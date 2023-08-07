Kartik Aaryan highlights the role of consent in new Manforce ad
Aaryan has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the condom brand
Mankind Pharma has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. "As the country's number one brand with a remarkable 30% market share, Mankind and Aaryan share a common vision of promoting meaningful conversations and dialogues surrounding consent in their latest campaign - 'Apne partner se puchho,'" said the company.
Driven by its relentless pursuit to redefine pharmaceutical excellence in India, Mankind Pharma recognizes the influential role Kartik Aaryan plays, especially among the younger generation, making him the perfect ambassador to enlighten and sensitize audiences about the paramount significance of consent in today's society. The partnership aims to foster a greater understanding of consent through engaging and informative campaigns.
Speaking about his association with Manforce Condoms, Kartik Aryan shared, "I am glad to associate with Manforce Condoms, a brand that shares my vision of promoting consent and safe sexual practices. It is crucial to create awareness and initiate conversations about the importance of consent in today's society. I am excited to lend my voice to this cause and contribute towards a positive change. Together with Manforce Condoms, we aim to empower individuals to make informed choices and embrace safer sex practices for a healthier future."
Joy Chatterjee, AVP of Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer division commented "We are privileged to have Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador for Manforce Condoms. As a superstar, he has garnered immense admiration both on-screen and off the silver screen. His messages resonate deeply with the youth, who view him as an idol. Kartik's ability to connect with and influence this demographic makes him a perfect fit to advocate for consent. At Manforce, we are acutely aware of the pressing need to elevate conversations around consent, and with Kartik's support, we are confident in our ability to reach a wider audience and drive positive change. Our upcoming campaign will continue our tradition of employing quirky and captivating marketing strategies that have previously disrupted the sensitive contraceptives category, further emphasizing our commitment to promoting sexual health and consent awareness."
Mankind Pharma continues to be socially responsible in its conversations around sexual health and the upcoming campaign around consent will seek to re-emphasize the same while spreading awareness to wider audiences.
We were neither consulted nor informed: ISA's media charter irks agencies
The ISA has released a model agency contract that demands a share in the rebates earned by media agencies and the right to audit the entire agency turnover
By Naziya Alvi Rahman & Sonam Saini | Aug 4, 2023 9:03 AM | 3 min read
The media charter launched by the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) to “safeguard the interests of brands in the advertising industry” has irked media agencies. Most of the agency heads e4m spoke to say the ISA neither consulted nor informed them about it.
While the ISA claims that the charter aims to promote fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry, media agencies are questioning the concerns that the advertisers have raised.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity, the CEO of a major media firm shared, "Transparency is an acceptable request, but a lot of the other stuff, in my opinion, is nonsense. Advertisers want world-class strategy but would pay pennies to agencies, broadcasters and publishers. They expect absurd turnaround times, call for pitches and then award the mandate arbitrarily, want cutting-edge equipment and measurement, but will not pay."
The ISA Media Charter encompasses six crucial areas that, advertisers say, are of paramount concern to them—1) ISA Model Media Agency Agreement which establishes detailed and precise agreements between advertisers and media agencies, 2) zero tolerance to ad fraud, 3) Brand Safety, 4) Viewability, 5) Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data and 6) Cross-Screen Measurement. The model agreement also emphasizes points like right to audit, fare share in rebates received by media agencies.
But according to another media agency head, if the ISA starts auditing digital advertising, it will impact these agencies in a massive way. “So far, most clients were auditing traditional media but not digital. We would ensure they get their KPIs at the promised cost and bargain from the vendors. Anyways our margins are so low,” he said.
“Marketers should consider raising the fee, and instead of saving cost, focus more on efficiency," he suggested.
Another media agency CEO said it is unfair as agencies are supposed to deliver whatever the clients want. “It is a very lopsided and unfair thing for the agencies. Agencies’ commissions have gone down considerably. Now they say advertisers should get a share in the rebate. It is wrong because rebate is based on a certain level of spend. If someone is spending only Rs 20-30 crore and asking for a rebate, it is not possible. You have to spend a certain amount and then we can pass on a share in the rebate.”
The CEO further highlighted that the ISA’s demand of auditing will have huge repercussions. He said they were waiting for the AAAI’s response on the ISA media charter.
Stating similar thoughts, another media agency head said agencies are not in a very good situation. “Agencies are struggling for revenues. When spending goes down, the commissions are so minute that the revenue also goes down. We put so much manpower behind servicing our clients and they have come up with such a contract. It is disappointing and not fair to the agencies.”
