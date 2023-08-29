Kaizad Pardiwalla named GM, Mumbai & Chief Digital Officer at BBDO India
He will head the Mumbai operations and report to CEO Suraja Kishore
BBDO India has appointed Kaizad Pardiwalla as General Manager- Mumbai & Chief Digital Officer. Along with leading the digital transformation, Kaizad will head the Mumbai operations, and will report to Suraja Kishore, CEO - BBDO India.
Kaizad started his advertising journey in 2004, starting at a prestigious agency and eventually rising to leadership roles within the industry. By 2007, his journey had led him to the role of National Head at a digital and direct marketing arm, where he drove significant growth alongside major clients including American Express, Cadbury, CISCO, IBM, ICICI Lombard, ITC, The Economist, and Vodafone, among others. In this period, he spearheaded the agency's digital transformation, leaving an indelible imprint on its trajectory.
Throughout his extensive two-decade career, Kaizad's expertise has shone across an array of brands, showcasing his impact with notable names such as Amazon, Wipro, Viacom 18, Unilever, Fiat, Ferrero, Virgin Mobile, Colgate-Palmolive, Tang, TVS, Tata AIG, MTV, Pfizer, and ICICI Cards, among others.
As a marketing communications specialist with over 20 years of experience in Advertising, Digital, and Direct Marketing, Kaizad has been at the forefront of creating brand value and driving business growth across start-ups, growing brands, and iconic names. He's a transformation specialist known for jump-starting stagnant companies and propelling them to high double-digit growth.
Commenting on Kaizad’s appointment, Suraja Kishore, CEO-BBDO India said, “Agencies of the future will be shaped by people who can dig their experience as big data and can use their intuition to latch onto possibilities of tomorrow- Kaizad is one such rare talent that we are delighted to have on board with us. A thorough bred professional who has under his belt over 20 years of big data on building brands and business, with Kaizad on our team we at BBDO India are best geared to reimagine the business of advertising and to offer services across customer journey to our clients.”
Speaking about his appointment, Josy Paul, Chairman & CCO, BBDO India added, “I’ve known Kaizad from his early days in the industry. He led the digital transformation at some of India’s biggest agencies. His understanding of the digital landscape and the opportunity for brands to leverage data and maximise new media and content is exceptional. We are grateful that he chose us as his next big career move. He could easily have been the new age CMO of a large multinational tech company in India. In our hearts we know it’s going to be a rewarding partnership.
On joining BBDO India, Kaizad said, “It is a privilege to join the agency which has created some of the most memorable work of our times. What’s even more exciting, is that Josy and Suraja refuse to rest on their past accomplishments - they want to shape the future of brands and businesses. Their visionary outlook, candidness and focus on creating a dynamic work culture inspired me to partner with them on this journey. We want to set our clients up for success by delivering strong RoI and fostering positive business impact using a combination of data analytics, technology and creativity combined with tailored Go-to-Market strategies across all digital channels.”
Jaydeep Shah joins Sun Pharma as CMO of Consumer Health Business
Shah stepped down as Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of India of German personal care brand Sebamed India two months ago
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 28, 2023 11:12 AM | 1 min read
Jaydeep Shah has joined Sun Pharma as the Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Marketing, Consumer Health Business at Sun Pharma.
He announced the move on LinkedIn: "Really excited to get an opportunity to lead portfolio of brands which have been iconic & category creators in supplements & pain management."
Shah is the former Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of India of German personal care brand Sebamed India. Two months ago, he announced his departure on LinkedIn: "I left Sebamed last week, where I had the opportunity to gain valuable experience and also learn many new things. Working in a fast-paced /startup-like environment, I discovered NOT approaching things strictly by the rule book also works, business & brands at different maturity stage respond very differently to various inputs, Sometimes smaller things can be even bigger! And much much more!
My journey at Sebamed has been an incredibly satisfying one - we witnessed a faster business growth backed by establishing meaningful connections with consumers across various categories."
He has also had a long stint with Unilever, fulfilling various leadership roles at Indian and global levels.
He started his career with CEAT as a Marketing management trainee.
Castrol India appoints Rohit Talwar as Vice President & Head of Marketing
The appointment will be effective November 1, 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 5:55 PM | 2 min read
Castrol, a lubricant manufacturer, has announced the appointment of Rohit Talwar as Vice President and Head of Marketing, effective 1 November 2023. Talwar will succeed Jaya Jamrani in this role, who has decided to take a one-year sabbatical.
