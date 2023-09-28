Saregama acquires 52% stake in Pocket Aces for Rs 174 crore
Another 41% stake will be acquired in next 15 months at pre-agreed multiples
The company said the transaction will consist of Saregama acquiring 51.82% of the issued and paid-up share capital in the first tranche for Rs 174 Cr. The remaining 40.79% of the acquisition would be on the basis of the adjusted equity value of Saregama’s holdings or the enterprise value of PocketAces, whichever is higher. Overall, the company intends to buy as much as 92.6 percent in the future.The company has not stipulated the date for executing the full acquisition.
"This acquisition will further strengthen Saregama’s strategic ambition to take leadership positon in New Music across all Indian languages. Pocket Aces, a Youth-focussed digital content creator and publisher, boasts of an IP catalog of over 3000 content pieces ranging across web series, sketches, music videos and reels on its channels FilterCopy, Nutshell and Gobble, and releases over 30 new pieces of content every day. The company’s talent management arm, Clout, manages over 100+ digital influencers, and its long-form studio, Dice Media, has created relatable youth-centric web series across OTT platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, and Amazon," said Saregama.
"Acquiring Pocket Aces will add on a whole new dimension of IP and a distribution network of over 95 million followers, which Saregama will leverage to further popularize its music library among the 18-35 audience segment. It will also create synergies across the artiste & influencer management and long-format video creation businesses of the two companies," it added.
Avarna Jain, Vice Chairperson Saregama, said, "This acquisition signifies the confluence of tradition and innovation. While we have always been leaders in the realm of music and media, this partnership with Pocket Aces will add new dimensions to our business as we tap into the burgeoning young digital audiences."
The transaction is an all-cash deal.
e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet to be held on September 15 in Kanpur
At the roundtable, experts will share insights on the theme 'Building Bharat-First Brands'
By e4m Desk | Sep 13, 2023 9:06 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group is set to host the much-awaited e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet on September 15 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The one-of-its-kind gathering will see the coming together of business owners, Managing Directors, CEOs and other business leaders of Kanpur under one roof and explore key topics of brand building. Driving the theme 'Building Bharat-First Brands', industry experts from across the city will share insights on the current scenario of the markets where MNCs and mega corporations are looking to take over the Indian market in their respective sectors.
The experts will throw light on several key topics like customer segmentation outside India's metros, integrating localization into the vertical stack, Online vs physical models where the leaders will discuss what works for Bharat, and more. The real Bharat-based brands are becoming the forerunners of legacy and tradition and the leadership these regional brands, which are rooted to their culture, are creating through a customer-first approach.
At the e4m-Zee Media roundtable, participants will discuss the business journey of brands, their success strategies, and challenges faced by them in the Indian market and how they contribute to the growth of regional and national economy. Several seasoned experts from the media, advertising, and marketing ecosystem will also participate in the event.
Our speakers for the e4m-Zee Media Business Leaders Meet include Rishi Katyal, Panem Steels Pvt Ltd, Rajeev Kumar Dwivedi, TTRC at LOHIA CORP LTD; Yogesh Agarwal, Rimjhim Ispat Ltd; Abhishek Gupta, Ashok Griha Udyog Kendra Private Limited; Rishabh Jain, Kataria Ecotech Pvt Ltd; RC Gulati, Jyoti Capsule Pvt. Ltd; Ajay Lohia, Threads (India) Ltd; Raman Tandon, Aditya flexipack; Udit Narain Trivedi, Naraina Group of Institutions and Divyansh Agarwal, KD Polymers Pvt. Ltd.
Gaurav Burman of Dabur acquires 7.5% stake in mental health start-up Mitsu
The company also has as angel investors successful entrepreneurs including Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj Singh and Harpreet Singh Grover
By e4m Desk | Sep 12, 2023 3:39 PM | 2 min read
Gaurav Burman, a member of the Burman family and Director of Dabur International, has acquired a strategic 7.5% stake in healthcare start-up Mitsu. Mitsu is a mental health tech start-up offering a convenient and scientific self-therapy program that helps individuals who feel anxious or depressed build skills for lifelong emotional well-being.