“The clients have reduced remuneration to such an extent that profitability is very low. Most of the media agencies work at very low margins of profit and that tends to have an impact on the quality of people and services that they can provide. This has existed as a practice all along. Unless the media entities are also part of it, they're not necessarily bound to open up their accounts for anybody.”
ISA media charter to heavily impact digital agency operations
Industry players say the language of the charter favours advertisers to the detriment of the agencies and that it could slow down the digital transformation of the advertising ecosystem
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 4, 2023 8:33 AM | 3 min read
It was a busy day at media and digital agencies, a day filled with leadership huddles, conferences, and screened calls, as they grappled with a “comprehensive initiative that aims to safeguard the interests of brands by promoting fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry”.
The newly formulated “ISA Media Charter” was released by the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) on Wednesday and addresses six key areas wherein both traditional media and digital agencies are required to revise their business practices. Given the growing digitization across spheres, many of the newly announced measures particularly impact digital agencies.
Sunil Kataria, Chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd., in a statement, said, “As India's advertising media spending continues to surge, it becomes essential to have a clear and equitable framework that protects the interests of brands and fosters healthy relationships between advertisers and media agencies. The ISA Media Charter encompasses six crucial areas that are of paramount concern to advertisers - this emphasizes our commitment to a transparent and consumer-centric media ecosystem.”
As per the document, the ISA Media Charter’s key focus areas include:
- ISA Model Media Agency Agreement: To establish detailed and precise agreements between advertisers and media agencies, particularly considering the substantial media flow and the complexities of the media ecosystem, The Model Media Agency Agreement template, was launched. The template for the Model Media Agreement serves as an initial framework to facilitate personalized agreements tailored to individual media agencies.
- Zero Tolerance to Ad-Fraud: To create a vigilant environment in the industry where ad fraud is unequivocally condemned and stringent measures are adopted to eliminate fraudulent practices.
- Brand Safety: To ensure brands are showcased in secure environments, free from content that may harm their reputation.
- Viewability: To address the challenges posed by digital advancements and to ensure ads are genuinely viewable by the target audience.
- Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data: To establish guidelines for the responsible collection and usage of consumer data, prioritizing privacy and consumer protection.
- Cross-Screen Measurement: To develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, enhancing advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels.
While these are areas that definitely need attention, the seeming shifting of onus squarely onto agencies, with accompanying punitive penalties isn’t exactly appreciated, with the language of the charter being said to favour advertisers to the detriment of the agencies that cater to them.
While the conversation around data privacy and protection as well as data ownership has been only increasing, the actual digital architecture is struggling to keep up with fast-moving data collection practices. And while the global digital ecosystem has been promising a ‘cookieless future’ for some time now, it’s a future that is being continuously postponed, a fact that has blurred the lines of acceptable and capable data collection, storage and use.
A senior digital agency executive, speaking off the record, said that recalibrating for these practices could be a speed bump for the swift digital transformation that the advertising ecosystem is undergoing and could impede further growth, especially of new, smaller players.
Conversely, the argument could be made that since large agencies have more skin in the game, they are liable to take on the burden of change that the charter proposes.
While some digital agencies refused to comment either on or off the record, others requested a little more time so as to be able to address the issues underlined by the charter in their totality and in proper context. Watch this space for more.
Govt not looking to do paid advertising for its I-Day campaign: Apurva Chandra
Prasar Bharati, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help amplify the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 6:43 PM | 1 min read
The central government has launched ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign ahead of the Independence Day on August 15.
I&B secretary Apurva Chandra said, “The campaign is much more ambitious than the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will continue, but this is another level to that campaign.”
Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO, Prasar Bharati, added, “Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan and Akashvani will help actively in amplifying this campaign. Using our radio and broadcast channels, we will try to take this campaign to every corner of the country.”
On the marketing budget of the campaign, Chandra said, “This is the 75th year of independence and we are not looking to do paid advertising for it. This is a social movement and we want every Indian to be a part of it. Hence, just like the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, we are not looking at any budget as such for this.”
As part of the campaign, citizens can offer tributes to the ‘mitti’ of motherland India. They can also take ‘mutthi bhar mitti’ and/or ‘maati ka diya’ to offer their respects to bravehearts who have made the country’s freedom and progress possible.
