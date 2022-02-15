Spring Brand Solutions wins 3 new clients & 2 strategic partnerships

The marketing firm will cover positioning and branding strategy for NephroPlus, nationwide campaign for Kangaroo Kids and digital marketing duties for Pawpstar

Spring Brand Solutions, founded by Kaizad Pardiwalla and Harshad Hardikar with Praveen Raj as Creative Partner, has announced a variety of new engagements with NephroPlus - India's largest network of dialysis centres, Kangaroo Kids International Preschool, and The Pawpstar Co. - An online pet accessories store by Aditya Birla New Age. In addition, Spring also announced strategic partnerships with CXSphere - an award-winning data analytics firm and Orbo AI - a computer vision and AI powered imaging firm.

The engagements cover a wide spectrum from positioning and branding strategy for NephroPlus to a nationwide campaign for Kangaroo Kids that covers everything from ATL to BTL. They're also handling all digital marketing duties for Pawpstar including SEO, performance marketing campaigns and Social Media Management. In addition, they've also designed the identity and all collateral for the Best Years Program by Welldercare - India's first Lifestyle As A Service (LAAS) retirement living network of resorts, whose brand identity was crafted by Spring last year.

Speaking on the wins, Kaizad said, "My favourite part is how different the types of engagement are. From the NephroPlus project which was very internal oriented to the kind of work we've got breaking soon for Kangaroo Kids and Pawpstar - each project got us to call on different types of skills and that really shows the Spring model is working."

With the new portfolio of clients, Spring is also entering into a strategic partnership with CXSphere to leverage their big data expertise to deliver better results. They've also partnered with Orbo AI to bring cutting-edge Martech & Fintech solutions to their clients across India.

Talking about the partnerships, Harshad said, "With these new partnerships we're able to offer our clients the kind of high-end data analytics and future focussed technologies that are crucial to becoming leaders in this space and constantly evolve ourselves to address needs of our clients effectively."

