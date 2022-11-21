Rasna founder Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta is no more

The Founder and Chairman of Rasma Group Areez Pirojshaw Khambatta passed away on 19th November 2022. He was also the former Chairman of WAPIZ (World Alliance of Parsi Irani Zarthostis) and the past President of Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat, Vice President of the Federation of Parsi Zoroastrian Anjuman of India.

Khambatta has contributed immensely to Indian industry, business, and most importantly societal development through social service, as the Commandant of Ahmedabad Home Guards & Civil Defence for 20 years. His efforts in Entrepreneurship Development and societal services have been recognized with a lot of awards, to name a few: He was awarded the President of India’s Home Guard and Civil Defence Medal as well as the Paschimi Star, Samarseva and Sangram Medals.



He was honored with the National Citizen’s Award for outstanding contribution to the field of Commerce by the President of India, Honorable Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma. He was also awarded the Samman Patra by the Finance Ministry for his contribution to the National Exchequer as the highest taxpayer of Gujarat. He was felicitated by the Ahmedabad Parsi Panchayat and was chosen as the first ‘Outstanding Parsi of Ahmedabad’.

"It would not be out of place to mention that Shri Khambatta started India’s original startup by creating the world-famous “Rasna” brand, which today also quenches the thirst of millions of Indians at an affordable price of hardly Rs. 1.00 that too with fruits, vitamins, and nutrients. Also, through his industrious efforts, thousands of jobs are generated directly and indirectly across India, and with his developing fruit-based products, millions of farmers have got better value for their crops across the country," said the company in a statement.

Rasna is an iconic brand for Indians and an example of a successful homegrown brand that enjoyed a high top-of-mind recall. The brand's "I love you Rasna" campaign is still fresh in the minds of people who grew up in the 80s and 90s. Even the legendary "Rasna baby" who starred in the Rasna ads was a fashion icon in her own right with a haircut to her name.

The product is available in millions of homes in India and across 60 countries around the world and has always been a market leader in a segment dominated by MNCs.

"The Trust & Foundations under his Chairmanship and guidance have been involved in various projects to do with health care, education, scholarship, etc. from which thousands of people have taken benefit. Detailed citation of Shri Areez Khambatta is enclosed herewith. Shri Khambatta leaves behind his legacy to his wife Persis, Children Piruz, Delna, and Ruzan his daughter-in-law Binaisha, and grandkids Arzeen, Arzad, Avan, Areez, Firoza, and Arnavaz to follow. The family is committed to ensuring that his principles of duty to the country first, then our religion and duty to following his ideals be they in business or society, will be engraved in the family DNA for generations to come," said the company.

