Ullu refreshes content with launch of SLIP, an Ullu Original Series

Ullu aims to curate high-quality content with the launch of its first, SLIP, a series co-produced by Seventh Sense Productions

Ullu recently launched their brand new series SLIP, a part of Ullu Originals. SLIP revolves around the life of 3 individuals, Johnny, Naina, and Anjuman. The story depicts how the lives of these 3 characters slips and turns upside down in 24 hours due to the choices they make.

A gripping tale which is full of suspense, thrill and excitement, SLIP portrays the realism and the downside of making wrong choices. The trailer for SLIP was released on 22nd November and received rave reviews across the social media platforms.

Directed by the renowned Rajeev Mendiratta, SLIP features a stunning cast with well-known faces from the TV world featuring Anirudh Dave as Johnny, Pooja Bisht as Naina , Swati Sharma as Anjuman , Mayur Mehta as Prince , Vicky Ahuja as Inspector Ahuja and Dolphin Dubey as Saima.

In a highly competitive world, ULLU has emerged to be one of the leading OTT platforms in the country and SLIP is a unique addition to its list of premium shows. Ullu is highly focused on curating high quality content and SLIP is the first of the many shows to come.

“Clean content started with SLIP. While some people appreciated, some did not. But the overall response has been satisfactory. The audience needs time to change.” says Vibhu Agarwal, CEO of ULLU. He adds, “We will be bringing more of such content, our plan is to follow government guidelines and bring entertainment and good content for our audience”

“When I heard the script, I loved the storyline and the screenplay. I put on weight for my character to look like an ordinary girl from UP and worked on my accent”, says Pooja Bisht. “The series is very realistic, life is all about the choices we make, that’s how people face different problems in their life and slip on the wrong path. Overall, it was a really amazing experience for me.”

As Ullu evolves its content, season 1 of this exciting web-series is now streaming live on the OTT platform and has already received some very good reviews and comments from the viewers. Head over to the Ullu app and website, for a good binge-watch.