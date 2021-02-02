Times Internet & Twitter ink strategic partnership to drive content-led solutions

Internet Limited (TIL) has partnered with Twitter, to ensure the best content from its leading online publications is available on the social network in order to not just delight audiences, but also available for advertising partners to align with under Twitter’s Amplify Sponsorships program.

With marquee editorial content available on brands such as Times of India (@TimesofIndia), Economic Times (@EconomicTimes) to lifestyle properties under the Indiatimes Lifestyle Network (@IndiaTimes@mensxp@idiva) as well as Business Insider (@BIIndia), Times Internet will be now able to leverage its presence on Twitter for its advertising partners as well.

Besides extending the reach of brand partners, beyond TIL owned brands to the intended audience globally, this collaboration with Twitter will also help TIL to introduce unique content-led solutions for advertisers like Sponsored Moments, Pools and other storytelling elements.

The group’s ability to create relatable digital content via its branded content studios, Spotlight and ILN Studios, would offer advertisers a one-stop destination to create, launch and measure their digital content campaigns at scale. An alignment with market leaders such as Economic Times and Twitter for an interactive conversation series with CXOs, is a natural thought leadership opportunity in the financial literacy space, especially after the much-awaited Union Budget in February.

Anushrav Gulati, Head - Indirect Revenues at Times Internet said, “This strategic partnership with Twitter will enable us to effectively upscale brand-aligned content that will leverage our capabilities along with the combined reach and premium native content on Twitter. This would help us introduce new select and bespoke content partnerships with brand partners looking to associate with quality, premium content from market leaders such as The Times Of India and Economic Times via video and LIVE as well as influencer-aligned content.”

Amrita Tripathi, Head of News Partnerships - Twitter India said, “This partnership was a natural progression, given the extraordinary breadth and depth of quality content that all the TIL properties bring to the table. It allows us to build on the revenue success we’ve seen with Business Insider India and Cricbuzz, to name a few opportunities, and we are excited to see what 2021 brings!”

