Times Group, Reliance, Airtel are top app publishers in India: App Annie

According to App Annie, the top 10 list is based on worldwide combined iOS App Store and Google Play games downloads estimates from App Annie Intelligence for 2020

According to App Annie's Top Publisher Awards 2021, Times Group, Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel are top India headquartered app publishers. The top 10 list also includes ShareChat, National Informatics Centre, Appyhigh, Dailyhunt, Inshorts, Yuvadvance, and One97.

Further, the top 10 India headquartered games publishers are Gametion, World Game Studio, Games2win, Moonfrog, Reliance Dhirubhai Ambani Group, BlackLight Games, RV AppStudios, Rendered Ideas, Gameberry, and Gunjan Apps Studios.



Each year since 2012, App Annie recognises the most innovative and successful companies on mobile from around the world. The awards include best-in-class global and regional categories including Gaming, Streaming, Food & Drink, Finance, Shopping, Entertainment, Health & Fitness, and Photo & Video.



In 2020, consumers relied more on mobile to connect, play and escape. The Awards truly reflect this trend, with gaming and streaming sectors dominating the global charts. The Awards also recognise the best-in-class across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions in categories including Food & Drink, Finance, Shopping, Entertainment, Health & Fitness, and Photo & Video.



Top 52 Awards: Publishers by app store revenue estimates in the last calendar year:

China-based Tencent (#1) and NetEase (#2) held the top spots for the fourth consecutive year, in part driven by Battle Royale titles Game For Peace and Knives Out.

Playrix(#3) jumped four positions to number three with Casual Puzzle Games Gardenscapes - New Acres and Fishdom: Deep Dive leading the way.

Regional Top 30 Awards: Regional publishers by app store revenue estimates in the last calendar year were:

Americas: Activision Blizzard (#1), Zynga (#2), Google (#3)

Asia Pacific: Tencent (#1), NetEase (#2) BANDAI NAMCO (#3)

EMEA : Playrix (#1), Supercell (#2), Playtika (#3)

