta, Chief Business Officer, Matterkind, an IPG Reprise company, says, “I think Meta has a great potential to bounce back provided they get authentic and true to themselves, and they enhance their audience offering solutions. However, I don't think there will be a substantial increase in their market share this year.”
However, some media experts say FB ad formats are expected to experience the slowest growth due to saturation, lack of innovation and the growth of eCommerce platforms.
Industry observers also blame Meta’s obsession for the metaverse as one of the prime reasons for its current situation. “Reality Labs, Meta’s metaverse segment, saw $3.7bn in losses in Q2 alone. The company is still committed to its metaverse pivot rather than improving its core business through innovations,” a senior digital media expert said.
She further said, “Zuckerberg wants to ramp up WhatsApp payments. However, it has been quite challenging due to a highly competitive market dominated by Google Pay and Paytm.”
Anil Solanki, a media expert, noted that Meta’s platforms will struggle until the economy recovers and advertisement revenue channels open back up. However, it will bounce back riding on the metaverse only.
“The social media giant is spending billions of dollars to develop the metaverse and making itself future-ready. The year 2023 might be a lean year for the company but it is expected to bounce back,” Solanki opines.
Regulatory challenges ahead
The past couple of years has been challenging for Meta as an increasing number of countries started examining anti-competitive practices and illegal use of consumers’ data by the tech giants.
Indian antitrust regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) is also probing into WhatsApp's privacy policy for 2021. WhatsApp is owned by Meta Platforms.
The European Commission and the US Federal Trade Commission are also probing Meta after allegations of antitrust and privacy issues.
“What could harm the giant the most is the US Journalism Competition and Preservation Bill. If passed, it might have to share a large share of its ad revenue with digital news publishers. This could be a big setback for the company whose market share is shrinking in the US due to the phenomenal growth of TikTok and ecommerce platforms,” a senior media expert said.
Meta has threatened to remove news content altogether from its US platform to bypass the Bill. However, experts say it is unlikely to do so to safeguard its long-term interests not only in the US, but across the world.
Observers said, “To avoid potential business loss, Meta negotiated a deal on the same issue with the Australian government last year.”
e4m has reached out to Meta to understand its business projections for India and the stand on ongoing legal cases. Their response is awaited.
India’s use of voice search twice the global average: Are advertisers listening?
Media and marketing experts tell us how brands can best crack the algorithm for voice searches in India, as well as optimize video searches
By Shantanu David | Jan 6, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
There’s a reason that Google has become an active verb, being the default search engine, and probably, home page for most. According to reports, Google had a clear monopoly on the mobile search engine market across India with a share of 99.74 per cent as of November 2022. And according to the company itself, the number of Indians using voice search queries is twice the global average, while India has the highest number of Google Lens every month around the world.
India’s penchant for voice (and video) search is pretty self-explanatory. India has one of the highest numbers of internet users in the world (soon to be highest). With the democratization of the internet, most new users are coming from tier 2 and 3 and or were previously not abled because of socio-economic constraints, which are largely falling away, as both data and devices become cheaper.
And where there is an audience, there are brands advertising to them. e4m spoke to media and marketing experts on how brands can best crack the algorithm for voice searches in India, as well as optimize video searches.
Loud and Clear
According to Vivek Kumar Anand, Director – Business and Innovation, DViO Digital, there are two important reasons brands should take advantage of the voice search strategy.
“The first is the share of voice. When you optimize your website for the voice, you get to position zero in the Google results irrespective of if someone is searching using voice or text, which automatically gives you a better impression share and share of voice. Also, the position zero ranking +helps brands position themselves as a thought leader for that category.”
“Another reason is the search behaviour of many uneducated/semi-educated audiences and Gen Z. We are seeing a trend where semi-educated audiences with limitations in writing and reading abilities are leveraging Google search using voice and generally relying on the position zero result Google narrates to them based on their search result,” says Anand.
“Hence, it becomes even more critical for the brand to be present there with authentic results if your target audience consists of this set of audiences. Another set of audience is Gen Z, where they are searching, texting, and doing everything on voice, making for an excellent case to have a focused strategy for voice in terms of future growth point of view,” he adds.
“Voice and video have become a go-to mechanism to consume the internet because of either convenience and accessibility or joy,” says Nakul Dutt, National Strategy Director, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, adding, “Voice as an example has been growing by more than 200% YoY. It is reflective of the behavioral change and representation of a new India and a new way of consuming the internet. Voice search is fundamentally not different from normal text search; however this lack of difference is the most important differentiating point.”
“When users search by voice, they often use a more conversational tone. They are more likely to use ‘phrases’ than just keywords. Hence the first step is to think beyond just keywords, which is the foundation of any advertiser's search strategy,” he adds.
Therefore, according to Dutt, it is important to shift from a keyword-based content approach for your website and SEO to a query-based content strategy. “Featured snippets, which take priority and are read out during the voice search, are the most important real estate. For an advertiser to acquire this real estate, website content becomes the most important aspect. When users search by voice, they often use a more conversational tone, and so advertisers must consider the tone as well as lingual phrasing nuances,” he says.
