Harshad Hardikar and Kaizad Pardiwalla launch Spring Brand Solutions

The agency aimed at start-ups and SMEs insists on taking up only a limited number of projects at a time, so the founders can be directly involved at every stage with the clients

Former colleagues at Publicis Groupe, Harshad Hardikar and Kaizad Pardiwalla have come together to launch a new venture called Spring Brand Solutions with a unique business model. Spring is aimed at start-ups and SMEs, offering everything from brand strategy to creative content and strong performance marketing systems, with a special focus on digital solutions. Harshad Hardikar is ex COO of Indigo Consulting and CMO of Puranik Builders and Kaizad Pardiwalla, ex COO of the 120 Media Collective, former CCO of Orchard Advertising and founder of KPC.

Talking about the venture Kaizad says, "We want to set our clients up for success by delivering strong ROI and positive business impact using a combination of data analytics, technology and creativity along with tailored Go-to-market strategies across all digital channels."

Spring insists on taking up only a limited number of projects at a time, so the founders can be directly involved at every stage with the clients. They bring together specialized teams based on each client's specific requirements and explore performance-based fee structures depending on the nature of the project.

Harshad adds, "We know each other for many years and both of us believe in doing right things in the right way. We think it's important in today's world of extreme customization that data points across mediums work hand-in-hand to create differentiated creative solutions and that's exactly what we will aim for. We know this approach will deliver big results for our clients and that gives us the confidence to accept remuneration based on results”.

Spring also offers innovative models like 'Responsive Creative' that updates creative content based on audience interactions and proprietary tools like 'Springboard' that customizes marketing messages for different stages in the consumer's purchase journey layered with media performance to deliver an ROI matrix pre-campaign.