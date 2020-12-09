Spring Brand Solutions ropes in Praveen Raj as Creative Partner

Raj will lead the creative and ideation functions and be responsible for raising the overall creative output of the firm

Spring Brand Solutions, the latest venture by Kaizad Pardiwalla and Harshad Hardikar, has brought Praveen Raj on board as Creative Partner. He will lead the creative and ideation functions and be responsible for raising the overall creative output of the firm.

Praveen brings nearly 2 decades of experience specializing in digital advertising. Before Spring, he was Senior Creative Director at The Digital Street and prior to that was leading creative across West & South for Isobar.

Talking about the new venture, Praveen said, "Creating an agency based on the network model has been a dream of mine since 2011. So when Harshad & Kaizad reached out to me with their idea for Spring, I jumped at the chance. They were my mentors at Ogilvy when I was at the beginning of my career, so I know that they are the best at what they do. And I believe the time is right for what Spring is trying to do. I'm thrilled to be part of this team and looking forward to some interesting times!"

Speaking on the partnership, Harshad said, "We are delighted to have Praveen on-board. We have worked together extensively and understand each other well. I have always seen him coming up with bold and unique creative ideas that are focused on results. Moreover, we are in the process of building a unique model through Spring and Praveen is the perfect choice for that.”

Kaizad added, “When Harshad and I started out with the Collaborative Agency concept we both agreed that our creative partner needed to be as strong a believer in this concept as we were. Praveen is not only a creative star but his passion and belief in the network model and in our mission of Responsive Creative – to deliver business results and positive ROI to clients on the back of data, technology and creative – makes him the perfect fit for Spring Brand Solutions. Over the years I have seen Praveen evolve into one of the finest creative minds today and I’m sure he will add tremendous value to both Spring and our client’s businesses.”

Spring Brand Solutions was launched in November of this year with a unique business model promising direct involvement of the partners throughout every project, working with a network of specialists and performance-based fee structures.