Ad veteran Aurobindo Mohanty passes away
Mohanty was known for his decade-long association with Rasna, first with Mudra and then with Pioma Industries Limited, the parent company of the beverage brand
Ad and marketing veteran Aurobindo Mohanty passed away on October 24. The news of his demise was shared by his family on Facebook.
Mohanty was Vice President at Reliance Retail, according to his LinkedIn.
He worked with Mudra Communications between 1993 and 2002 as Vice President, handling the Rasna account for close to a decade. At Mudra Chennai, he worked on brands like Hercules Cycle, Sify, Henkel and Fa.
He then took a two-year break and joined the Rasna Group (Pioma Industries Limited) as its Vice President of Marketing, where he played a crucial role towards further bolstering the brand Rasna.
He hailed from Bhubaneshwar, holding a PG degree in economics. Earlier in his career, he worked with HTA or JWT, which is now VML.
He has also handled accounts of major brands such as ICI and ITC brands such as Wills and Gold Flake.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Bata launches athleisure clothing under ‘Power Apparel’
The collection offers a range of t-shirts, shorts & tracks that seamlessly blend functionality and styling
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Bata India, a footwear retailer, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio in activewear and athleisure clothing with the launch of ‘Power Acti-Wear’. With a focus on comfort and contemporary style, the clothing range will offer the latest innovation and technology to fitness enthusiasts under Bata’s flagship athleisure brand ‘Power’, the company said.
“Power has been known for its dynamic range of performance-driven footwear and with the launch of Power Apparel, the brand aims to amalgamate cutting-edge innovation with fashion forward designs. The collection offers a range of t-shirts, shorts & tracks that seamlessly blend functionality and styling. The Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue the activity of their choice with comfort. The apparel range comes with technologies like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch and Feather Tech that enable quick sweat absorption, higher air circulation, perfect stretch and light weight to enhance performance while ensuring a comfortable workout experience,” read a press release.
Speaking on the launch, Olivier Heck, Global Athleisure brands Director, said, “Power Acti-Wear is not just a clothing line; it is Power’s commitment to pushing boundaries. By combining our expertise in innovation with our passion for style, we are setting up a new benchmark in the world of performance and athleisure. Power is synonymous with fitness, and now with Apparel, we are not just introducing clothing; we are introducing a powerful lifestyle.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BW Businessworld's latest issue shines spotlight on upturn in India’s experiential economy
The issue explores the resurgence in India’s experiential economy with key insights from industry captains
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:40 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld in its latest issue dated October 07, 2023, dives deep into India’s resurgent experiential economy. The issue offers a wide array of thought-provoking columns from industry veterans, exclusive interviews, and in-depth features.
The issue underscores the trend of consumers prioritising experiences over traditional material possessions, accelerated by the challenges and transformations wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. This shift carries significant implications for various industries and offers both opportunities and challenges for businesses navigating this evolving landscape.
Simultaneously, the experiential economy, catalysed by heightened consumer spending following the pandemic, has received fresh impetus through global events like the G20 summit. Sectors such as travel, tourism, media, and entertainment are poised to become major contributors to the national exchequer and emerge as significant employment generators in the foreseeable future. PwC's Outlook 2021-2025 predicts a global rebound in spending on entertainment and media, reaching a staggering $2.4 trillion by 2025. India is expected to claim a significant portion of this vast economic pie.
The cover feature of this edition takes a deep dive into a nation poised for indulgence and the transformative impact it is set to unleash on the Indian economy. Various facets of this trend are examined, from redefining the relationship between employees and organisations to the profound effects on the experiential sectors.
Cinemas Are Back!
Furthermore, this edition features exclusive interviews with industry stalwarts, including Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director of PVR Cinemas, and Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, Executive Director of PVR INOX. They discuss the revival of the cinema industry in India amidst the dominance of digital streaming, audience dynamics in urban and rural settings, and innovative strategies that have reignited the allure of the big screen. Additionally, the issue sheds light on the evolving dynamics of the wedding industry and its strategies to stand out in the market.
Unprecedented Era of Economic Growth
Columnist Srinath Sridharan contributes an insightful essay that dissects the prevailing dynamics of the stock market. Sridharan astutely observes that “Market exuberance, when left unchecked, can lead to speculative bubbles that ultimately burst.”
Despite the regulatory strides taken since the market turmoil of 1992, including the establishment of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), the financial landscape has seen the emergence of financial market influencers. The enchanting allure of the stock markets is thoroughly explored in this edition. Sridharan notes, “India's financial landscape is experiencing a remarkable transformation, with its market capitalization currently standing at a staggering $3.3 trillion, securing its place as the fifth most valued market on the global stage.”
