ASCI ropes in Infectious Advertising as creative partner

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has appointed Infectious Advertising, an independent and integrated agency, as their creative partner. Infectious Advertising will provide ATL, BTL, and Digital creative services to ASCI along with strategic support for campaign development and audience outreach programs.

“It's an absolute honour to be brought on board as ASCI's creative partner and we look forward to doing some path-breaking work for them.” Nisha Singhania and Ramanuj Shastry, Founding Partners of Infectious Advertising, stated.

