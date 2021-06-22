Ads that impressed us this fortnight

We are back with our roundup of ads that deftly handled topics like Father's Day, Pride Month, education and Covid awareness

We are back with a brand new edition of exchange4media’s fortnightly series of best ads. Like always, we bring you some of the most creative and impactful ad spots and campaigns that were released between June 04 and June 18 this year. From exceptional creative visualisations to heartwarming storytelling, these ads have left the audience and critics impressed.

Please note, this is not a ranking of ads in any manner. The brands have been arranged alphabetically.

Mamypoko Pants #PapasWhoKnow

Conceptualized by Grapes Digital, Mamypoko Pants’ father’s day campaign is a sweet ad film, showing fathers in a light different from how they are usually perceived, especially while bringing up children. The film shows "Papas who know" changing diapers to feeding the little ones, showcasing that dads' involvement is more than what meets the eyes.

Manforce #BetterEndings

Another one by Grapes Digital, Manforce Condoms’ Father’s Day campaign is a humorous take on the slang “Who’s your daddy?” Created in the brand’s signature tongue-in-cheek style, this extension of #BetterEndings campaign is an interesting one.

Pathkind Diagnostics #HumFarkNahiKarte

Conceptualised by SG Dream Media, the ad is an empathetic representation of the LGBTQ+ community and very beautifully integrates the brand role as well. The ad not just gives out an important message but also keeps the brand and its offerings at the core of its campaign, which is a tremendous feat.

P&G Shiksha Munni

Another heartwarming film, P&G Shiksha’s Munni, talks about the reality of digital education in the pandemic where a slight disturbance in online schooling is a big matter of concern. On the other side of the world, children are still dreaming of going to school in remote parts of the country. Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the film is a moving piece and smartly communicates the brand proposition as well.

Rapido Zaroori Hai Kya

Rapido’s ‘Zaroori Hai Kya’ gives out a strong message that in the current situation of the pandemic, there are certain things that one can avoid doing so that frontline workers have a lesser burden to deal with. The film, in a very quirky manner, asks people to step out only when needed.

