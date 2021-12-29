EPIC's ‘Soch Se Aage’ is a step towards reimagining the infotainment space

The new logo symbolizes simplicity and the infinite experiential knowledge looped in together for both new and existing audiences

It was in 2014 that the country got its first channel with a mix of fiction and non-fiction programming focusing on Indian history, folklore, and mythology. And since, then it has been an ‘epic’ journey.

EPIC, the flagship channel of IN10 Media Network, recently announced a brand makeover and a new programming line-up that aims to grow beyond and forge a future for the infotainment genre. The new packaging and content are positioned through a slate of a brand-new tagline – ‘Soch Se Aage’.

Since its beginning as an infotainment channel, the channel has recognised a need and invested on the opportunity for differentiated content. The channel is creating original content that not only explores Indian folklore, history, and culture, but also uses a contemporary storytelling format to appeal to global audiences by fusing the country's rich heritage with current consumption patterns.

The world is changing at a lightning speed and there is an unseen, unknown universe of knowledge, ideas, and stories to showcase our audience through the platform of EPIC. The new logo symbolizes simplicity and the infinite experiential knowledge looped in together for both new and existing audiences.

EPIC has intrigued its audience with ground-breaking shows and will continue to do so by creating content that challenges the infotainment genre's boundaries. On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, December 16th, the channel debuted a new title, Lakshya 1971 – Vayu Sena Ke Veer Yoddha, which tells the story of India's shortest war, the Indo-Pak War of 1971. The one-hour docufilm featured never-before-seen real footage of the event.

The taste of royalty was served once again to its loyal viewers with the launch of the new season of its legacy show Raja Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan.

Taking the channel proposition ahead, the latest two new additions in the programming line-up will be - a new documentary series, India Post – Dhaage Jo Desh Jode, that will showcase the story of the age-old and the most widely distributed postal system in the world. The documentary will highlight its history and evolution in the country as well as its progression in the digital era. Another show, Jugaad Mania, will accentuate stories of ordinary people creating extraordinary innovations with limited resources to solve larger problems.

Homecoming: A Nation's Fight for its People, a marquee show, will highlight the efforts of the people and the government in bringing back all of the stranded Indians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Following the success of its Digital Originals, the channel will launch a number of digital properties in the coming months. EPIC Khoj will focus on discovering the roots of Indian communities, whereas What's in a Name will tell the story of how various cities, rivers, historic sites, and other locations got their names.

Cricket is a religion in India. The new webisode, Short Mid-Wicket Tales, is a treasure trove of unlocking cricket-related stories, factoids, and interesting facts.

The digital platform of the channel has seen organic growth of almost 30% this year and hopes to see it multiply in the coming years.

The channel is available Pan-India in Hindi and English across all cable and DTH platforms as well as on the YouTube and EPIC ON.

