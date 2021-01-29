Beeing Social wins media duties for Peepul Tree

The agency will be offering digital marketing capabilities, including SEO, social, web, mobile, analytics, media planning, and buying activation to enhance brand equity and awarenes

Beeing Social, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency, has won the media duties for Peepul Tree, an online platform that brings together some of India’s finest artisans to tell their story, showcase their art and allow you to own a part of it.

Mini Menon, Advisor on the Board of Peepul Tree, says, “Peepul Tree is a platform for Indian artisans. It allows them to come online and access markets across India and the World. Digital media allows us to bridge gaps of geography and we are happy to have Beeing Social as our partner for our reach out.”

Commenting on the win, Abhishek Singh Rajpurohit Co-founder of Beeing Social says, “We’re glad to have Peepul Tree on-board. With our expertise in digital marketing and with social media mapping tools at our disposal, our team is gearing up to give them broad exposure in the digital arena.”

As a part of the mandate, the agency will be offering digital marketing capabilities, including SEO, social, web, mobile, analytics, media planning, and buying activation to enhance brand equity and awareness.

