DW partners with IN10 Media Network’s EPIC for Eco India series

The series sheds light on how communities in India are coming up with innovative solutions for a wide gamut of issues such as food shortage, and rising sea levels in Mumbai among others

DW’s flagship TV series, Eco India, which focuses on finding sustainable and environment-friendly solutions for a wide range of issues, launched its Hindi series on IN10 Media Network’s infotainment channel, EPIC.

The Eco India series by DW is an attempt to bring to the masses stories of the change-makers who have found innovative ways to solve the problems faced in day-to-day life as well as across various sectors and industries.

The series sheds light on how communities in India are coming up with innovative solutions for a wide gamut of issues such as food shortage, and rising sea levels in Mumbai among others. It also attempts to showcase some of the impactful stories of sustainable eco-friendly endeavours such as lake conservation in Bengaluru, new ways of taking care of livestock and earning money with cow dung, and recycling of industrial cloth wastes.

Sharing his views on the partnership Adita Jain, Senior AVP ‑ Acquisition & Syndication ‑ Network, IN10 Media Network said, “EPIC is committed in its endeavour to bring to the viewers some of the most exceptional content about India covering a wide range of topics. The Eco India series is the perfect opportunity for us to play our part in generating awareness around the need to adopt environment-friendly solutions for various industrial and domestic challenges. We are delighted to partner with DW.”

Commenting on the partnership Andrés Palacios-Degwitz - Head of Distribution Asia - from DW said “We are delighted to partner with EPIC for the Eco India series to bring to light some of the new age environmental innovations. EPIC has established itself as an India-centric platform for infotainment and Eco India Hindi series fits well in the EPIC content library.”

The Eco India English series is available on EPIC ON.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)