Otrivin unveils a thumb-stopping digital campaign
The mobile-first digital campaign featuring four compelling films
Otrivin has launched a mobile-first digital campaign featuring four compelling films.
The brand not only communicates the core benefits of fast relief and long-lasting relief from blocked nose but also drives education about nasal sprays as a format in a fun and interesting way.
The new mobile-first digital campaign by Otrivin will be launched on all Meta platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, along with YouTube.
Speaking on the new campaign, Bineet Jain, Category Head - Pain & Respiratory Health, Haleon India (erstwhile GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare) said, "We are excited to launch this new digital campaign that draws inspiration from behaviour of people on group chats of popular messaging platforms. Our endeavour is to educate the consumers that Otrivin provides quick and long-lasting relief from blocked nose, without having to compromise on the key moments of life. We hope to enable more people to breathe their best.”
Govt not looking to do paid advertising for its I-Day campaign: Apurva Chandra
Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help amplify the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 6:43 PM | 1 min read
The central government has launched ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign ahead of the Independence Day on August 15.
I&B secretary Apurva Chandra said, “The campaign is much more ambitious than the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will continue, but this is another level to that campaign.”
Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, added, “Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help actively in amplifying this campaign. Using our radio and broadcast channels, we will try to take this campaign to every corner of the country.”
On the marketing budget of the campaign, Chandra said, “This is the 75th year of independence and we are not looking to do paid advertising for it. This is a social movement and we want every Indian to be a part of it. Hence, just like the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, we are not looking at any budget as such for this.”
As part of the campaign, citizens can offer tributes to the ‘mitti’ of motherland India. They can also take ‘mutthi bhar mitti’ and/or ‘maati ka diya’ to offer their respects to bravehearts who have made the country’s freedom and progress possible.
ISA forms five sub-committees to address pain points with agencies
The sub-committees will address issues including cross-screen measurement, ad fraud, and viewability
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 5:43 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Society of Advertisers, the apex national body representing advertisers across the country, on Wednesday announced the official launch of ISA Media Charter to focus on safeguarding the interests of brands by promoting fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry. To address the major issues with agencies, ISA has constituted five sub-committees to delve further on these focus areas. Based on the reports submitted by these sub-committees, the model contract may be updated.
Talking about the committees, Sunil Kataria, Chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd, on Wednesday informed, “We have formed sub-committee and they are in different stages of work. We already formed the sub-committees on cross screen measurement and ad fraud and three committees are formed today on viewability, brand safety and digital media.”
He also shared that some of these committees will have publishers and people from the other ecosystem coming in. “On cross screen measurement we are working with BARC and a lot of work is happening. Our stand is clear that cross measurement is a must in India but it will take some time. The rest of the team are planning to close it by the end of this calendar year,” shared Kataria.
Some of the salient features listed in the charter are:
* Ensure that the terms are signed before the contracted period begins
*Evaluate sharing non-negotiable clauses, at the pitch stage
*Detail a comprehensive list in the Appendices/ Annexures when signing
* Include all important matters that will have a bearing on the working relationship and deliverables
*Cover all entities within the agency group, not just the Agency of Record (AOR).
*Evaluate seeking an annual representation from a representative within the agency holding company
*Confirm the agency’s compliance with all terms of the agreement
*Adjust any areas where there has been non compliance, or changed circumstances
*As part of a Financial Compliance, audit the agency to provide a Management Representation Letter – signed by the Group CFO
*Call out in the Media Agency Agreement that a fee, and the occurrence of it, has been agreed between the two parties – keep the format in the annexure
*Ad verification across all programmatic buying - ensure the operating framework covers ad verification which should include ad fraud, viewability and measurement, and brand safety.
*Review your internal policy on inventory and ensure your standards are mirrored in your contract.
*Ad fraud and viewability should be documented in the contract, to be clear on what is and isn’t acceptable and what will and won’t be considered as fraudulent or viewable.
* Brand safety: What type of inventory is included on your approved list – and excluded via your blocked list – to ensure brand safety? Reviewing and updating the list
*Assign responsibility for the review
*Mandate to approve the list
*Ad serving: Clarify Charge per actual or planned impressions based on KPIs
* Charge at cost or a pre-approved rate card
*What are the timelines for agency response?
