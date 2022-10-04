Inshorts Group appoints Abhijeet Ranjan as Chief Revenue Officer for Public app

Abhijeet Ranjan, ex-National Sales Head at Star Plus, has been appointed as the Chief Revenue Officer of Public app.

Ranjan will be responsible for accelerating the overall revenue growth of Public app and creating deeper in-roads with national brands aiming for deeper market penetration via vernacular advertising.

Welcoming Abhijeet, Azhar Iqubal, Co-Founder & CEO of Inshorts Group said, “Public app is today amongst the very few informative apps in India to have such massive reach amongst vernacular audiences, making it an apt platform for brands looking to connect with Bharat. Abhijeet’s role will be instrumental in further establishing Public app as a must have in the core advertising mix of national brands and I am sure his diversified industry experience will open up several new opportunities for a rapidly growing platform like ours.”

About joining the team, Ranjan said, “Public app has seen such success in a short span because it fills a critical gap of providing users with hyperlocal updates which have a direct impact on their daily lives. The large userbase combined with innovative advertising formats and hyperlocal geo-targeting offers immense opportunities for advertisers and I am looking forward to work with the highly talented Public app team to fully harness this potential.”

Ranjan comes with an overall experience of over 15 years. Prior to joining Public app, he was the National Sales Head for Star Plus. In his previous stints, he has worked in various leadership positions at Snapdeal, ESPN, Network 18, HT Digital.