Talwar will be responsible for steering Castrol's comprehensive marketing strategies to deliver growth and value for our customers and shareholders. He will also join the Castrol India Leadership Team.
Talwar brings with him a wealth of experience, possessing 21 years of proficiency in leading high-performance multicultural teams across various levels and assignments, locally and globally. His distinguished career spans both developed and growth markets within the Castrol group.
Talwar's journey with Castrol India commenced in June 2004 when he joined as a Management Trainee. Over the years, he has made significant contributions to the brand's growth in diverse roles, including Sales Manager, Bikes Brand Manager, and Cricket Sponsorship Activation Manager. Mr. Talwar notably served as the Global Brand Manager in the Commercial Vehicles Category, where he played a pivotal role in the development and launch of the internationally acclaimed Castrol VECTON brand.
In 2017, Talwar returned to Castrol India Limited, where he held prominent positions such as Head of Brand and Communication and Deputy Vice President of Marketing for India.
Since 2019, Talwar has been leading marketing for Castrol Vietnam. In this capacity, he has overseen both B2C and B2B marketing initiatives, driving innovation and delivering substantial business growth in the Vietnamese market.
"Castrol India wishes to express its heartfelt gratitude to Jaya Jamrani for her invaluable contributions during her tenure as VP and Head of Marketing. Jamrani has decided to take a well-deserved sabbatical in line bp’s flexible working policy," the comany said.
Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director of Castrol India, states, "Rohit's wealth of experience, unwavering commitment, and exemplary track record within the Castrol family perfectly align with the demands of this role. We are assured that his leadership will further elevate our marketing endeavors and contribute significantly to our continued success."
Talwar conveyed his enthusiasm for his new role, saying, "I am deeply honored to accept this appointment and eagerly anticipate rejoining the Castrol India team. I look forward to collaborating closely with our exceptionally talented team to propel our marketing initiatives to new heights and further uphold Castrol's legacy of excellence."
Talwar holds a Science degree from the University of Mumbai and an MBA in marketing from ISB, Hyderabad.
CaratLane appoints Avnish Anand as CEO
Anand has had a long-standing association with CaratLane and was a part of the founding team
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 4:02 PM | 2 min read
CaratLane Trading Private Limited (‘CaratLane’) today announced the appointment of Avnish Anand, currently Chief Operating Officer of CaratLane, as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Avnish, an alumnus of ISI Kolkata and IIM Lucknow, was employee No.1 at CaratLane and an integral part of the founding team. He has played a stellar role in building CaratLane into what it is today.
Gurukeerthi Gurunathan, another veteran of CaratLane and the person who has built the technology infrastructure that powers CaratLane’s omni channel business and digital experiences, will continue to play an important role as the Chief Technology Officer of CaratLane. Guru is a seasoned technology leader who holds a master’s degree from IIM Bangalore and has worked with some marquee fortune 500 companies including a stint in Silicon Valley.
Titan, on 19th August 2023, had announced acquisition of the full stake held by the Founder, Mithun Sacheti and his family members subject to completion of customary regulatory approvals.
Commenting on the announcement, C K Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan, said: “We are delighted to appoint Avnish as CaratLane’s new Chief Executive Officer. Avnish comes with exceptional strategic and people leadership capabilities and has been instrumental in making CaratLane the true omni channel brand. As CaratLane and CaratLaners look to the future with great excitement and confidence, I am sure Avnish will provide the right leadership that will enable the creation of the highest standards of excellence in everything we do and reach for the stars through those standards.”
Manisha Dey named Head of Devotional & Music Division at Shemaroo Entertainment
She has 25+ years’ experience in the media and entertainment industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 1:09 PM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment has appointed Manisha Dey as Head of the Devotional & Music category.
With an illustrious career spanning 25+ years in the media and entertainment industry, Manisha Dey brings a wealth of experience to her new role.
Her career milestones include leading content and partnerships at Gaana. Through path-breaking partnerships, she spearheaded Gaana's content strategy and played a significant role in maintaining its leadership by launching market-defining, industry-first and exclusive Music & Entertainment flagship properties, including highly successful independent original music series ‘Gaana Originals’ and ‘Gaana Film Exclusives’.
