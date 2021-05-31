EPIC announces launch of 'Digital Originals' on YouTube

So far, a 12-episode series on Food titled Power Foods and Veshbhusha on History have been launched

EPIC from the house of IN10 Media Network continues to expand its digital footprint with the launch of EPIC Digital Originals, which will deepen the channel’s engagement with its audience via YouTube and Facebook.

Catering to the 18-40 age group, the digital platform will break the clutter with exclusive Indian-specific content in the non-fictional space.

Commenting on EPIC Digital Originals, Nisha Thakkar, AVP - Content & Strategy – EPIC at IN10 Media Network said, “The launch of EPIC Digital Originals is a step towards our commitment, of showcasing premium factual content, as we look to expand our reach among the digital-savvy audience. Our vision is to create best-in-class original content that is made for the digital platform and is culturally relevant.”

So far, a 12-episode series on Food titled Power Foods and Veshbhusha on History have been launched. The channel will soon launch the digital slate on Travel & History namely Epic Explorers and Epicpedia, respectively. The two shows will explore voyages that have documented the evolution of India and dig deep into unknown facts about the country

