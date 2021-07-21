TikTok to return as 'TickTock' in India?

The Singapore-based short video platform has registered the new trademark with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Is ByteDance taking a leaf from PUBG's book? Reports say that the Singapore-based company may tread on the rebranding path in a bid to bring TikTok back to India. Media reports say that the company has registered for a new trademark 'TickTock' with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

However, despite the potential rebranding exercise, it's unclear whether the banned app will enter India again. The trademark, which is visible on the website of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, is currently "marked for exam" on the website.

