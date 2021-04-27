Rasna taps into nostalgia with new digital campaign #LoveURasnaRecipes

Fruit-based concentrate manufacturer Rasna digital has announced a digital forward strategy this summer season. Known for its “I Love You Rasna” Tagline for years, Rasna has chosen to expand its usage and involvement in the kitchen by expanding its campaign to #LoveURasnaRecipes.

The brand has collaborated with a set of influencers to share and amplify the message to reach out to the target audience. To strengthen the brand's presence and increase the market penetration, the brand has associated with Mellow D, a popular rapper. The influencer created a music video to invoke nostalgia and revive childhood memories. The video was a fun one with Mellow enjoying Rasna and re-creating memories around “I Love You Rasna”.

The brand has also collaborated with chef influencers like Bharatz Kitchen, Kanak Khathuria and MeghnasFoodMagic. Apart from this, the brand has gone one step ahead and has associated with famous regional influencers in the food category like Veg Village Food, Simply Swadisht and others like Tastee with Kiruthiga and Cooking with Benazir.

The influencers and chefs explored unique recipes like Ice Lollies, Orange Sponge Cake and Rasna Mango Chocolate Balls, Rasna Flavored Jelly and Rasna Mango Shake in which Rasna was used as an ingredient other than just a fruit drink, to make this summer season more enjoyable. The videos were posted by the influencers on their social media platforms such as Facebook, Youtube and Instagram handle. The brand used the digital medium to create a personal connection and increase the brand value.

Making things more interesting and engaging, influencers posed a challenge and invited the audience to participate by making their own unique recipes with Rasna. The best recipes will get a chance to win an Amazon voucher worth Rs. 5000, along with Rasna hamper. The brand will choose the top 10 winners and the best recipes will get mention in the recipe book.

Speaking on the influencer campaign execution, Himanshu Arya, Founder and CEO- Grapes Digital said, “Rasna had to move beyond boundaries as “Recipes” has been the most searched category in 2020 during lockdown 1.0 and given the current scenario recipes is going to become huge in lockdown 2.0 too. Rasna also aspired to create something different this year, which involves them with consumers more than before. This campaign given the GWI Report of consumers interests in learning new skills and cooking is bound to rise. Also, Influencer marketing is one of the most effective ways to expand the brand’s reach and increase credibility in the market. Bloggers and influencers have now acquired a prominent share in brands marketing strategies. Influencers have become a mainstream medium in the advertising world.”

Speaking on the campaign, Piruz Khambatta, Chairman, Rasna Pvt Ltd, said, “Lockdown comes with a new normal and one new normal everybody is experiencing is the urge to become a cook. The urge to become a cook has opened doors for companies to innovate lots of products that can be used as cookery ingredients. How could Rasna be far behind? Through our soft drinks are always used for making beverages like falooda’s, mocktails milkshakes. Rasna has taken the lead this year to even make it into an additive to make items like cake, cookies, jellies and much more, of course in addition to our all-time favourite Ice Lollies”.

Rasna has been an innovative company be it a product launch, marketing or distribution and has an unbeatable 100% recall and almost 85% market share which makes it is a role model company.

Rasna is India’s most reputed FMCG business house and No.1 family-owned brand selling in more than 53 countries. They have 9 manufacturing plants and are ISO-22000-2005, HACCP, HALAL, FSSAI certified. They have a strong distribution network with 26 depots across India, 200 Super stockists, 5000 stockists, 900 salesforce covering 1.6 million outlets. Rasna has strong marketing network across the breadth and length of India and abroad. Rasna got various awards such as the prestigious Superior Taste Award 2008 instituted by The International Taste and Quality Institute, Belgium Cannes Lions London, Monde Selection Award, Master Brand The World Brand Congress Award and ITQI superior taste and quality award.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)