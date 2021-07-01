Visa appoints Leo Burnett India as creative partner

Visa has appointed Leo Burnett India as their creative communications partner. The account will be handled by the agency’s Mumbai office.

Leo Burnett is a part of the Publicis Groupe who globally handles the media and production mandate for the brand and provides support for local work globally.



Speaking about the appointment Sujatha V. Kumar, Head – Marketing, India and South Asia, Visa said “The Indian payments landscape is at an inflection point with many new consumers and businesses going digital. To help execute our vision for the brand and stay relevant to our audiences, we were looking for the best-in-class innovative thinking and creative capabilities. We found the perfect fit with team Leo Burnett India and we look forward to a successful partnership and some great work.”

Speaking about the win Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “Visa is one of the world’s biggest payment technology brands and is transforming the digital payments landscape in India. At Leo Burnett, we always look forward to working with brands that use technology to fuel progress. Also, with Visa being aligned with the Publicis Groupe globally, this partnership helps us demonstrate and leverage our ‘Power of One’ capabilities and gives us the platform to build a seamless narrative for the brand across markets. We are looking forward to this journey.”