ISA forms five sub-committees to address pain points with agencies
The sub-committees will address issues including cross-screen measurement, ad fraud, and viewability
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 5:43 PM | 4 min read
The Indian Society of Advertisers, the apex national body representing advertisers across the country, on Wednesday announced the official launch of ISA Media Charter to focus on safeguarding the interests of brands by promoting fair and transparent practices in the advertising industry. To address the major issues with agencies, ISA has constituted five sub-committees to delve further on these focus areas. Based on the reports submitted by these sub-committees, the model contract may be updated.
Talking about the committees, Sunil Kataria, Chairman of ISA and CEO-Lifestyle Business, Raymond Ltd, on Wednesday informed, “We have formed sub-committee and they are in different stages of work. We already formed the sub-committees on cross screen measurement and ad fraud and three committees are formed today on viewability, brand safety and digital media.”
He also shared that some of these committees will have publishers and people from the other ecosystem coming in. “On cross screen measurement we are working with BARC and a lot of work is happening. Our stand is clear that cross measurement is a must in India but it will take some time. The rest of the team are planning to close it by the end of this calendar year,” shared Kataria.
Some of the salient features listed in the charter are:
* Ensure that the terms are signed before the contracted period begins
*Evaluate sharing non-negotiable clauses, at the pitch stage
*Detail a comprehensive list in the Appendices/ Annexures when signing
* Include all important matters that will have a bearing on the working relationship and deliverables
*Cover all entities within the agency group, not just the Agency of Record (AOR).
*Evaluate seeking an annual representation from a representative within the agency holding company
*Confirm the agency’s compliance with all terms of the agreement
*Adjust any areas where there has been non compliance, or changed circumstances
*As part of a Financial Compliance, audit the agency to provide a Management Representation Letter – signed by the Group CFO
*Call out in the Media Agency Agreement that a fee, and the occurrence of it, has been agreed between the two parties – keep the format in the annexure
*Ad verification across all programmatic buying - ensure the operating framework covers ad verification which should include ad fraud, viewability and measurement, and brand safety.
*Review your internal policy on inventory and ensure your standards are mirrored in your contract.
*Ad fraud and viewability should be documented in the contract, to be clear on what is and isn’t acceptable and what will and won’t be considered as fraudulent or viewable.
* Brand safety: What type of inventory is included on your approved list – and excluded via your blocked list – to ensure brand safety? Reviewing and updating the list
*Assign responsibility for the review
*Mandate to approve the list
*Ad serving: Clarify Charge per actual or planned impressions based on KPIs
* Charge at cost or a pre-approved rate card
*What are the timelines for agency response?
*Establish liability and clarity on non payment for breach
The ISA Media Charter key focus areas are:
Zero Tolerance to Ad-Fraud: To create a vigilant environment in the industry where adfraud is unequivocally condemned and stringent measures are adopted to eliminate fraudulent practices.
Brand Safety: To ensure brands are showcased in secure environments, free from content that may harm their reputation
Viewability: To address the challenges posed by digital advancements and to ensure ads are genuinely viewable by the target audience.
Common Minimum Standard for First-Party Data: To establish guidelines for the responsible collection and usage of consumer data, prioritizing privacy and consumer protection.
Cross-Screen Measurement: To develop unified measurement standards for both TV and digital platforms, enhancing advertisers' ability to gauge their campaigns' success across various media channels.
GEC ad volumes saw 5% rise in Jan-Jun’23 compared to Jan-Jun’22: Report
According to the TAM AdEx report, more than 3700 brands were present on TV in the Jan-Jun’23 period
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 3:28 PM | 2 min read
Ad volumes on general entertainment channels (GEC) on television saw a 5% rise in the first half of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 with more than 3700 brands present on TV.
According to the latest TAM AdEx - Half Yearly Advertising Report on GEC TV Channels, the ad volumes rose by 9 % in H1 of 2023 from the same period of 2021. Jan-Jun'22 saw a minor 3% rise over Jan-Jun'21.
It said that food and beverages was the leading sector with 29 % share of GEC ad volumes followed by personal care/hygiene sector with 22 % share. Auto sector made it to the top 10 list of sectors this year and secured the 10th rank, up from 16 in the last H1.
Among the GEC categories during H1 of 2023, ‘Toilet Soaps’ led with 8% share, followed by toilet/floor cleaners, milk beverages, washing powder/liquids, toothpastes, biscuits, shampoos, chocolates, aerated soft drinks and tea. The top 10 categories together added 40% share of GEC ad volumes in Jan-June 2023.