Vox Populi
Swati Kardak, Group Account Manager - Media Planning and Buying, SoCheers, observes that considering that India is a multilingual country, voice search makes it easier for searching content due to sheer accessibility of native language support.
“For instance, Alexa is already available in Hindi and English, and Google Assistant in over nine Indian languages. Hence, the application of the right combination of targeting keywords, in the given languages, will become critical when communicating with the audience. There will also be a need to constantly optimize content to increase brand visibility and be on top of the searches,” she says.
For instance, Starbucks’ voice-activated ordering system and KFC’s Voice-Based Chatbot to explain menu items and offers are examples of simplifying the user experience, directly attracting many more customers. Therefore, simply understanding how people are using voice search and catering to them with innovative and effective content can be a game changer for brands.
Vikas Kumar, Founder and CEO, Digital ROI, says, “Brands can take advantage of Voice Search from Local SEO perspective. Google devices return results based on the Local SERP features, and local businesses that align their content with natural search queries will receive better visibility. In fact Gen Z users increasingly prefer voice search and prefer to learn from video content. That's why you might have noticed brands are now creating more reels/video content to reach out to their targeted customers.”
“Brands offering personalized voice ads will give a streamlined experience for the audio advertising industry and capture the user’s intent. Moreover, I believe that the impact of voice search will draw actionable insights on what the users are searching for. As a result, personalizing brand messaging and brand experience will encourage user engagement and help brands build trust,” concludes Kardak.
GOZOOP Group wins digital mandate of Tim Hortons in India
The digital mandate will be handled by the Mumbai office of the group
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 1:06 PM | 2 min read
GOZOOP Group, an independent marketing group, has won the digital mandate for Tim Hortons, a Canadian multinational coffeehouse and restaurant chain established in 1964, which recently entered New Delhi and Chandigarh.
As part of the mandate, GOZOOP Group will build the brand’s presence in India by leveraging the international stature of the brand as well as creating a unique and distinct brand positioning in the mind of Indian consumers. The integrated marketing group is responsible for developing creative communication and design aesthetics for the brand across digital platforms. With a customer-first approach, the group will also monitor and manage the online presence and reputation of Tim Hortons.
Partnering with GOZOOP Group, Navin Gurnaney, CEO, Tim Hortons India shares, “Carrying on our Canadian legacy, we want people all over the world to encounter the classic Tim Hortons experience and taste. It gives us immense pleasure to enter India, with our first 7 outlets located in the bustling region of Delhi NCR and 2 in Chandigarh. We are glad to have associated with GOZOOP Group as our agency. Partnering with them will help us build an online presence and connect with our customers in a more meaningful way. Looking forward to working with the enthusiastic folks at GOZOOP.”
“The amazing chemistry that Tim Hortons and GOZOOP share has helped ensure a successful launch and post launch that continues to gain momentum with the opening of every new outlet. The long queues that persist at Tim Hortons outlets even to this day are a testimony to the excitement and buzz around the brand,” shares Samrat Bedi, CEO (India), GOZOOP Group.
Personalised ads privacy: Meta fined over $400 mn for breach of EU laws
The Irish privacy regulator has said Meta’s data processing operations must comply with the laws in three months
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 9:56 AM | 1 min read
Meta has been fined over $400 million for breaching privacy rules regarding personalised ads in the European Union.
The Irish privacy regulator has said that Mark Zuckerberg's company should pay two fines and that Meta should ensure that its data processing operations comply with the laws within three months.
Meta has said that it will appeal the ruling and that it does not mean there is a ban on personalised advertising.
Digital ad overdose: Are marketers waking up to reality?
Standing out in a cluttered world of online advertising is a major challenge for brands in 2023
By Kanchan Srivastava | Jan 5, 2023 9:19 AM | 6 min read
“Today’s consumers are facing advertising overload. The average American is bombarded with anywhere between 3K and 10k messages per day. There is an estimate that the average consumer spends over 7 hours looking at a screen each day — a trend that is exacerbated by the holiday shopping season. Given this reality, can we expect them to notice our marketing messages, associate them with the appropriate brands, and ultimately make their brand choices based on these messages?”, Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Mastercard, posed this question on LinkedIn on January 1.
The post generated curiosity among his followers. After all, a global market leader has raised the issue which is giving marketers around the world a sleepless night: How to stand out in a world of increasing advertisement overload, especially on personal devices?
Indian smartphone users spend approximately 7.3 hours on screen every day, according to a recent report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. Amid heaps of social media messages, what annoys them the most is the overdose of promotional content pushed by the brands on their laptop, mobile or smart TV, which they view as an intrusion in their privacy.
Marketers are at the cusp of an era where digital advertising is on exponential rise, but consumers are increasingly using ad blockers and skip ad and ad-free versions to keep ads at bay. Targeted advertising, that is supposed to serve relevant ads to potential consumers only, still has limited scope.
“So far, only high-end advertisers, roughly 15 per cent, have been able to use targeted advertising effectively,” brand strategist and angel investor Lloyd Mathias noted.