"I am delighted to be a part of this healthcare revolution called Mitsu. Mental Health is an extremely important issue and affects most of us at some stage in our lives. Mitsu has developed a science-based approach to helping those who feel anxious or depressed in a novel, confidential, and affordable manner. I have been a firm believer in Mitsu from the very beginning, as early as its concept stage. This investment is part of my mission to invest in companies that are shaping the future of healthcare through innovative and people-centered solutions. I am confident that Mitsu will continue to take this fast-growing business to even greater heights,” said Gaurav Burman, who has now joined the board of Mitsu.
The company also has as angel investors successful entrepreneurs including Shivashish Chatterjee and Yuvraj Singh (founders of DMI Finance) and Harpreet Singh Grover (who founded and exited CoCubes).
“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Gaurav Burman as an investor in Mitsu. His support and guidance will help us move ahead with our strategy to create an accessible, convenient, and scalable solution for mental healthcare that can benefit over 40% of the adult population,” said Mitsu founder Mr. Amit Singh.
Reliance Retail acquires 51% stake in Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma brand
The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 7:06 PM | 2 min read
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) signs a joint venture with Alia Bhatt’s conscious clothing brand of kids and maternity-wear, Ed-a-Mamma for a 51% majority stake.
“RRVL aims to take the brand on a dynamic growth trajectory by closely collaborating with founder Alia Bhatt and leveraging the management strength of its subsidiary Reliance Brands Limited to spearhead the business. This partnership also marks a significant step forward in promoting sustainable fashion for the younger generation,” stated a press release.
Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12-year olds. In a significant stride last year, the brand expanded its range to include maternity-wear which was thoughtfully timed to coincide with Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy which was soon followed-up with a line for infants and toddlers - further demonstrating the brand's versatility.
“At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry,” said Isha Ambani, Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.
“Alia’s daughter and my twins are two weeks apart and we pretty much went through our pregnancies at the same time coincidentally wearing Ed-a-Mamma maternity, and now dressing our children in Ed-a-Mamma kidswear, which they love! So, this is special – The product, brand and the partnership are especially close to my heart,” added Isha Ambani on a personal note.
Speaking about the joint venture, Alia Bhatt said, “Isha and I found a wavelength as two new moms discussing what mothers want. I told her what we were already doing at Ed-a-Mamma and how there’s scope to do so much more. She said Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed-a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do.”
The partnership will see the brand grow into new areas like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly. Also on the anvil is children's story books and an animated series that will breathe life into the enchanting world of Ed-a-Mamma, the release stated.
Tata in talks to acquire 51% stake in Haldiram’s: Report
If the deal is successfully concluded, it would see the Indian conglomerate directly compete with Pepsi and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail
By e4m Desk | Sep 6, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Bloomberg expands India-centric offerings
The new content includes a newsletter authored and curated by Bloomberg senior editor Menaka Doshi
By e4m Desk | Sep 5, 2023 4:11 PM | 2 min read
Bloomberg News is expanding its India-centric offerings spanning digital platforms and Bloomberg TV, it was announced today.
The new content includes a newsletter authored and curated by Bloomberg senior editor Menaka Doshi, who has more than 27 years of experience reporting on Indian business and markets.
Bloomberg’s enhanced India coverage across platforms includes:
- India Edition with Menaka Doshi: Launched on August 31, this weekly newsletter is an insider's guide to India as an emerging economic powerhouse, and the billionaires and businesses behind its rise. Leveraging the unique insights of Bloomberg journalist Menaka Doshi, this newsletter will help readers make sense of the robust India growth story, from within. It will offer the best of Bloomberg's exclusive reporting on India.
- In-depth G-20 coverage: With the world’s attention turning to India as it hosts the B20 and G20 Summits, Bloomberg TV will launch a four-part video series ‘Is This India's Moment?’ and broadcast special TV programming around the G20, hosted by Menaka Doshi and Chief International Correspondent for Southeast Asia, Haslinda Amin. A special team of Bloomberg reporters will cover the high-level summit through exclusive stories and a live, rolling blog throughout the first week of September.
- India Focus TV Segment: Airing every day at 9:10 AM IST globally, the ongoing India Focus segment on Bloomberg TV features business interviews with influential Indian newsmakers.
