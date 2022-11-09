Inshorts appoints Nikhil Taneja as Head of Corp Development & Investor Relations

Inshorts has appointed Nikhil Taneja as Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations and Pavit Singh Katoch as General Counsel to further strengthen its leadership team.

The company also announced the appointment of Abhijeet Ranjan as Chief Revenue Officer of Public app last month.

Prior to his appointment, Taneja spent a decade in the investment banking team at Goldman Sachs. He will lead corporate development efforts, including mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and capital raising.

Pavit Singh Katoch has over 14 years of experience before various judicial fora, including cutting-edge matters concerning intermediary liability, privacy & data protection, cybersecurity and intellectual property. During his last stint as a Partner at Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., he specialised in litigation strategy and routinely represented social media companies such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram before the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.

Ranjan will be responsible for accelerating the overall revenue growth of Public app and creating deeper inroads with national brands aiming for deeper market penetration via vernacular advertising. He comes with a broad experience of over 15 years across top media companies, including Disney Star, Snapdeal, HT and ESPNcricinfo. He has been leading sales teams nationally for the last 11 years and was most recently National Sales Head for Star Plus.

Welcoming the new leaders on board, Deepit Puryakastha, Co-Founder & CSO of Inshorts said, “Innovation is the core of our DNA at Inshorts. Both Inshorts and Public apps were ideated and built to address significant gaps in quality and relevance in the Indian digital information delivery market. While both products were built for India and have achieved phenomenal success, we believe they are globally scalable use cases with significant international appeal. Inshorts is at an inflection point today, and our next phase of growth will be much faster and steeper while maintaining our robust profitability profile. Both Inshorts and Public app are category leaders, and we are delighted to welcome Nikhil, Pavit and Abhijeet to help us further consolidate this leadership position in India and international markets.”