*Establish liability and clarity on non payment for breach
The ISA Media Charter key focus areas are:
Zero Tolerance to Ad-Fraud: To create a vigilant environment in the industry where adfraud is unequivocally condemned and stringent measures are adopted to eliminate fraudulent practices.
Brand Safety: To ensure brands are showcased in secure environments, free from content that may harm their reputation
Viewability: To address the challenges posed by digital advancements and to ensure ads are genuinely viewable by the target audience.
Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data: To establish guidelines for the responsible collection and usage of consumer data, prioritizing privacy and consumer protection.
Cross-Screen Measurement: To develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, enhancing advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels.
GEC ad volumes saw 5% rise in Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22: Report
According to the TAM AdEx report, more than 3700 brands were present on TV in the Jan-Jun’23 period
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 3:28 PM | 2 min read
Ad volumes on general entertainment channels (GEC) on television saw a 5% rise in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 with more than 3700 brands present on TV.
According to the latest TAM AdEx - Half Yearly Advertising Report on GEC TV Channels, the ad volumes rose by 9 % in H1 of 2023 from the same period of 2021. Jan-Jun'22 saw a minor 3% rise over Jan-Jun'21.
It said that food and beverages was the leading sector with 29 % share of GEC ad volumes followed by personal care/hygiene sector with 22 % share. Auto sector made it to the top 10 list of sectors this year and secured the 10th rank, up from 16 in the last H1.
Among the GEC categories during H1 of 2023, ‘Toilet Soaps’ led with 8% share, followed by toilet/floor cleaners, milk beverages, washing powder/liquids, toothpastes, biscuits, shampoos, chocolates, aerated soft drinks and tea. The top 10 categories together added 40% share of GEC ad volumes in Jan-June 2023.
‘Toilet Soaps’ category saw the highest increase in Ad secondages with growth of 91% and 150+ categories registered positive growth.
During both Jan-Jun '23 and Jan-Jun’22, ‘Hindi GEC’ was the leading genre for advertising with 24% share of ad volumes.
As per the report, FMCG dominated the top 10 leading advertisers on GEC with Hindustan Unilever on top during Jan-Jun’23. ‘Britannia Industries' was the new entrant among the top 10 and moved up seven positions in the rankings securing the 8th rank compared to 15 last H1.
Besides these two, the other advertisers are Reckitt Benckiser India, Godrej Consumer Products, Procter and Gamble, Cadburys India, ITC, Coca Cola India, Pepsi Co and Nestle India.
The top 10 advertisers together added 62% share of GEC Ad Volumes during Jan-Jun’23, the report said.
During Jan-June 2023, Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean was the top brand followed by Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Lizol All In 1, Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Close Up Ever Fresh, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Horlicks, Surf Excel Easy Wash and Clinic Plus Shampoo.
Top 10 brands that advertised on GEC channels include five each from HUL and Reckitt Benckiser. Over 3700 brands were present on these channels.
Wondrlab creates a vision of marriages in 2050 in its campaign for Bharatmatrimony
The ad campaign transports viewers into a future where AI has revolutionized the wedding experience
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 3:24 PM | 1 min read
Wondrlab has launched its new campaign for Bharatmatrimony which showcases how marriages might look like in 2050. This light-hearted campaign showcases how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can seamlessly play a part and be included in every aspect of the matrimonial journey.
The ad campaign, accessible through the link here, transports viewers into a future where AI has revolutionized the wedding experience. From the grand Barat, elegantly adorned Ghodi, and exuberant Bridesmaids, to the intricately designed Jutti, catering, and the beautifully decorated Mandap - everything is powered by AI, creating an enchanting and personalized celebration.
"At WondrLab, we’ve been studying Different AI tools and using them to enhance our daily work. I think AI can give a big boost to creativity. Anything you think of can be brought to life beautifully, allowing us to think of crazier plots. Our futuristic campaign for Bharatmatrimony exemplifies the extraordinary synergy between AI and creativity, unveiling a glimpse into how marriages in the future will be revolutionized and enriched by the marvels of Artificial Intelligence." stated Amit Akali, CCO and Co- founder of Wondrlab.
