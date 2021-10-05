OnMobile Global ropes in Lowe Lintas as creative partner

OnMobile Global Ltd, a global player in mobile entertainment, has appointed Lowe Lintas Bangalore as the creative agency for ONMO - its mobile cloud-gaming platform. ONMO aims to redefine the gaming experience by bringing together E-Sports, Social Features and AI-Powered Analytics. The scope entails creating the positioning, guidelines and assets, designing the creative strategy and conceiving integrated marketing and advertising campaigns for the brand.

Globally, the future of the gaming industry will witness exponential growth. A report forecasts that the global gaming market was worth $167.9 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $287.1 billion by 2026. Cloud-based gaming will continue to grow its share in the pie, especially as it allows users access to a premium gaming experience even without expensive consoles or devices. ONMO is well-placed to benefit from the tailwinds of the industry. ONMO has also introduced an industry-first proprietary feature in the form of ‘Moments’ that are a curated set of short format gameplay content, created from popular casual games, and users can play these Moments without needing to play the entire level. Lowe Lintas will build mind space for ONMO in the rapidly growing global gaming market.

Commenting on the appointment, Pallavi Nayak, Director Marketing and Communications, OnMobile Global; Global Head of Marketing, ONMO said: "As we embarked on the journey to launch ONMO, our D2C mobile cloud-gaming platform, we were looking to partner with a global, forward-thinking, and consumer-first agency who identified with our passion & understood our vision. Lowe Lintas stood true for that and more, and we’re absolutely delighted to partner with them! Looking forward to doing some groundbreaking work together."

Talking about the win, Sonali Khanna, Executive Director and Branch Head - South, Lowe Lintas said: "The gaming industry has seen a steady growth since the mid-80s, but the rise of internet and mobile in the 21st century has really pushed it into top gear. Companies like ONMO, that offer totally fresh and immersive gaming experiences, are going to be at the vanguard of this incredible growth story. At Lowe Lintas, we believe bleeding-edge products deserve future-focused strategies, combined with consumer-centric storytelling. To put it in gaming terms, we've got itchy trigger fingers as we team up with ONMO to storm the Leaderboards!"

Lowe Lintas Bangalore is already working on the account and will soon come up with an integrated campaign.

