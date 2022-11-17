BBDO India bags creative mandate of Cargill's edible oil portfolio

Cargill has appointed BBDO India to manage the brand strategy and creative for their edible oil brands portfolio.



In recognition of BBDO India's work on the Gemini 2021 campaign which challenged the age-old habit of women limiting themselves to the kitchen and never finding time to explore their full potential, Cargill made BBDO India their AOR for their edible oil brands portfolio. Now with Indian consumers becoming more aware of their consumption habits, Cargill and BBDO will work together to identify contexts and insights that can further help make a positive impact on consumers' lives.



Asked about the partnership, BBDO India's GM and chief growth officer, Nikhil Mahajan, said, “the relationship between us has been built on great conversations, insightful work and the desire to do something more than just an ad. With a unified vision and a common goal, I am certain that this partnership will lead to some great pieces of work that will always find ways to stir up a conversation with our consumer.”



Krishna Mani, Chief Creative officer BBDO India (Delhi) added: “We are really looking forward to working with our partners at Cargill to write meaningful and impactful narratives for various brands in their portfolio."