While the nearly $330 billion surge in market capitalization in 2023 underscores India's economic prowess and investor confidence, it simultaneously emphasizes the need for vigilance and a profound understanding of the intricate dynamics at play.
This issue also features another edition of Master Strokes which talks about the holistic digital banking transformation in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Industry experts, such as Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO of Yes Bank, and Vishwanath Ramaswamy, Vice President of IBM, share anecdotes on how technology has been leveraged in their respective organisations to achieve greater operational efficiency and business outcomes.
In the 'Last Word' column, Vivek Lohia, Managing Director of Jupitor Wagons, shares his insights and perspectives. He discusses the company's strategies for expansion, its international endeavours, collaborations with RITES, industry challenges, and more.
The latest edition of BW Businessworld promises to be a captivating exploration of India's remarkable economic growth and the transformative power of the experiential marketing economy.
Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Industry stalwarts come forward to make CEO-CHRO Conclave 2023 a massive success
The event hosted several industry visionaries who have made significant contributions in the areas of human resources and national economy
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:36 AM | 5 min read
The third edition of the BW People CEO CHRO Conclave 2023 was held on 30th September at The Imperial, New Delhi. The flagship event hosted several industry visionaries who have made significant contributions in the areas of human resources and contributed towards India’s national growth. The day-long summit brought together chief human resource officers, chief executive officers and HR professionals from across domains and renowned organisations to explore the power of human capital and the emerging trends and innovations in the field of human resources.
The speakers shed light upon advancing wise innovation, the importance of ethical leadership in fostering a value-driven workforce, the power of human capital and the importance of collaboration between HRs and educational institutions.
Investing in people is the shortest path in national progress: Raghupati Singhania
Acknowledging the value of HR professionals in nation-building, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of J K Tyres said, "Human resource is often viewed as the people management department and plays a very pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of growth. Human resources is not merely a function, but it is a philosophy and belief that investing in people is the shortest path in an organisation’s and nation’s progress."
An apt dialogue on the role of Human Resources in contemporary organisations followed Singhania’s opening address. The discussion delved into a wide range of issues from inclusive hiring practices to aligning personal aspirations with corporate objectives and even the integration of employee happiness as a measurable metric for sustainable growth.
HR intricate part of driving cultural alignment within the organisation: Raj Nayak
While every aspect of the HR dimension got expert attention during the day, top leaders also voiced their opinions on the value of cultural alignment within an organisation.
"Culture in an organisation is a trickle-down from the management and the leadership. And the belief in HR is a part of it”, said Raj Nayak, the Managing Director of House of Cheer Networks Pvt Ltd.
Concurring a similar view Antony J. Alex, founder and CEO of Rainmaker underscored the critical role of Human Resources (HR) in shaping an organization's culture and the importance of creating a strong brand identity based on shared values. He also advocated a commitment to leaving organisations better than they were found through continuous improvement driven by values.
Hitech and high touch workplaces to rule the next decade
While talks around leadership, and organisational culture formed the flavour of the day, industry veterans also gave their two cents on leveraging the technology of generative AI as HR functions move ahead towards imbibing automation in every sphere.
In the rapidly evolving landscape of AI and HR process automation, leading CEOs and CHROs recognised the undeniable importance of technological advancements that are reshaping how work is getting done in organisations.
Talking specifically about the aspect of using AI in talent management, Prem Singh, President, of Group CHRO, JK Organisation, said " It is largely proven that tech involvement, especially artificial intelligence, certainly creates a lot of consistency and predictability of a right candidate around talent acquisition."
"It can also predict the likelihood of a talent in a particular environment. The ability to anticipate the risk of flight through algorithms designed to observe human behaviour", he added.
However, amidst this automation-driven transformation, a significant aspect that cannot be overlooked is the intrinsic value of human connection within the organizational setup. As Rakesh Prasad, AVP - HR (IFS) at Indigo, aptly emphasized, "what truly gets an employee engaged is the connection, so human connection is mandatory to get employees engaged at a certain level." While automation streamlines various HR processes, it is the human touch that fosters employee engagement and satisfaction.
Demand for speciallised skills on the rise
Industries are increasingly seeking employees with specific skill sets tailored to meet their organizational goals. This growing demand for specialized skills underscores the need for educational institutions to adapt their curriculum accordingly. Dr. Harsimran Sandhu, Professor of Finance and Area Chair Finance at IMT Ghaziabad, highlighted the potential for a skilled workforce to emerge directly from the academic sphere. To make this a reality, he suggested that companies should actively engage with educational institutions, with HR playing a pivotal role in bridging the gap between industry needs and academic programs.
