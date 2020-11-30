Now, advertisers can create sponsored ads from user accounts on Instagram

In a blog post, Instagram said it is launching a new workflow where advertisers can create Branded Content ads without the need for creators to post organically on the platform first

Instagram has come up with a feature that allows advertisers to build sponsored ads from user accounts, according to media reports.

As of now, posts put up by creators were being promoted for branded content ads.

In a recent blog post, the Facebook-owned company has said: Instagram is now launching a new workflow where advertisers can create Branded Content ads without the need for creators to post organically on Instagram first.

The ads will look like posts but with a tag saying ‘paid partnership’.

Instagram is also allowing businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags.