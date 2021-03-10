PubMatic and GroupM announce global partnership

With this alliance, GroupM will gain programmatic advantages and PubMatic’s publisher partners will gain access to unique, quality ad spend from GroupM’s portfolio of global advertisers

PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM), a sell-side platform that delivers outcomes for digital advertising, today announced a global partnership with GroupM, WPP’s media investment group. With a shared vision for transparency and innovation in digital advertising, the alliance brings benefits to both advertisers and publishers. GroupM will gain programmatic advantages, given more efficient access to globally scaled, brand-safe inventory across OTT/CTV, mobile app, mobile web, and desktop environments for video and display advertising. At the same time, PubMatic’s publisher partners will gain access to unique, quality ad spend at scale from GroupM’s broad portfolio of global advertisers.

“GroupM’s partnership with PubMatic brings our clients media transparency and an efficient path to premium inventory,” said Andrew Meaden, Global Head of Investment at GroupM. “As a global preferred partner, PubMatic gives brands access to their strong publisher footprint across the U.S., Europe and Asia, particularly in the growing mobile app market, and provides leadership and innovation around programmatic CTV, identity, and audience addressability.”

Marketers are prioritizing transparency as they build out their omnichannel advertising capabilities with a more streamlined set of strategic supply-side partnerships. PubMatic has long prioritized transparency, helping advertisers maximize their control and understanding of their campaign performance and providing tools to drive increased advertiser ROI.

Advertisers are also enhancing ID-based targeting to ensure addressability across channels without relying on third-party cookies or mobile identifiers like Apple’s IDFA. PubMatic’s suite of addressability solutions, including Identity Hub and Audience Encore, provides innovative approaches that enable advertisers to increase scale across the Open Internet.

“We are thrilled that GroupM has selected PubMatic as a preferred global SSP partner to give their advertisers transparent inventory access and increased ROI through fewer, more strategic supply partnerships. As consolidation continues across the industry, this will also help to ensure that we provide our publisher customers access to unique demand from GroupM’s leading global brands,” said Jeff Hirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at PubMatic.

