Jagran New Media inks audio content, monetisation deal with Triton Digital

The partnership will power the creation & distribution of its podcast content across a range of platforms and devices including smart speakers, social media networks, mobile phones & more

Jagran New Media has selected Triton Digital to power the distribution and monetisation of its podcast content to more than 79.7 million users (Comscore MMX-Multi-Platform, Nov'20, News-Information Category) across its 10 products.

Through this partnership, Jagran New Media will leverage Omny Studio, Triton’s enterprise podcast platform, to power the creation and distribution of its podcast content across a range of platforms and devices including smart speakers, social media networks, mobile phones, and more.

Additionally, it will utilise Triton’s ad server to dynamically insert targeted audio ads into their content, and Triton’s programmatic advertising technology to make their inventory available to media buyers around the world through both open and private marketplace deals.

“Triton’s experience working with the largest digital audio and podcast publishers around the world makes them the perfect partner to both power and support our growing podcast strategy. Triton’s feature-rich, seamless technology will enable us to create and deliver even more engaging content while furthering our reach and growing our revenue," said Jagran New Media Chief Product Manager Anamika Sharma.

“We are pleased that Jagran New Media has selected Omny Studio to power its podcast strategy, enabling them to easily create, share and promote their content. Additionally, we look forward to helping Jagran New Media harness the power of programmatic advertising to increase their revenue and provide an even more engaging listening experience for their audience through relevant, meaningful ads," said Triton Digital Director of Monetisation, APAC Aditya Summanwar.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)