Tejas Mehta, Founding Partner of WYP, exits agency after acquisition by Wondrlab

exchange4media has learnt that Tejas Mehta, Founding Partner and COO of What’s Your Problem has put in his papers after four and a half years with the agency, March 31st is believed to have been his last day with the firm. This comes a few months after the agency headed by Amit Akali was acquired by Saurabh Varma’s Wondrlab.

Confirming the development, Tejas Mehta says, “It has been an amazing journey and we have achieved a lot right from scale to creative glory, to winning and building the brands that we wanted to. Some really pride-worthy work has come out and we have achieved all this in a short span. And I couldn't have been luckier to have been there, doing what I was doing, to help build this brand called WYP along the way. A big thank you to Amit Akali for giving me an opportunity and trusting a young 32-year old who previously had very little experience in running an agency. I shall always be grateful to him.”

Talking about his plans for the future, Mehta says, “It's a very interesting time right now, overall the world is going through quite a bit of change and I think digital transformation, marketing automation is the way forward. And these are some of the interest areas for me that I hope to explore in future. I'm also setting myself up for a challenge to see what can I focus on beyond advertising or marketing. So this next phase is to sort of introspect and figure out what it is that I would want to do next.”

Talking about his association with Mehta, Amit Akali, Co-Founder and CCO, Wondrlab says, “Tejas has had a key role to play in the WYP journey to success and the momentum we achieved over the last few years. Wishing him the very best in the next phase of his life. Whatever he does, I am sure he’s always going to be a WYPite at heart and maybe even in action as we intend to continue to collaborate where we can.”

Tejas Mehta had joined What's Your Problem (WYP) Brand Solutions in 2016 as a founder-member and director - strategy and account management. Mehta has 15+ years of experience and prior to his stint at WYP, he was a senior director - strategy and innovations at Mindshare. He has also worked with Ogilvy One, Contract, Pinstorm, and Mindshare and has helped build brands like Amazon, Johnnie Walker, Spotify, Arrow, Tanishq, Dailyhunt, Ajio, Lenovo, Asian Paints, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Disney, HSBC, Jaguar Land Rover, Free Basics (FB), Castrol, Star Network, Byju's, Diageo portfolio, Adlabs Imagica and Housing.com.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)