Neurobion Forte launches campaign about Vit B deficiency
The campaign highlights what a person suffering from nerve damage goes through daily
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 1:19 PM | 2 min read
Neurobion Forte has launched its new campaign film ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ to continue its efforts on raising awareness around Nerve Health and B-Vitamin deficiency. Launched with the intent to spread awareness around the importance of identifying the early signs of nerve damage, the campaign effectively highlights what a person suffering from nerve damage goes through daily.
The campaign film has been conceptualized by Flirting Vision and narrates the story of a father who misses out on the critical moments of family life because of the symptoms that he experiences owing to nerve damage.
Vijay Kumar Pampana, Marketing Director, P&G Health India said, “We are thrilled to launch the ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ campaign under our flagship brand - Neurobion. As a leading nerve care brand, it is our continuous endeavor to empower consumers to recognize the early symptoms of nerve damage and take the necessary actions to mitigate the effects. Symptoms of B Vitamin deficiency like tingling, numbness, and burning sensations in the hands & feet are often ignored by people and restrict them to enjoy the small moments of joy in their daily life. With this campaign, we have tried to use local verbatims to make these symptoms more relatable, reinforcing how timely diagnosis is important. Through campaigns like ‘Ab Feel Karega India’, we will continue to nudge the masses to take the symptoms of nerve damage seriously and not let them restrict the moments of joy and delight in their life.”
Commenting on the campaign film, Benaifer Mallik, Creative Director, Flirting Vision shared, “Ab Feel Karega India is a very powerful campaign idea and through the film we aimed to deliver the creative energy via compelling storytelling to enhance the senses of the viewer. Our team worked to shape a campaign narrative that we believe can form a one-on-one relationship with the consumer and positively impact the lives of millions of Indians.”
Revathi & Anant Mahadevan show their quirky side for Dr Agarwals
The campaign, conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, aims to challenge the societal tendency of taking senior citizens for granted
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 1:00 PM | 2 min read
Lowe Lintas has set its sights on a fun and emotionally resonant campaign for Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Group.
The campaign, featuring Revathi and Anant Mahadevan, aims to challenge the deep-rooted societal tendency of taking senior citizens for granted, while also highlighting the transformative impact of Dr Agarwals corrective vision surgeries on their lives.
In a society where some may view our grandparents and parents as mere caretakers and advisors, Lowe Lintas takes centre stage, aiming to challenge this perception with humour and wit. Often taken for granted without considering their own aspirations and desires - from being the go-to creche option for new parents to the assumption that they will always be available for support and advice. The campaign champions the notion that age should never dim the sparkle of one's aspirations.
Commenting on the campaign, Ayushman Chiranewala, Chief Marketing Office, Dr Agarwals Group of Eye Hospitals said, “The importance of fun in old age cannot be overstated. It translates to their emotional well-being, which relies largely on their quality of life. And nothing hampers the quality of life than poor eyesight. By restoring vision, we also enable them to gain back their positive outlook on life. This message has been carefully crafted by Lowe Lintas, and we really do believe that ‘what you see and what you don’t should be your choice’.”
Sharing his thoughts about the campaign, Arpan Bhattacharyya, Executive Director, Head of Creative (Copy), Lowe Lintas Bangalore said, “Old people want to have fun just as much as youngsters. But often, weak eyesight holds them back. Dr Agarwals corrective vision surgeries offer them a new lease on life and let them enjoy old age on their own terms. Using the delightful pairing of Revathi and Anant Mahadevan, we wanted to deliver this message in a way that empowers senior citizens and opens their eyes to the possibilities out there.”
India is the fourth largest market for us: Jack Swayne, mSix&Partners
mSix&Partners, one of the youngest GroupM agencies, has shown a 300% growth in India in the last 5 years. Its Global CEO talks to us about its journey and what makes mSix&Partners different
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 3, 2023 11:26 AM | 6 min read
Jack Swayne, the Global CEO of mSix&Partners, spoke to exchange4media about how the India market is one of the fastest-growing at present. He also shared the challenges of being a new agency and the client categories that he is scouting for.