Prior to Gaana, Manisha Dey has led content portfolios at leading music labels including Saregama-HMV, Tips Music & Films, Music-Today, Milestone-EMI etc. and served as National Content Head-VAS role at IDEA cellular. Her extensive expertise in music, films, value-added services, streaming business, and partnerships has positioned her as a seasoned industry leader and mentor. In her new role, Manisha will report to Arpit Mankar and Mohan Gopinath.
Commenting on the appointment of Manisha Dey, Arpit Mankar, Head of Non-Bollywood Category at Shemaroo Entertainment, stated, "We extend a hearty welcome to Manisha Dey, who joins Shemaroo as the Head of the Devotional & Music Category. Her remarkable professional journey and achievements underscore her visionary acumen. With her extensive experience and a well-established track record across diverse facets of the music and entertainment industry, particularly in the devotional genre, we are confident that she will play a pivotal role in shaping the strategic course of our Devotional & Music landscape. We eagerly anticipate the fresh insights and perspectives she will bring to our content portfolio.”
Manisha conveyed her enthusiasm about her new role, remarking, "I am thrilled to become a part of Shemaroo Entertainment and lead the Devotional & Music category. With my music industry experience and passion for multiple music genres, I am committed to crafting content that resonates deeply with our audience. Shemaroo's reputation as a content powerhouse provides a unique platform to explore innovative approaches to deliver devotional, non-film and diverse musical experiences that touch the hearts of millions.”
Dream11 elevates Nikhil Lodha to VP – Marketing
He has been with the company for nearly 8 years and was earlier AVP - Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:00 PM | 1 min read
Dream11 has elevated Nikhil Lodha as Vice President - Marketing.
He has been with the company for nearly 8 years and was earlier the AVP of Marketing.
Prior to Dream11, Lodha was with TED.
He has also worked with Deloitte and CARE Ratings.
Kavindra Mishra elevated as Executive Director & CEO of Shoppers Stop
Prior to this, Mishra was Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 10:43 AM | 2 min read
Shoppers Stop has announced the promotion of Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO Homestop, as its Executive Director & CEO, subsequent to the resignation of its Managing Director & CEO, Venu Nair. He has been appointed for a three-year term.
Before joining Shoppers Stop as Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop, Kavindra Mishra (Kavi) was working as the Managing Director and CEO of House of Anita Dongre, which has brands like AND, Anita Dongre and Global Desi.
Prior to that, Kavi served as the Managing Director at Pepe Jeans India for a period of 6 years and managed the transition of company from a JV to a 100% subsidiary of Pepe Jeans Global. Kavi was instrumental in making Pepe Jeans as an aspirational and profitable denim brand.
Kavi was a co-founder in Zovi.Com, a start-up funded by Tiger Global & Saif Partners. Economic Times has recognised him with the Inspiring CEO Award 2022 within the retail and lifestyle segment.
The Chairman of the Company, BS Nagesh said, “I am delighted that Mr. Kavindra Mishra, has been promoted as the Executive Director and CEO of the Company. In the last five months he has taken over the charge of Homestop and the commercial part of the Shoppers Stop business. His skills as a Business Leader, strategic expertise and overall understanding of the retail industry is an excellent fit for leading the Company as its CEO and setting high standards. Under his leadership and guidance, I am confident about the future growth of the company.”
Venu Nair has tendered his resignation from his position, effective from the close of business hours of August 31, 2023, due to personal reasons, to enable him to spend more time with his family and explore other options.
BS Nagesh, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company will handhold during the transition period. He will also mentor and coach the Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer.
Tinder’s Taru Kapoor moves on after 8-yr stint
Kapoor was the platform’s General Manager for South and South East Asia
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 9:23 AM | 1 min read
Taru Kapoor, Tinder's General Manager for South and South East Asia, has decided to move on.
She has been with the company for eight years.
Kapoor was elevated as General Manager for South Asia and Turkey in 2018 and was given the additional responsibility for South East Asia in 2022.
In a post on LinkedIn, she spoke of her journey with the company.
"After eight incredible years at Tinder and Match Group, it is time to say goodbye. As I wrap up over the coming days and weeks, my heart is filled with gratitude, pride and an absolute sense of amazement at the wonderful adventure. I worked along side some amazing people from across the world and learnt how to lead and how to build campaigns, brands, businesses and teams."