- New Voices India: Since 2018, Bloomberg has sponsored intensive media training workshops, individualized for women and diverse executives in business and finance in 15 global cities and counting. A new cohort for India will be launched this October.
- Enhanced financial markets coverage: Bloomberg News continues to deepen its analysis of Indian asset markets. New and upcoming offerings on the Terminal include Non-Deliverable Forwards/Options Insights, a Weekly Cross-Asset Newsletter and a Weekly Derivatives Newsletter that harness the power of data and analytics.
Who will be IMPACT Person of the Year, 2022?
The award recognises and celebrates excellence in the advertising, media and marketing ecosystem
By e4m Desk | Sep 4, 2023 5:21 PM | 3 min read
The much-awaited list of nominees for the IMPACT Person of the Year (IPOY) award for 2022 is finally out! Like every year, this year too, we have a stellar list of nominees for IPOY. The marketing and advertising world is keen to know who will be the IMPACT Person of the Year, 2022. The game-changers who made it to the nominees for the 18th edition this year include Aman Gupta, Co-founder & CMO, boAt; Darpan Sanghvi Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Company; Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder & CIO, Mamaearth and Varun Alagh Co-founder & CEO, Mamaearth; Harsh Jain, Co-founder and Culture Enforcement Officer, Dream 11; Harsh Mariwala, Founder & Chairman, Marico; Mohit Burman, Chairman, Dabur India Ltd; N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons.
The other great minds who have made to the nomination list of the prestigious award are Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd; Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Lenskart; RS Agarwal, Co-founder & Chairman Emeritus, Emami Limited; RS Goenka, Co-founder & Non-Executive Chairman, Emami Limited; Sanket Ray, President, India & Southwest Asia, The Coca-Cola Company; Vineeta Singh & Kaushik Mukherjee, Co-founders, Sugar Cosmetics.
The nomination list exemplifies the spirit of the ‘IMPACT Person of the Year’ award by pushing boundaries, challenging the status quo, and making a lasting impact in the industry. The nominees’ contributions serve as an inspiration and a testament to the power of dedication, innovation and creativity.
IPOY is presented to one or more individuals who have made an impact in the advertising, media and marketing sphere and influenced the industry with their significant contribution. IPOY, the exchange4media Group’s flagship property, recognizes and celebrates the best minds who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership qualities and outstanding contributions to the industry during their career. The person/s should have made a substantial contribution to his/her own business as well as industry bodies and the practice adopted by him/her should have had far-reaching effects in the foreseeable future.
The past winners include Sanjiv Mehta, then CEO and MD of HUL (2021), Sanjiv Puri, Chairman & MD of ITC Ltd (2020), Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO, Byju’s (2019); Rajan Anandan, then MD, Google India (2018); Baba Ramdev of Patanjali Ayurved (2017); Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm (2016), Arnab Goswami, former President & Editor-in-Chief, Times Now and ET Now (2015), Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (2014); Vineet Jain, MD, Times Group (2013); Ambika Soni, then Minister for Information & Broadcasting (2012), amongst others.
Brand Aid wins creative mandate of Colors Gujarati
The operations will be handled by Brand Aid’s Ahmedabad office
By e4m Desk | Sep 4, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Colors Gujarati has awarded its creative mandate to Brand Aid. The operations will be handled by Brand Aid’s Ahmedabad office.
Colors Gujarati has been steadily gaining popularity, captivating both rural and urban audiences with its engaging content. Hiten Shah, Director of Brand Aid Pvt. Ltd., shared his excitement about working with Colors Gujarati, saying, “Being affiliated with Colors Gujarati is an esteemed opportunity. Engaging in projects that endorse entertainment, art, and creativity would be a truly exhilarating experience for the entire team.”
This partnership between Colors Gujarati and Brand Aid is poised to bring forth innovative and compelling creative solutions, further enhancing Colors Gujarati's position as a leading entertainment channel.
Brand Aid is a creative agency based in Ahmedabad, specialising in comprehensive branding and communication services. With a 25-year legacy, it has earned a reputation for delivering innovative and strategic creative solutions across diverse industries.