Edited excerpts:
What brings you to India?
India is a very important market for us. It is perhaps the fastest growing market in the globe for us right now. It is grown 300% in the last five years. We have come to India to meet clients to understand the market dynamics more significantly spend time with our team here. Moreover, take the learnings from here and scale them up in other markets around the globe.
What are these learnings? What is it that the India team is doing differently than other markets?
The clients in India are obsessed with business outcomes and the ROI that media marketing drives. Moreover, the clients are consistently tracking brand and media metrics which significantly help them in amplifying overall ROI. A few other markets sometimes get lost in the brand metrics which impacts the client’s business. I believe that we can take that to more markets around the world.
What is it that the India team needs to learn from other markets?
Our proposition of bringing diverse thinkers, talents, and creators together to reinvent the way brands are built is what Indian market can explicitly learn from us. I think when we best show up to solve clients’ issues, we are thinking about media and content. Now, the India team has done that a lot with content and increasingly with commerce. I think we could do more of that here because that has been very successful for mSix&Partners in other parts of the world, particularly in EMEA and North America. I also believe that the opportunity here is being able to show up in a more joined up way to reinvent all of the brands that we work with by thinking about media and content.
Your journey in India is less than a decade old? What are the challenges of being a new agency?
I think there are a lot of advantages and that's shown in our growth, because when you're a new agency, you don't have any legacy and you're setting something up for the needs of clients today, and that is, if I had to boil it down, is that's to be as sort of digital as possible? I think that's been the advantage of being newer that’s why mSix&Partners grew during COVID. We have been consistently growing for the last five years.
Now, the disadvantages of being a new agency, normally, are that you don't have the sort of scale and presence. But we are very lucky as mSix&Partners have the backing of both Mindshare and Group M that give us not only the scale but also the access to the tools, talent and experience that help us grow. I think we've been lucky that we can offer our clients and our people as a new agency, sort of the best of both worlds.
Going through your client list, you have a mix of categories from FMCG to cosmetics. What more categories would you like to add?
We are planning to bring auto and consumer electronics into our business. Being a newer agency, there's a lot of headroom for growth for us across a whole number of categories. Beyond exploring categories, we are always willing to work with clients, who believe in faster growth and adding more digits to a number in a stipulated time. If I think about the work that we're currently doing with a number of our clients, the thing that's shared amongst them all is this desire for fast growth. Being newer and more agile we can deliver fast growth.
How significant is the Indian market for you? What would be India's contribution to your global numbers? What's been the growth in the last eight years?
Indian market is our fourth largest market after UK, USA and Germany. There ambition is to be even higher. In a years’ time they will be number one. India has been growing exponentially over the years and will surpass other countries in terms of growth and performance in the upcoming years. As we are a newer agency in the market, we think that leveraging sheer market size, velocity and speed in terms of market growth, can differentiate us in the market.
When we're looking at all of our global forecasts, we're seeing that globally, we're probably predicting 5.9% of growth in ad expenditure, where it's more like 12% here in India. And so it carries on that velocity. There's a real opportunity to grow it quicker. We have grown double-digit every year, including the more difficult times of 2020. We feel very optimistic about this market and the growth potential.
What are your plans for mSix&Partners India?
We are ardently mapping how to accelerate growth and expertise in content to foster our presence across the Indian market. The launch of &Studio powered by technology is the perfect example of how we are segmenting and structuring our content while making deals with clients.
I think clients are pretty happy with the single TVC asset that they get that we can push out at the top of the funnel. But where the real pain point tends to be in the thousands of iterations needed for more performance-focused commerce assets, whether that's across Amazon, Google and Meta. We've created a piece of technology that allows us to take a single asset and turn it into thousands of different iterations with different calls to action, sizes, and formats for all of the different platforms.
When was it launched in India?
We launched it two months ago and rolling that out now and I believe in the next six months, be able to come back and talk about the brilliant results that it's done because we're talking to all of our clients about it now. I believe that our salient marketing mix makes us who we are today by synchronising media and content together. I think it'd be really important for our clients because it's solving one of their key pain points at the moment.