‘Toilet Soaps’ category saw the highest increase in Ad secondages with growth of 91% and 150+ categories registered positive growth.
During both Jan-Jun '23 and Jan-Jun’22, ‘Hindi GEC’ was the leading genre for advertising with 24% share of ad volumes.
As per the report, FMCG dominated the top 10 leading advertisers on GEC with Hindustan Unilever on top during Jan-Jun’23. ‘Britannia Industries' was the new entrant among the top 10 and moved up seven positions in the rankings securing the 8th rank compared to 15 last H1.
Besides these two, the other advertisers are Reckitt Benckiser India, Godrej Consumer Products, Procter and Gamble, Cadburys India, ITC, Coca Cola India, Pepsi Co and Nestle India.
The top 10 advertisers together added 62% share of GEC Ad Volumes during Jan-Jun’23, the report said.
During Jan-June 2023, Harpic Power Plus 10X Max Clean was the top brand followed by Dettol Antiseptic Liquid, Lizol All In 1, Glow & Lovely Advanced Multivitamin, Close Up Ever Fresh, Dettol Toilet Soaps, Harpic Bathroom Cleaner, Horlicks, Surf Excel Easy Wash and Clinic Plus Shampoo.
Top 10 brands that advertised on GEC channels include five each from HUL and Reckitt Benckiser. Over 3700 brands were present on these channels.
Wondrlab creates a vision of marriages in 2050 in its campaign for Bharatmatrimony
The ad campaign transports viewers into a future where AI has revolutionized the wedding experience
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 3:24 PM | 1 min read
Wondrlab has launched its new campaign for Bharatmatrimony which showcases how marriages might look like in 2050. This light-hearted campaign showcases how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can seamlessly play a part and be included in every aspect of the matrimonial journey.
The ad campaign, accessible through the link here, transports viewers into a future where AI has revolutionized the wedding experience. From the grand Barat, elegantly adorned Ghodi, and exuberant Bridesmaids, to the intricately designed Jutti, catering, and the beautifully decorated Mandap - everything is powered by AI, creating an enchanting and personalized celebration.
"At WondrLab, we’ve been studying Different AI tools and using them to enhance our daily work. I think AI can give a big boost to creativity. Anything you think of can be brought to life beautifully, allowing us to think of crazier plots. Our futuristic campaign for Bharatmatrimony exemplifies the extraordinary synergy between AI and creativity, unveiling a glimpse into how marriages in the future will be revolutionized and enriched by the marvels of Artificial Intelligence." stated Amit Akali, CCO and Co- founder of Wondrlab.
Neurobion Forte launches campaign about Vit B deficiency
The campaign highlights what a person suffering from nerve damage goes through daily
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 3, 2023 1:19 PM | 2 min read
Neurobion Forte has launched its new campaign film ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ to continue its efforts on raising awareness around Nerve Health and B-Vitamin deficiency. Launched with the intent to spread awareness around the importance of identifying the early signs of nerve damage, the campaign effectively highlights what a person suffering from nerve damage goes through daily.
The campaign film has been conceptualized by Flirting Vision and narrates the story of a father who misses out on the critical moments of family life because of the symptoms that he experiences owing to nerve damage.
Vijay Kumar Pampana, Marketing Director, P&G Health India said, “We are thrilled to launch the ‘Ab Feel Karega India’ campaign under our flagship brand - Neurobion. As a leading nerve care brand, it is our continuous endeavor to empower consumers to recognize the early symptoms of nerve damage and take the necessary actions to mitigate the effects. Symptoms of B Vitamin deficiency like tingling, numbness, and burning sensations in the hands & feet are often ignored by people and restrict them to enjoy the small moments of joy in their daily life. With this campaign, we have tried to use local verbatims to make these symptoms more relatable, reinforcing how timely diagnosis is important. Through campaigns like ‘Ab Feel Karega India’, we will continue to nudge the masses to take the symptoms of nerve damage seriously and not let them restrict the moments of joy and delight in their life.”
Commenting on the campaign film, Benaifer Mallik, Creative Director, Flirting Vision shared, “Ab Feel Karega India is a very powerful campaign idea and through the film we aimed to deliver the creative energy via compelling storytelling to enhance the senses of the viewer. Our team worked to shape a campaign narrative that we believe can form a one-on-one relationship with the consumer and positively impact the lives of millions of Indians.”