Sharing her take on the talks around upskilling, Simin Askari, Senior Vice President - Corporate Human resource and Business Excellence, DS Group said,
“I think the role of upskilling and bringing about change management is extremely important as post covid there has been a lot of change and organisations have started using technology and have understood the importance of being agile and staying updated.”
In an era where human capital is increasingly recognised as the cornerstone of national progress, the role of human resources takes centre stage in shaping a brighter future for nations. The synergy between HR practices and national development has never been more critical. Summing up and identifying key factors influencing HR’s evolution, Yuvaraj Srivastava, Group Chief Human Resource Officer at MakeMyTrip, pointed out towards favourable government regulations related to industrialisation, the focus on education with the proliferation of management colleges, and the impact of different generations on the workforce.
While experts at the BW People CEO - CHRO Conclave 2023 were at a consensus that generative AI and HR Tech will redefine future workplaces, maintaining a balance between hitech and high touch will hold the key to prosperous organisations both in terms of a healthy bottom line and value-driven workforce.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
DistroTV partners with Love Stories TV
The partnership is to launch ‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 9:36 AM | 2 min read
DistroScale, the driving force behind DistroTV, has announced the launch of ‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’ on its platform, with a special focus on Indian weddings. This launch is powered by the innovative DistroTV Platform Services, which offers a comprehensive solution for media brands to create, monetize, and distribute their own streaming TV channels.
‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’, known for its heartwarming and genuine love stories, will now be able to reach a wider audience with its unique content, thanks to the capabilities of DistroTV Platform Services. This collaboration will showcase the grandeur and beauty of Indian weddings, capturing the essence of love and commitment.
“Channel creation used to be a domain for content owners with expansive budgets and infrastructure. With the rapid evolution of streaming from a niche to a standard media consumption platform, we identified a need for a solution that would eliminate the perceived cost, complexity, and risk barriers. Building the ‘Wedding TV’ with DistroTV Platform Services is a realization of this vision.” said Navdeep Saini, co-founder and CEO of DistroScale.
‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’, with its focus on Indian weddings, will feature real, cinematic wedding films, capturing the essence of love and commitment. This partnership will provide viewers with a unique insight into the vibrant world of Indian wedding celebrations.
Rachel Silver, Founder of Love Stories TV, commented, "Our collaboration with DistroTV allows us to bring the magic of Indian weddings to a global audience. With the power of DistroTV Platform Services, we can seamlessly share these beautiful stories with viewers worldwide."
Vikas Khanchandani, DistroScale, APAC Head, added, “In today's digital age, it's imperative for brands to have a global and targeted reach. With DistroTV Platform Services, we're proud to offer ‘Wedding TV by Love Stories TV’ a solution for brands to connect with audiences around the world, celebrating the rich tapestry of Indian weddings."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Amazon puts $20.6 bn media account up for review
The account is currently with IPG’s Initiative
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:40 AM | 1 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
BW Sustainability World Conclave Bengaluru Chapter: Creating a sustainable future
The chief guest for the event was KJ George, Cabinet Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 9:29 AM | 2 min read
The 4th edition of BW Businessworld’s Sustainable World Conclave Bengaluru Chapter was held on September 21. The chief guest for the event was KJ George, Cabinet Minister of Energy Government of Karnataka.
In today’s fast-paced world, creating a sustainable future prioritising the well-being of humanity, society and the environment alongside economic progress is essential. Building upon the success of the previous edition in New Delhi in June this year, the reach of the Conclave has now been expanded to Bengaluru and Mumbai. This Conclave strives to foster engaging conversations and collaborative efforts that drive holistic sustainability. The platform explores innovative approaches, solutions, and best practices across various domains, including business, technology, urban development, education, and policymaking.
Following a series of enthralling sessions and thought-provoking discussions, the event witnessed the presence of Shri. K J George, Minister of Energy, Government of Karnataka.
BW Businessworld is led by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and editor-in-chief, BW Businessworld and founder of exchange4media Group - the fastest-growing business media house in India. With a network across 24 niche business communities and 8 magazines, BW Businessworld is proud to be entrenched in various verticals in the domestic as well as global business ecosystem.
With changing times BW now has a massive readership in the digital space as well. BW in its portfolio has 24 niche B2B communities that organize conferences and forums to facilitate interaction between sectoral business leaders and create a conducive environment for collaboration.
The partners for the Conclave were:
Energy Partner: REC, A Maharatna Company
Sustainability Partner: Bisleri
Sustainable Solutions Partner: Syngenta
Event Partner:
- The ThickShake Factory
- Joy Travels Pvt Ltd
- Realty+
- exchange4media
- IWM Buzz
- Impact
- Pitch
- Fandrum
- Beanly Coffee
- Justbaat.AI
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp