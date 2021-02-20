PMAR 2021: Navigating the headwinds and tailwinds of digital juggernaut (VIDEO)

At the unveiling of the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2021, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat, spoke about the big shifts in technology plus covid-19 impact

At the virtual unveiling of the Pitch Madison Report, 2021, Ajit Varghese, Chief Commercial Officer, ShareChat, spoke about the headwinds and tailwinds that the digital juggernaut must navigate to stay on course.

Watch the video for more on Varghese’s insights into the whole behavioural change that the world has gone through with the advancement of technology in the past decade and impact of covid-19 in the last 12 months.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)