Indian advertising has evolved over the course of the last 70 years, reflecting the change that the country’s economy as well as society has undergone. In terms of revenue, it is believed to have crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in 2022, of which digital advertising’s share is nearly 45 per cent, as per GroupM’s This Year Next Year report.
This reflects the challenges ahead of the CMOs.
How much is too much?
Among the biggest digital offenders are pop-up ads that redirect you to a site you don’t want to visit, autoplaying video ads and those interstitials, which occupy the entire screen of the news, sports, entertainment and other websites.
Besides, direct messages on mobile phones add to users’ woes. Over 95% of mobile users got spam SMS regardless of their DND list registration, a 2022 survey conducted by LocalCircles revealed. Such messages have started coming through Whatsapp as well, the study found.
How can you tell if you’ve got too many ads above-the-fold? Marketers have been flummoxed with this question for years. Various Artificial-Intelligence (AI) tools are available these days which claim to calculate optimal frequency of ad delivery. Their effectiveness is often not up to the mark.
According to Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing), Maruti Suzuki, for sharper and hyperlocal targeting, brands need to have robust first party databases along with AI tools. While the customer data platform (CDP) helps identifying your target audience, AI-tools help serve the relevant creatives to the cohorts based on their interests, geography etc.”
“At Maruti, we use SVOC (Single View of Customer) that creates more personalized marketing and sales experiences,” Srivastava insists.
Innovative methods
Rajamannar notes that marketers need to think outside the box and figure out how they can show up in unobtrusive ways where consumers actually are. Doing that effectively requires connecting with consumers in entirely new, game-changing ways, integrating organic touch points into many aspects of daily life.
Airbnb, for instance, devised a unique digital marketing strategy to boost tourism during the pandemic which revolved around user generated content. Photos clicked by customers during their stay at airbnb properties were shared by the company’s official Instagram page.
Maruti, which spends close to Rs 700 crore annually in advertising, uses “Roadblock” and “Social Media Takeover” marketing to win the brand game, Srivastava says.
Roadblock and takeover are used for ads that take over a page, or block other advertisers from showing on a page. Social media takeover is a fun influencer marketing strategy in which an individual, commoner or influencer takes over the brand's social media page to post user generated content.
In-content integration
In-content integrations into the stories is a great way to be unobtrusive yet have impact, feels Manish M Nagori, Head, Branded Content and Large Accounts Publishing, Saregama India.
Nagori says, “Intelligent in-content placement is a huge win-win for the brand because they not only get an impression but also rub-off of the celebrity in the content piece. If one does a CPV analysis for an in-content integration piece, it will always be higher than paid space. This is because the impressions of in-content integration or placement are in perpetuity and will rest within the content till the time the content is available to consume anywhere publicly. The numbers get even better when the content-integration is in Music because of the immense repeat value of music videos.”
Nagori cited the examples of Heineken integration in James Bond since Skyfall, Zomato’s placement in Jalebi Baby music video, Rupa’s ingenious brand integration in Lal Singh Chaddha, Coke Studio all seasons, Carvaan Lounge by Amazon Prime Music and more recently Colorbar’s integration as the “Cherry Wali Lipstick” in the Resham Ka Rumal music video.
Shradha Agarwal, CEO & Co-founder, Grapes, emphasizes on data points, “Going heavy on data is a great way of identifying the different cohorts and enables ad personalization to suit the specific traits of the group. It is a game changer in optimizing the ad to keep the messaging relevant to the demands of the consumer,” Agarwal says.
She explains how his team leveraged data insights to identify various consumer cohorts, and also recognized the highest affinity genres across the digital world for a Myntra Roadster campaign #LogOnToTheRoads. “The team also used data tools to identify the hashtags and the most commonly used keywords by Gen Z to convey our messaging more effectively,” she explained.
Awareness & training
Marketers need to keep the pace with the emerging trends, ad agencies have realized. Training sessions are being arranged for them.
Mitesh Kothari, Co-Founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, says, “We have been engaging with some of the top advertisers to help them understand the digital transformations their organizations would have to undergo to move from Web 2.0 to 3.0. We have also leveraged partnerships with platforms like Meta, Google, Twitter, and Quora to arrange expert-led training sessions for leaders across different industries. Such specialized awareness and expertise are the need of the hour to cement all gaps that may exist in putting together the most beneficial strategies for our clients.”
However, sticking to one's roots is crucial in modern times, as it's easy to get overwhelmed and lost amidst newly emerging trends, technology and formats, Kothari noted.
Twitter to expand political advertising scope
The company has said it will align its advertising policy with that of TV and other media outlets
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 4, 2023 2:53 PM | 1 min read
Twitter has said it will allow more types of political ads on its platform.
As per the company, it has relaxed its advertising policy for 'cause-based' ads in the US and was aligning its advertising policy in line with TV and other media outlets.
In 2019, Twitter had announced a ban on all political ads. Hence, Tuesday's move is being seen as a departure by the platform.
In a recent move, Twitter owner Elon Musk said the platform has rolled out a "view count" feature, which will show how many times a tweet has been viewed. This move could be of particular interest to brands and marketers who want an accurate method to measure the ROI of sponsored tweets or ads.
