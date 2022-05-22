Let’s #MakeItEpic, says Manforce

Mankind Pharma and Interactive Avenues – A Reprise Network Company – has come together to create a Digital First product launch with a campaign tailor-made for the young, socially active, spirited audience and urged them to #MakeItEpic.



Conceptualized by Interactive Avenues, the ‘Make It Epic’ proposition encourages young Indians to not only confront the ordinary and initiate conversations around the topic of intimate moments, but also empowers them to make the most of their intimate experiences with Epic Condoms.



In a growing market with a low adoption rate and high volume of competition-led conversations; it was imperative to first understand the audiences that the brand wanted to appeal to. The entire launch was built around the insight with a strong call-to-action from brand to urban couples to ‘Make It Epic’



Banking on the insight, Gokul Pillai – Creative Director, North & East, Interactive Avenues weighed in that the audiences are open to and looking for multi-sensory experiences when it comes to intimacy. “We crafted a digital only brand’s visual identity to attract immediate attention. Hence, the launch films were inspired by the Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response mechanism (ASMR) which is known to instil a sedative sensation that begins on the scalp and moves down the body; often nicknamed as Brain Massage. Added emphasis on the background score complemented with jazz notes to heighten the right amount of curiosity about the product and its range, it was highly indexed on the near-perfect scenarios that define the pinnacle of intimate experiences.”



While the one-minute master film launched the whole range, the campaign was also highlighted with short snackable 10-seconders that focused individually on all the product variants: Epic Raspberry and Long Lasting, Epic Fruit Punch and extra dotted, Epic Belgian Chocolate enhanced dots, and Epic Super Thin silk chocolate condoms.



This bold and tempting visual identity was then implemented across all social assets, official website, and e-commerce channels to build a distinct presence of the brand across all platforms.

This Digital First launch is going to be backed by engagement-led activities like influencer activations, branded content, and association in the coming months, to keep the momentum going and to help the audiences #KeepItEpic.



Joy Chatterjee, GM – Marketing, Mankind Pharma, said, “We have always believed in offering our customers world-class products and we wanted to take it up a notch with Epic Condoms; our first move into the premium condoms market. With the change in people's content consumption pattern happening rapidly; digital became our obvious medium of choice to launch the brand and we are glad to have done that with the team at Interactive Avenues.”

