Inshorts-backed Public App raises $41 million in new funding round

Inshorts-backed location-based social networking platform Public App has raised $41 million in a new round valuing the start-up at $250 million. The funding round was led by A91 Partners along with the participation of some of the existing investors.

The company aims to utilise the funding towards rapid scaling up of tech infrastructure, content offerings, and employee base to further speed up the growth and continue improving on retention and engagement. Six months ago, Public App had raised $35 million at a valuation of $125 million from Lee Fixel's Addition, SIG Global, and Tanglin Venture Partners.

"With more than 50 million active users in India, we first aim to connect the hyper-local communities of Bharat and later make the product global," said Public App founder and CEO. "We are building customised ad solutions for brands to better engage with the audiences while keeping the user experience intact."



“Public has continued to maintain best in class retention and engagement metrics while scaling. We look forward to working closely with the founders to help build an outstanding company,” said A91 Partners General Partner Gautam Mago.



Public App is a social network for hyper-local updates and happenings to hyper-local commerce, jobs, classifieds, and more. The app is already being used by over 50,000 elected officials, government authorities, and citizen journalists to connect with their locality. Several brands such as GSK, Amazon, and HDFC Bank are using Public as a medium to reach out to these audiences.



Public App is available in Indian languages including Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati, and Marathi. It allows shop owners and other local businesses to drive e-commerce and hire local talent, and political leaders, government authorities, and media houses to reach local audiences.

