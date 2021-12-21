Cadbury & Inshorts partner to help users witness solar eclipse with a cookie in new ad

Inshorts, India’s English news app, recently concluded a highly engaging ad on the app that was a part of Cadbury’s Cookie-Clipse campaign for their chocolate center-filled cookie- Chocobakes. Inshorts, which is known for its cutting-edge ad-tech solutions, knitted a unique innovative ad format to commemorate the solar eclipse day that couldn't be observed in India. With 4th December also being World Cookie Day, Cadbury in association with Inshorts helped users to witness this astronomical marvel through the help of a cookie on Snapchat’s AR filter. This intriguing campaign generated a great response with 26 lakh impressions and reached over 16.6 lakh unique viewers with an impressive engagement rate of 17.08%. With this, Inshorts enabled Cadbury to build a deeper connection with its consumers that also led to them garnering the industry’s best engagement rate.

This one-day campaign helped the brand to further create noise about their latest campaign and engage the tech-savvy millennials on the app. The ad opened up with a bright sun with the Cadbury Chocobakes box below it. The advertisement urged viewers to slide along the Cadbury logo to reveal the Cookie-Clipse. As the users get intrigued they slide along the bar, which leads to a cookie emerging from the box and covering the sun that creates a perfect cookie eclipse. The click here button further pushes the user to know what it's like to cookie-clipse the sun for real. Upon tapping the button, users are diverted to snapchat’s AR filter on their smartphone, which when pointed towards the sun, hides it with a cookie to give them an eclipse-like experience in the sky.

Speaking about the partnered campaign with Inshorts, Sunainika Singh, Category Head - Biscuits & Bakes, Mondelez India said, “Cadbury Chocobakes loves celebrating the joy of discovery. The world Cookie Day, coinciding with the Solar Eclipse was a great opportunity for Cadbury Chocobakes center-filled cookies to give a nice surprise to delight our consumers. The Cookie-Clipse AR filter is an innovative interaction with our brand that will definitely find a sweet spot with consumers.”

Speaking about innovation in the ad tech space, Piyush Thakur, National Sales Head at Inshorts, said, “Inshorts being the leader in the short form content space has effectively catered to the changing consumer preferences by consistently investing in ad-tech and thus offering novel and customized ad solutions to brands. With the primary focus on creativity and innovation, the campaign was non-intrusive, interactive, and clutter-free - enabling Cadbury to reach out to its target audience unconventionally and exclusively while instilling excitement for its product.”

Armed with strong user behavior insights combined with creativity and adtech innovation, Inshorts has carved a niche for itself in the digital advertising space with thumb-stopping ad formats like Motion Story, Digital Magazine, Video story, and gesture-controlled ads. Today Inshorts delivers industry-best results for over 1000+ leading brands like Mahindra, Samsung, GSK, Dell, Volkswagen, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Royal Enfield, Mercedes, BMW, and many more.

